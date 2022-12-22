Epic news, Sunday School class! I have access to a perfectly functioning Way Back Machine! Who’s ready for a time travel adventure?! I can only take three with me, so let me know fast! For the adventurers joining me, I do have a few packing tips: No need bringing your cellphone, not when there are zero cell towers. Not sure about bringing your Apple watches, either. A Timex would be more fitting. If you want to bring a camera, your best bet is probably a box Brownie Kodak. But good luck finding one, or getting your 35mm film processed when we get back.
I know exactly what you’re thinking. You’re thinking…Hold up a minute, Bo! We’ve got questions! Exactly how far back in time are we going? Where are we going? How long are we staying? Will it be cold? Have you booked hotel rooms for us? How much money will we need? And, oh yeah – have they invented Thai restaurants yet?
Great questions! I like you guys more and more. Let me take them one at a time. We’re going back 60 years! I’ll be in the 3rd grade, meaning the rest of you haven’t even been born yet. We’re staying local in Atlanta, but don’t be looking to go to a Braves, Falcons or Hawks game. Or Avalon, for that matter. None of that exists yet. We’re only staying one night, so PJs and a change of warm clothes should suffice because it will be cold. So cold we’ll be dealing with freezing rain and fog. I’ll leave it you whether or not to bring galoshes. But do pack comfortable shoes — there will be plenty of walking.
But, hey, cold weather is OK because it will be Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, and we’re packing plenty of holiday cheer to keep us warm! Ready for more great news? We’ll be staying at the Georgian Terrace Hotel, directly across from The Fox Theatre! If it was good enough for Clark Gable and Vivian Lee in 1939, it will be good enough for us in 1962.
I’m glad you asked the money question. Money is easy to pack, right? I suggest you bring $100 in cold hard cash. Your Visa debit card will do you no good in 1962, but it would be great fun to see the reaction you get from the waitress or cashier when you produce your debit card instead of cash. Too bad we can’t capture the reaction on video!
Hold up! We have more questions! What about transportation? Surely we’re not walking in the freezing rain? Do we have a planned agenda? Where can we spend our money? And you never answered our question about the Thai restaurant?
Don’t even worry about transportation. After all, there were cabs in 1962. We’ll only walk if the weather is bearable. Plus, we’ll be staying in a hip, now and wow area with plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining options within walking distance. Heck, we may even encounter Christmas carolers! Better yet, maybe we can be the Christmas carolers! It’s the least we can do as time traveling visitors.
Of course I have a planned agenda! They don’t call me “Camp Counselor Bo” for nothing! Read and rejoice!
December 24, 1962
7:01 a.m.: Arrive in front of The Fox Theatre. Take in the scenes. Yes, those are really old cars. But remember, they’re new or newish cars in 1962. And you can stop looking for Teslas and Chevy Tahoes. But you should keep a keen eye out for Ramblers and Studebakers.
7:05 a.m.: Quick tutorial on current events. After all, we need to blend in. On the local front, we need to know Mrs. J.C. Ouseley from Dalton discovered five baby pearls while eating an oyster at the Elks Home Dining Room. It would also be helpful to know Mrs. Ouseley was part of The Daltones singing group. You should also know everyone is super excited about the downtown connector opening in 1963. The planned initial speed limit was — don’t laugh — 50 mph. Oh, and you should definitely know Ivan Allen Jr. was mayor and Carl Sanders was governor.
On the national front, we’ll focus on two news items – survivors of the Bay of Pigs fiasco began arriving on U.S. soil this week. Also, President John Kennedy and first lady, Jacqueline, were seen swimming in shark-infested waters off Palm Coast. Before you think that’s a foolhardy thing for VIPs to be doing, remember the movie "Jaws" is still 13 years away.
7:15 a.m.: We ditch our bags at The Georgian Terrace Hotel. Trust me, the lobby oozes class and opulence. As do we!
7:30 a.m.: If you will kindly indulge me, we’ll grab a cab to Folkston Road in DeKalb County. I need to drop off a note for my 8-year-old self. It won’t take long. I need to convey five quick things to young Bo: First, don’t become a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Falcons. There will be way more lows than highs, and one particular low which may or may not require mental counseling. Second, don’t ever buy a Fiat. Third, do not even think about flunking 10th-grade biology. Do so and you’ll miss out on a family trip to Hawaii, one so great that my beloved sister, Jan, STILL talks about to this day. Instead, you’ll be hanging out at school with the stern 70-year-old Mrs. Atkinson and the rest of the losers who flunked biology. Fourth, remain vigilant of cooked carrots. They’re everywhere, and there’s nothing grosser. Fifth, hug our mom tightly and tell her you love her to the moon and back every single time you see her. One day she will be gone, and you will miss her more than you can ever imagine.
We applaud the advice you’re sharing with young Bo, especially the part about your mom, the Fiat and cooked carrots. But it’s not even 8 a.m., and this trip seems to be all about YOU!
Not true! This is just your first time-travel adventure. Next time we’ll do the same for another adventurer. Honest. Besides, I put in all the work. All you need to do is show up, and prepare for an amazing time!.
