In 2009, then V.P. Biden promoted green energy to the tune of more than $1 billion; most of that went to the financial bundlers of President Obama’s campaign, amounting to $39 million a year for five years. Thirty-four faltering or bankrupt companies were created and failed. This ended up being called the “Solyndra Syndrome.”
Vice-President Biden announced the $535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra, LLC, on Sept. 4, 2009, and it filed bankruptcy on Sept. 6, 2011, after burning through the initial $535 million and an additional $700 million in venture capital funding. The Biden administration is betting against more inflation on their plan working this time. They are also trying in every way to shut down our oil and gas industry to supposedly make more green customers!
In addition, our representatives, Senators Warnock and Ossoff, are all in on the additional 87,000 IRS agents that the “Deflation Reduction Bill” authorizes. In other words, already financially-burdened Georgians are going to be used to gamble their hard-earned money against more solar panels and windmills littering the environment and more money for the senators' wealthy financial supporters! This is what Warnock and Ossoff are bragging about!
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
