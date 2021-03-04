On Aug. 12, 2020 Georgia lost a great advocate in our community -- Jeanette Hutchison, mother, wife, and congressional staffer who passed away at the age of 92.
As amazing as is the tale of Jeanette Hutchison, her story of selfless public service is not an uncommon one for the men and women of her generation. Jeanette and her first husband, Thomas Sellner, a U.S. Navy pilot to whom she was married for 28 years, raised six children and, as many military families do, lived in numerous states and foreign countries; picking up at the drop of a hat and readjusting to a new life in a different environment. The flexibility and wide-ranging knowledge that comes from such a lifestyle honed skills that greatly assisted Jeanette in her congressional staff career. Following the loss of her husband Tom to cancer in 1978, Jeanette married Marion (“Hutch”) Hutchison, and shortly thereafter began her congressional career.
Following several years working for Iowa Congressman Cooper Evans and Senator Charles Grassley, Jeanette moved to Atlanta and into the office of Senator Paul Coverdell. My congressional fortunes were enhanced greatly in 1995 when I stole Jeanette from Coverdell’s office, to serve the people of the 7 th congressional district that I represented at the time, as our constituent services director. Following my “involuntary” retirement after the 2002 election, Jeanette continued her public service by joining Rep. Phil Gingrey’s staff and handling constituent services for him, too.
Jeanette handled one of the toughest jobs in government, as a congressional officecaseworker, but she spent every day with a smile on her face, navigating the labyrinth government bureaucracies in order to help our constituents and their families. The result of her work can be seen in changed lives across several states: veterans getting treatment, helping disabled workers paying their light bills, families benefiting from international adoptions, taxpayers avoiding losing their homes, and so much more.
In other cases, she helped many bright young political staffers with ambitions and egos understand that serving others was the core of the job.
I cast my last vote as a Congressman in January 2003, but even now, hardly a month goes by that someone doesn’t stop me on the street, or come up to me at a public event, and thank me for something that my office did to help them or someone in their family while I served in the House. Almost invariably, when I probe a bit further, what they are thanking me for was a problem on which Jeanette had helped them. The lady truly was amazing and inspiring.
In addition to all the citizens of our region that Jeanette helped, she left a tremendous stamp on the hearts of all the staff who worked with her. She helped mold the lives of countless young adults in the political world. Her dedication and caring, and her tenacity in acting on behalf of constituents inspired many young minds to pursue careers in both congressional offices and beyond in politics. In her passing they have come together to form a scholarship in her name at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
The permanent annual congressional internship is for a young person of lower economic means to become involved in congressional office work in state or district offices. We believe Jeanette would love the idea of giving young people who might otherwise be working a part-time or full time job waiting tables or roofing houses to pay for school, a chance to do what many higher income peers are doing: take a semester off to work for Congress and get a leg up on their career. In the process, we hope to see more economic diversity among the people who go on to hold senior staff and elected positions in government.
I hope if you too were impacted by Jeanette’s work and inspired by her story, you will consider contributing to her scholarship so we can keep her memory alive.
Donations can be mailed to:
Berry College
P.O. Box 490069
Mount Berry, GA 30149-0069
Or online at https://berry.givingfuel.com/gift.
Please just be sure to select “Jeanette Hutchison Internship Scholarship” from the drop down menu so the funds are correctly allocated.