8:30 a.m.: Taxi! We’re going shopping and … bowling! Next stop — Lenox Square! Believe me, Lenox Square was the place to shop — and bowl! — in Atlanta in the 1960s. Don’t worry, we’re not killing too much time at Lenox. Besides bowling, we’re going to hit up Davison’s basement for super-duper deals on clothes and toys, like men’s coats priced between $6 and $10, and an assortment of toys — all under $4! If you’re dressed like a bum, be sure to pick out some nice threads. We’re headed to church later in the day.
After clothes shopping and bowling, we’re heading to Kay Jewelers, where half-carat diamond rings can be had for $99!
I know, I know, we’ve got to eat! That’s why we’re headed to S&S Cafeteria. Not sure about your food preferences, but I’m springing for the cube steak special. Ready for the price?! It’s 99 cents!
12:00 p.m.: Taxi! We’re headed back to the Fox Theatre. It’s movie time! We’re catching the 12:30 matinee of "It’s Only Money" with Jerry Lewis. Don’t worry, though. We’re only staying for an hour. We’re mainly going for the ambiance of the Fox, previews of coming attractions, and the popcorn. Besides, there’s no way we can endure more than an hour of a Jerry Lewis movie.
1:30 p.m.: We’ll cross the street and check into our rooms. There you’ll have time for a quick 30-minute nap. Sleep fast — we’re going to close out the day with a heaping dose of Christmas Cheer! But first — pizza!
2:15 p.m.: Weather permitting, we’ll hoof it to Mama Mia’s Pizza at 1139 Peachtree Road. I’ll call ahead from the hotel to place our order. I’ve got the number right here. It’s TR2-9193.
3:15 p.m.: Taxi! This time we’re headed to Studebaker Atlanta at 560 West Peachtree to check out their inventory. We’ll definitely want to pay attention to the revolutionary 1963 Studebaker. The sticker price is only $1,733. Sounds like a bargain to me. Too bad we can’t take it with us.
4:30 p.m.: There’s no better time to celebrate the holiday season than by attending church on Christmas Eve! We’re headed to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church at 435 Peachtree Street for the 5 p.m. service featuring Holy Communion and carol music. Sing loud, and sing proud!
5:30 p.m.: Taxi! We’re headed to Bank of Georgia Building in downtown Atlanta at Five Points. Know why? Because we’re going to party like it’s 1962 at the Top O’ Peachtree on the 30th floor! (So that you’re in the know — at 31 floors, The Big BG, as it was called, was the tallest building in downtown Atlanta until the National Bank of Georgia building debuted in 1962.) Here’s a big bonus for us — at the time, the view from the Top O’ Peachtree was considered by many to be the best in the entire South. On top of entertainment and drinks, dinners start at $2.55! Can it get any better?! Yes, it can. I’m buying!
9:00 p.m.: Taxi! We’re headed back to the Georgian Terrace to rest up for our return trip to 2022, scheduled for the crack of dawn on Christmas morning. I’ve checked the television listings, and I’m all about checking out "The Andy Griffith Show" at 9:30 on Channel 5, and the Bing Crosby Christmas special on Channel 11 at 10. Bing and guest star Mary Martin are singing “White Christmas”. I may cry. Don’t judge.
December 25, 1962
5:30 a.m.: We meet at the Fox Theatre for our return trip to 2022!
OK, we admit it. This sounds like great fun, especially the shopping for practically free and Top O’ Peachtree parts of the trip. So that you know, we’re ordering dirty martinis. But here’s the thing — you’re asking us to take a tremendous risk. What if we get stranded in 1962? We’d be separated from family and friends, meaning we would be living without iPhones and Netflix. We can’t do that — not when we’re in the middle of "White Lotus" on Netflix.
I get it. That’s why I’m looking for adventurers! But here’s the best part. I had the exact same questions for my good friend, Professor Buster Bean, the brilliant creator of the Way Back Machine. And guess what? Professor Bean and I have already made the trip, and returned safely. I’ve even got the receipts to prove it. And the blue jeans! That’s right, I was in the downtown Rich’s on Dec. 20, 1962, where I purchased my new Levi’s for $3.16. Just wait until you see them! They’re very dark and a little stiff, but I like them fine.
There’s more good news, and it is something you will pick up fast: Everyone is incredibly friendly, and dressed so nice!
Anyway, my point is we’re going to be fine. Professor Bean has safely taken this exact time travel trip 15 times. And you’ll enjoy meeting Professor Bean, who assures our safety. Not only is he brilliant, but he’s also hilarious. How about it? Who’s with me?!
OK, Stefanie and Andre are in! Wait! Jennifer is in too! Let’s do this! We take it there’s no Thai restaurants, but we’re big-time down with Mama Mia’s pizza!
Epic news, and you’re correct on the Thai restaurants. I’ll send you Professor Bean’s address in Dunwoody! Let’s gooooo!
Postscript: We made it back safely! The shopping was beyond epic! I scored two jackets, Stefanie and Jennifer sprang for clothes at Davison’s, while Andre made off with a major toy haul. Kay Jewelers was sure happy to see us. Stefanie and Jennifer each bought a half-carat diamond for the low, low price of $99. The church service at St. Luke’s blew us away — especially the Christmas music. It truly was a festive and moving experience.
The very best part of the trip — and it’s not even close — was the Top O’ Peachtree. Besides a stunning view, the music and atmosphere were stellar, the dirty martinis were flowing, and Andre danced up a storm. Even better, I made three new spectacular friends in Stefanie, Andre and Jennifer. No matter what comes next, we will always have Christmas Eve, 1962.
