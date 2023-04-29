Now that Joe Biden has made it official that he’d like to continue in his job past January 20, 2025, the agony and ecstasy of another presidential campaign can begin in earnest. To no one’s surprise, former President Trump has already been hitting the hustings, and there are a couple of other announced candidates, but at this juncture, it appears We the People may again be choosing between Ol’ Joe and The Donald next year.
Should Trump be successful in his pursuit, U.S. history would record only the second time a president has held non-consecutive terms in office. You may remember that Grover Cleveland served as our 22nd and 24th President, with Benjamin Harrison splitting the gap. If Biden prevails, he will daily continue to set the record as the oldest American to hold the highest office in the land.
Of course, someone such as Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and others may have something to say about Trump’s skating toward the Republican nomination. And Biden does have some opposition. Yet another Kennedy is again taking on a sitting Democratic president. Back in 1968, Bobby Kennedy declared his candidacy against Lyndon Johnson. In 1980, Teddy Kennedy took on Jimmy Carter. And now, RFK Jr. has thrown his environmentally friendly hat into the ring. We’ll see if he gets any further with his effort than his dad and uncle.
Political operatives for both parties are likely gearing up for battle. So, perhaps it’s time to once again eavesdrop on a corner booth in a Georgetown bistro where we find a Republican politico enjoying an expense-paid lunch with his Democratic counterpart.
REP: Well, your guy’s finally made it official, eh?
DEM: Yep, Joe’s the man, and we’re behind him 100%.
REP: Uh-huh. You’ve got a great poker face. Listen, why did it sound as if Joe was announcing a golf tournament when his declaration video came out?
DEM: We thought that was in great contrast to the bombastic bloviation of the Trumpster.
REP: Did Joe record that video in his Delaware basement right after his nap or something?
DEM: Why, I don’t know what you mean. The President was just laying out his accomplishments and plans in a calm, reassuring way.
REP: Speaking of his basement, is he going to campaign from there again? At least The Donald gets out and speaks to the masses. Who’s Joe talking to in that underground bunker, his dog?
DEM: I assure you, he’ll be on the campaign trail.
REP: Let me guess, one Union Hall after another.
DEM: You have your core, we have our core.
REP: (Conspiratorially) Listen, since it’s just the two of us, and no one is listening, why don’t we be honest with each other.
DEM: That’d be a first.
REP: What do you really think of your candidate?
DEM: Well, let’s just say someone who’s maybe a tad younger might be a little better standard-bearer.
REP: Like a decade or two?
DEM: Possibly. But what about YOUR front-runner?
REP: He’s been impeached and indicted. What more can I say?
DEM: And yet, both of our loyal party members seem to believe these guys are the ones to support.
REP: What if there were an alternative?
DEM: An alternative?
REP: Yeah. Two different candidates.
DEM: Go ahead. I’m listening.
REP: What if we were to find two guys who are currently out of work, already have loyal followings, and would guarantee provocative oratory come next year?
DEM: Sounds too good to be true. Whom did you have in mind?
REP: Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson.
DEM: CNN vs. FOX?? I love it!
REP: Yeah, right? Can you just imagine those two on the campaign trail?
DEM: I can indeed. Of course, we might have to tone down their respective rhetoric.
REP: Why? That’s half the fun. I’m for letting them say whatever they want, whenever they want.
DEM: But how do we get Biden and Trump to stand down?
REP: You get your guys to step up the timetable for Trump’s indictment, and we’ll make sure all of Hunter Biden’s bank statements see the light of day.
DEM: Hmmm. You know, that just might work.
REP: Of course it would. And I don’t think either of us would have any problem raising money. FOX viewers hate Lemon as much as CNN viewers hate Carlson.
DEM: I think you might be onto something here.
REP: Look, both guys are about the same age, they both know how to handle themselves in front of a camera, the public knows where they stand on issues, and they both have axes to grind.
DEM: I hate to say it, but that’s just brilliant.
REP: Hey, we have to have SOME fun in this business, don’t we? After all, it’s just the future of the country we’re talking about.
