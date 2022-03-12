On my travels about town this week, the cheapest per gallon price of regular petrol I saw was $4.39. My car holds roughly 18 gallons in its tank. So, if I were to glide into a pump on fumes and fill up, it’s going to be a fast $80 (or more) dinging my credit card. And there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the cost is going to come down anytime soon.
Not too many years ago, you didn’t really think a whole lot about the price of gas. Taking the family on a vacation involved motels and restaurants, and those expenses you factored into the cost. But gas? Yeah, you needed it, but filling up the car wasn’t a major drain. Many moons ago, I can vividly remember arriving back home from an extended family outing in the land yacht that was our station wagon and going to the “filling” station with Dad to replenish a nearly dry tank. The attendant (no self-service in those days) kept that pump running for what seemed like forever. The wagon held 20 gallons. And the total was $5.00. FIVE DOLLARS! I had never seen my dad pay that much for gas. (By the way, the station attendant checked the oil and washed the windshield too.)
Twenty-five cents a gallon was pretty standard at the time. U.S. companies produced a lot of our country’s energy demands and were able to keep prices lower than other oil producing countries whose product we imported.
The lock on lower prices all basically changed with the formation of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) in the 1960s. The five founding nations were Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Venezuela. It took a while, but OPEC over the years has managed to get a firm grip on the price per barrel of the sticky black gold. (Once the Middle Eastern potentates wised up and traded in their two-humped camels for four-door Rolls Royces, there was no going back.) The oil crisis of 1973 following the Yom Kippur war and the Iranian revolution in 1979, seemed to have helped cement OPEC’s dominance in the production and price of oil.
American energy companies responded by finding a lot of places harboring vast reserves of oil, thus lowering pump prices again (and pleasing consumers greatly).
But (there’s always a but), along came Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez and a guy you’ve probably been reading about lately, Vladimir Putin, in Mother Russia. At the turn of the 21st century, both leaders nationalized a good deal of their oil reserves and restricted access by international oil companies.
Venezuela has fallen on some socialistic hard times, yet it still has barrels and barrels of oil ready to export. Russia, of course, is now a dominant player in the crude game, yet isn’t a member of OPEC. (Something about not playing nice with others.)
Prices of petrol skyrocketed again in the late 2000s and the “Drill, baby, drill” cry was loudly shouted as consumers saw prices rise to, yes, $4.00 a gallon. More domestic production led to less imports and much less pain at the pump. The Keystone pipeline was on, then off, then on, and now off again. The price of imported oil rose and fell accordingly.
Very simplistically, that kind of leaves us where we are today. As we all know, at present, very few countries wish to do business with Russia. The hue and cry from citizens here is making the U.S. one of those. Unfortunately, we’ve been importing several hundred thousand barrels of oil a day from Putin’s fossil fuel supply. As we cut off Russia, other nations will gladly fill the void. But that cast of characters includes some oftentimes equally bad actors. (See original OPEC signees.)
We could all drive less. But be honest, that ain’t gonna happen. We just love our cars too much in America. We could all buy $70,000 electric Teslas. Again, not gonna happen. We could drill more at home. Hey, there’s an idea! But perhaps with this caveat: Every gallon of domestic gas bought has a small surcharge that goes to funding research into affordable electric vehicles with long-lasting batteries. Think of it as the Hope Scholarship for cars. In its entire history, the Georgia Legislature did get at least one thing right: It allowed the Lottery but directed a large chunk of the proceeds toward education. That money can’t fund anything else. Shoot, I’d pay an extra five or ten cents a gallon to make Russia’s natural resources worthless.
In the meantime, just be glad China doesn’t have Saudi Arabia’s capacity to produce oil. No telling how much we’d be paying for gas if that were true.
