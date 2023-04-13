America clearly is in the throes of a cultural campaign for transgender rights, privileges, and immunities. It is a multi-faceted movement at once entertaining and dangerous.
The handwriting was on the wall six years ago, when the August 2017 National Geographic cover depicted a transgendered child and devoted its contents to the “Gender Revolution.” Now, in early 2023, we have Dylan Mulvaney, a well-known transgender “influencer,” as the new face of corporate giants Nike and Anheuser Busch. Soon we may see Mulvaney grace the cover of Popular Mechanics.
When that same biological male – Dylan Mulvaney – is hawking not only Bud Light and sports bras but Tampax tampons, the question legitimately needs to be asked, “just what is going on here?”
It is not only major corporations, including Nike, Proctor & Gamble, and Anheuser Busch that have jumped aboard the transgender bandwagon. Universities and now, the federal government and the judiciary are all in.
Just last week, President Biden decreed that any education institution receiving U.S. taxpayer dollars (which is most every school in the country) cannot stop biological males who “identify” as female from competing against biological females. Even the Supreme Court seems to be intimidated -- refusing to consider putting the brake on the practice even after state legislation declares it unfair.
While videos of Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike bra or guzzling Bud Light in a bathtub full of soapsuds may seem comical on its face, with the feds now waiting in the wings to sue schools that consider it unfair for biological men to compete against biological women, the transgender glorification movement truly has transitioned into high gear.
The cultural shift, especially in corporate marketing, has been nothing short of seismic.
Where once Jack Daniels whiskey was presented as a sophisticated spirit, with ads depicting entertainment icon Frank Sinatra, the Tennessee-made alcoholic beverage now is branded by drag queens, in a timid genuflect to the LGBTQ+ movement.
Wheaties, the “Breakfast of Champions,” has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as an iconic American brand for its nearly century-long practice of placing pictures of outstanding athletes on its boxes, from baseball greats Lou Gehrig and Hank Aaron to Olympic gold medalists Mary Lou Retton and Allyson Felix.
The cereal, however, has been under pressure for several years to have transgendered athlete Chris Mosier grace one of its orange-themed boxes. The fact that General Mills, the cereal’s manufacturer, has resisted taking such a step for so long is surprising, but the company’s hesitancy likely will not last much longer considering the momentum behind the LGBTQ+ juggernaut.
One of the strangest kowtows to the LGBTQ+ campaign has been Hershey’s chocolate. During WWII, Hershey’s was one of a number of products that became closely identified with the American armed forces, especially the Army GI. Eight decades later, the universally recognized brown Hershey’s milk chocolate candy bar wrapper markets itself as a “HER-SHE’s” treat and advertises yet another biological male transgendered to female.
Not only are biological men who claim to be female allowed to compete against biological women in various sports from swimming to power lifting, they are being hailed as “Women of the Year” in other fields, including by such formerly mainstream and respected publications as USA Today.
With “Drag Queen Story Hours” being pushed on the youngest of school children, with the president and vice president of the United States gushing over Dylan Mulvaney, and with top-level corporate executives like Bud Light’s Alissa Heinerscheid extolling the Mulvaney ad campaign as the “future,” the transgender circus obviously has not yet run its course. But it will.
Signs of discord are already showing, with some of Mulvaney’s fellow transgender influencers considering him a “grifter.”
Sooner or later, the fun will end and violence will set in. In fact, it already has.
Although all the writings of transgendered 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who late last month murdered six victims at the Covenant School in Memphis, have not yet been made public, evidence suggests the hate in her heart centered on transgenderism. A “Trans Day of Vengeance” was scheduled right after Hale’s rampage.
Last week, female swimmer Riley Gaines was violently assaulted at San Francisco State University for daring to speak about the unfairness of male athletes competing against females.
The dark underbelly of the transgender movement is now emerging.
