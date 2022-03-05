As you may be aware, throughout Russian history, there have been some aptly nick-named rulers. Probably the first one that comes to mind is Peter the Great. He ruled for over 40 years and is credited with modernizing the country (as much as possible back in the early 1700s) and molding it into a European power. Catherine also achieved the Great moniker during the mid-to-late 1700s by westernizing Russia, thrusting her country into the political and cultural life of Europe, and reorganizing the Russian law code. She was also the longest-ruling female leader.
Extensive research shows that, prior to both Pete and Cathy, Ivan the Terrible held the reigns. He was the first tsar of all Russia and managed to acquire vast amounts of land through rather ruthless means. (Sound familiar?) He also created a centrally-controlled government. Ironically, Terrible was the grandson of another Great – Ivan by name as well. Terrible unified existing Russian lands before his progeny took it from there.
And then there was Alexander the Liberator. Around the time Honest Abe Lincoln was freeing the slaves in America, Alex was emancipating Russian’s serfs (of which there were legion).
Of course, there were many other rulers of Russia and then of the Soviet Union. Within the last century or so, there have been names most everyone knows. Tsar Nicholas, Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev, Gorbachev, Yeltsin, and, last, but not least, Vladimir Putin. None have really had an enduring nickname attached to them . . . until maybe now. (Although Stalin could perhaps have been The Annihilator since he basically murdered 20 million of his own people.) Notwithstanding that, given the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine for trumped-up reasons at best, perhaps Putin will go down in history as “Vlad the Mad.”
Fortunately, for the rest of the world, things just haven’t gone according to the grand plan Putin and his sycophants cooked up. Those unyielding Ukranians changed the script. They fought back.
Wouldn’t you like to eavesdrop just a little on the conversations taking place in that room with the really, really long table where Putin sits at one end and at least ten feet away are the Russian generals? (Is it a Covid thing or do the generals have cooties?)
VLAD: Why am I not King of Kyiv yet?
GENERAL 1: We’re having just a little problem convincing the Ukranians that we know what’s best for them.
VLAD: You told me it would take two days max.
GENERAL 2: We might have misjudged that timeline just a little bit.
VLAD: A little? The entire Russian army is being held at bay by everyday citizens carrying stick guns.
GENERAL 3: Actually, some of those guns are quite real. And there are missiles involved.
VLAD: I am the laughingstock of the world.
GENERAL 1: Well, China kind of still likes you.
VLAD: All it’s interested in is us providing cover for them to take over Taiwan.
GENERAL 2: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, and Syria are all still friendly toward us.
VLAD: At least THEY know what’s good for them. What happened to sending a hit squad for that fool Zelensky?
GENERAL 3: Again, a little problem. It ran into an obstacle or two and . . . uh . . . won’t be coming back.
VLAD: Tell me there aren’t still Russians protesting in the streets of Moscow.
GENERAL 1: I think we’ve managed to round up most of them. They’re “enjoying” the hospitality of the warden at the Black Dolphin prison.
VLAD: That’s good, but oh, how I long for the days of Comrade Stalin. Find a wall, take care of the problem.
GENERAL 2: Yeah, I wouldn’t recommend that today. Might not play very well in the press.
VLAD: We own the press.
GENERAL 3: I think the General means the optics for the outside world.
VLAD: Who cares? They already hate us.
GENERAL 1: You do have a point there.
VLAD: So, what else besides sanctions is America going to do to stop us?
GENERAL 2: Not sure about that.
VLAD: We need to hit them where it hurts before this Ukranian thing gets out of hand.
GENERAL 3: Do you have a suggestion?
VLAD: Yes, I believe I do. Let’s stop their Major League Baseball from starting on time. And maybe even cancel the whole season. Hack the computers of owners and players. Have them call each other names and then send the stories to the Times and Post. They’ll print anything. That’ll get the Americans’ minds off us.
GENERAL 1: Hmmm. You know, that’s not a bad idea.
VLAD: I never have a bad idea.
GENERAL 2: Yeah, well on that note, getting back to Ukraine . . .
Vlad the Mad. Seems to fit, doesn’t it? Let’s just hope saner heads prevail. Soon.
