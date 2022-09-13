When was the last time that concrete, the foundational building material of a society, became very expensive and hard to get? Guess what? Concrete requires energy! Not only is it hard to get, it is being rationed. Concrete companies are going to their distributors on a certain day per week to stand in line for concrete. If you are doing a small concrete job at your house or business, it could take months. The larger essential jobs get first call. Not only that, but the cost is skyrocketing!
President Biden and his cabal of woke administrators are turning us into a third world country. Food lines are exploding at food pantries, grocery stores have areas of empty shelves, baby formula is now a crisis, large numbers of new cars are parked in parking lots for lack of computer chips; nearly every part needed for our society is now on back order, and much much more.
What are these elitist cabinet officers and the president concerned about: cross-dressing males, trying to define what a woman is, investigations that are covers for real problems, hundreds of billions on a war in Ukraine which President Biden pledged to support to the end (didn’t he just abandon our last 20-year war and leave the enemy $80 billion of our equipment?) and, now, these lunatics want to wreck the economy to go all-electric and defeat climate change.
Our two Georgia senators obediently vote for everything Biden proposes. Majority leader Schumer has tossed them some crumbs, and piles of money to allow them to be re-elected. Our senators and the rest of the Democrats are blindly following a group of lunatics who could care less about Americans. They are like the fanatical young Democrats who burn buildings, destroy property and businesses, pull down statues, and scream at the police in our streets.
Let that sink in for a while. This kind of fanaticism is fatal. The country was misled by an old man and his henchman pretending to be moderate. On the first day after taking his oath, he started destroying our country!
