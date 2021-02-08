Now that we’re starting our second year of Covid culture and there’s a new sheriff in Washington, I’ve been making some observations as I navigate my way through the new normal.
One thing I’ve noticed is this: The ubiquitous blue masks have become the biggest pieces of litter beside roads and in parking lots everywhere. Beer cans and fast-food wrappers used to be the prime trash along our highways and byways. Those have now taken a back seat to the ever-growing collection of face coverings that seem to be multiplying faster than fruit flies in an 8th grade science experiment gone haywire. I challenge you to drive a mile on any main artery or walk through a retail parking lot without encountering forlorn-looking faded blue rectangles. Do we pick up these lifesavers and toss them in the nearest trash receptacle? Are you kidding? Those things are full of who-knows-what virulent virus microbes. I’m not touching them without a hazmat suit.
Here’s another observation: Pre-Covid, all the grocery stores were quite persistent in strongly suggesting patrons ditch the plastic and paper and to use eco-friendly bags. One local chain even rebated an entire nickel at each transaction just for being environmentally responsible.
As the pandemic ramped up, however, it was thought that the Coronavirus may well attach itself to those cloth sacks, quickly relegating them to a dark corner of the house. When you came home with your paper or plastic, you were to put all foodstuffs on one counter, wash them thoroughly, and let them dry on a completely different section of the counter. The paper/plastic was to be summarily thrown away and your hands subsequently dipped in bleach (well, something like that).
One year later, I’m seeing colorful cloth once again in the hands of shoppers. And it seems the grocery stores are applauding this. So . . . which is it? Are we safe to start protecting the environment once again, or aren’t we? In the words of Joe Biden, “C’mon, man,” make up your mind. (Hopefully you didn’t leave an errant rutabaga or artichoke heart in that reusable bag that was consigned to the abyss of your basement last year.)
Speaking of President Biden, I think it’s fair to say his Twitter-ing isn’t nearly as titillating as his predecessor’s. From what I’ve read, he’s tweeting out some updates on what he’s done or is going to do. But whether you loved or loathed The Donald, you have to admit his ramblings definitely made for more stimulating reading.
I mean, Mr. Biden has sent out messages such as, “In order to get America vaccinated, we need more places . . . medical teams . . . vaccine supply,” and “This afternoon, I’ll be taking action to meet the climate crisis.” Plus “Federal employees have dedicated their careers to serving the American people,” and “I know times are tough, but help is on the way.”
Those are all well and good, but how can they compete entertainment-wise with these actual missives: “Attorney General Sessions should stop this rigged witch hunt right now,” and “The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged.” Or, “Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was no collusion (except by crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!” and, “Congratulations to all the ‘DEPLORABLES!” No matter which side you’re on, those will start a conversation or two.
Here’s one other thing I’ve noticed, and it kind of pains me to say it. But I’m just not as enthralled with sports as I previously was. I think it may have to do with the fact that fans really can’t participate in the action as much as they once could. Part of the fun of a sporting event is the crowd. All the cheering, the music, the people with giant letters painted on their skin in sub-freezing temperatures, and even the cries of “cold beer here, get yer cold beer,” is missing. Case in point: The Super Bowl this year. There’s no party to go to, no collective crowd to vote on the best and worst commercials, no chili at halftime. Sports need fans and plenty of them filling seats and yelling at televisions across the country.
And finally, a simple observation: The same fine organization that some people want to run our entire health system can’t seem to figure out how to get vaccines in arms. Just teach all the Amazon Prime drivers how to give shots. Every American will be vaccinated within a week. Then we can all go back to doing things we do well – make fun of politicians and yell at umpires.
