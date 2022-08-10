At the recent Cobb Elections meeting, there were 10 public comments favoring Sunday voting (4 call-in, 6 in-person, several of whom mentioned being invited by the board to comment).
Offset by 18 public comments against Sunday voting (none specifically invited by board) and all made in-person, except one.
Elections Supervisor Janine Eveler presented 2022 poll data from Fulton and Gwinnett, evidencing that 17% of early voters wait until the very last day, with less than 1% voting on Sunday. This procrastination causes the "burdensome waiting in line to vote" claimed by most Sunday vote advocates.
In our constitutional republic, I fail to understand how this oligarchy of Board of Elections then proceeds to vote 4 to 1 for opening Cobb polls on Sunday when clearly a majority spoke against it. It is both a frivolous expense and a hardship on poll workers.
A select few also mentioned Sunday being the Lord's day.
Shall we look to our Founding Fathers? The U.S. Constitution Article ONE-S7-C1.1 is a description of the president's allotted time in which to sign/veto a bill? The last sentence clearly says 10 days "excepting Sundays." By which we can infer it's constitutional to reserve this first day of the week as refraining from business, for the common good of community relaxation, family time, if not worship (yes, I'm aware of 7th day cultural shift).
We the People of Cobb County want to know why the Board of Elections voted against a preponderance of evidence of community needs & desires. Who died and made you king?
