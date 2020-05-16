I read with interest the 5/9 article about District 2 candidates on senior housing. With the coronavirus pandemic making a mess of the political campaign process I appreciate the MDJ’s efforts to educate the public on the candidate’s positions on the various issues facing the district. After reading the article I wanted to write and clarify some misperceptions I read in the article.
There was a lot of discussion concerning communication between CCSD and the BOC. During my entire tenure on both the Planning Commission and the BOC there has been a section in the zoning analysis book for comment from the CCSD on each zoning case coming before the BOC. Prior to the arrival of Superintendent Ragsdale, the BOC only receive figures on capacity and enrollment of the impacted schools. Superintendent Ragsdale and I discussed the need for more input, and he made it a policy for a representative to attend the zoning hearings. Additionally, besides my discussions with the superintendent, I have had regular discussions in the past with the school board members that have represented the district. It is only recently that those discussions have become less frequent.
As a result of these discussions, conditions placed on the multi-family developments that came in for zonings were designed to lessen the impact on the impacted schools. For example, favoring more single bedroom units than multiple ones since that would limit the number of potential students coming from a complex.
Another area I think is misunderstood by many when discussing senior living is the exact impact on the local schools and the school taxes. For example, let’s take a 10-acre tract zoned R-20 (2 units/acre). Without rezoning that would yield 20 homes. My understanding is that the school system uses a multiplier of 0.7 students per home so the development would produce 14 students. If we assume $10,000/year to educate a student, then the cost to the CCSD is $140,000/year. That same site developed as a rental senior living facility, which most are, would save the school district the $140,000 annually. Additionally, since the units are rented, the school tax would still be paid on the property. Thus, the school district realizes a savings while still receiving the tax, now at a higher rate since the property has been developed.
Finally, I think there are some misconceptions about overcrowding and senior exemptions in the district, especially east Cobb. There haven’t been any sizeable areas in east Cobb for new development for the last couple of years, yet, there have been increasing enrollment at the schools. Much of this is due to the older neighborhoods like mine and Indian Hills where the original owners, whose children are grown and finished with school, are moving out and new families with children are moving in. When we moved into our neighborhood 24 years ago, there were three families with a total of 10 children. Today that number is close to 50 children.
The new families moving in produce a benefit for the schools because they now pay school tax on the property that was previously exempt.
One final note on senior development and the land use plan. The RSL (Residential Senior Living) zoning category has three parts and many restrictions and conditions that must be met. It also is allowed in most residential land use categories and intentionally doesn’t fall under the future land use plan like other residential zoning categories due to the many restrictions and conditions in the code.
As I mentioned at the top of my (column), I appreciate the MDJ’s efforts to educate the voters on the candidates for District 2 commissioner. I also want to thank Superintendent Ragsdale for his continued leadership.