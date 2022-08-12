President Biden has set a questionable goal of having our country be green by 2050. He couldn’t convince the G7 countries to get on board, but that’s of less importance than Biden giving the historians something for his legacy as a president, especially since everything else he has touched has been disastrous (XL Pipeline, Afghanistan, inflation, the border, etc.). And right now, going green could end up in the same column.
In his rush to go green, Biden skipped over common sense. He signed an order requiring half of all cars sold in a few years to be electric. What is he doing to make these cars affordable, to ramp up manufacture, to get the chips that cars are filled with out of China’s hands, and to construct adequate charging stations?
Biden’s policies have contributed to the price of gas being the highest ever. It has come down, but at the cost of dangerously lowering our strategic oil reserves. One has to wonder if the high cost of gas is supposed to push us toward those EVs?
Wind turbines comprise another part of Biden’s plan. Wind is free – but installation is extremely costly; they cannot be located near airports or residential areas; when birds and bats collide with the mammoth blades, the blades win; some wind farms shut down during bird and bat migration so no energy is being produced; large areas of acreage have to be cleared and that deforestation impacts the wildlife; high unreliability factor because the wind doesn’t always blow; and batteries are needed to store the electrical power. Turbines last only about 20 years, after that, landfills look like mastodon burial grounds.
China is the third largest producer of wind turbines, so once again, we are at their mercy, and supporting their slave labor force.
Solar power is the third leg of Biden’s wobbly stool. How is he handling these facts: the sun does not shine 24 hours a day, but our electrical needs do; clouds can obscure the sun for days; installing solar panels is very costly; panels on roofs are unsightly and some neighborhoods have banned them. Solar needs to be partnered with other energy sources to make it viable during nights and no sun days.
Let’s get the wheels on the cart first – and then hitch up the horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.