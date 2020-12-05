Despite the events of this year – all the events – the songs of the holiday season are at least being played on the radio and in stores, and are bringing a modicum of normalcy to our existence. There are also TV Christmas specials, and kids are writing and sending request lists to the Jolly Old Elf. Perhaps you’re even singing a few of the traditional tunes of the season. But given our predilection for quarantining at the moment, it occurs to me that some, if not most, of the carols and secular songs may have additional meaning this year. For example:
Silent Night. There are definitely a lot of those these days. No office parties, no neighborhood progressive parties, and no real gatherings of any sort if you’re following the established guidelines.
Joy to the World. Now, to Christians everywhere, this news refers to the birth of Jesus. But this year, it may also refer to the fact that there’s a vaccine on the horizon for the stupid COVID-19 virus.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Is it? Thank goodness people are still putting up decorations. But retail parking lots aren’t jammed. You can definitely get a space at the mall without following a shopper laden with packages to their car.
Jingle Bells. Nowadays we’re not dashing through the snow. We’re dashing through the stores quickly to pick up our toilet paper, sanitizer and lots of staples while trying desperately to stay 6 feet away from anyone else there.
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town. There’s no doubt the bewhiskered fella will make appearances all over the globe, but there’s absolutely no chance anyone will catch even a glimpse of Kris Kringle. He’s going to make sure he’s socially distanced in everyone’s home when leaving those presents under the tree.
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth. Forget dentistry. I don’t think there’s any doubt about what all of us want this holiday. And we’d trade almost anything under the tree or in our stockings hung by the fireplace with care to be able to line up for a shot in the arm.
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Usually, that’s the case for many. But there seems to be this lingering issue with an election that won’t go away on top of a coronvirus that is even more stubborn.
In the Bleak Midwinter. Well, enough said about that one in 2020.
Frosty the Snowman. This should be a very popular tune this particular year. After all, to deal with Frosty you have to be outside. Perfect for making sure there is proper distancing between participants. Masks are required only when a gang lift is necessary to hoist Frosty’s head on top of his snowy body.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Best done with the family members you live with in the privacy of your own home. Decorate at will to this lively tune. Just don’t be inviting the neighbors to join you.
We Need a Little Christmas. Actually, we need a whole lot of Christmas this year. Anything we can do to brighten up the mood of the nation right now would be greatly appreciated by all.
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Not gonna happen this year. Grandma’s staying inside as much as possible.
Deck the Halls with . . . . ANYTHING! I can’t stand these four walls anymore!
Baby, It’s Cold Outside. Another good reason to not venture out. Just about every store lets you order online, and Amazon or UPS or FedEx or the USPS will be happy to deliver your choices to friends and family.
Silver Bells. Those may actually make a good present this year. As countless commercials tell us, gold and silver are supposedly THE investments to make right now.
There’s a Song in the Air. It may be a little difficult to hear them, though, since masks tend to muffle the music. But don’t let that stop you. It doesn’t matter if no one else can join in. And who cares if you can’t carry a tune? This is your year to shine indoors.
No doubt you can think of many more examples. You might even tweak some of your favorites, maybe “I’m Dreaming of a Working Vaccine.” Or “Fast Away the Old Year Passes. Please, Please, Please.”
At the very least, the music that accompanies December leads us into the advent of a brand new 12 months. And while we don’t know what adventures they will hold, it’s going to be extra nice to sing Auld Lang Syne on Dec. 31.
