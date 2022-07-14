Joe Biden can’t seem to get enough of blaming Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine for all the economic ills we are currently facing. (Inflation, high gas prices, food shortages, etc.) In my view, Biden himself is partly responsible for Putin’s invasion in the first place.
For starters, Biden declared war on our domestic fossil fuel industry from his first day in office. This has led to decreased oil and natural gas production here at home has driven up energy prices worldwide, much of which occurred before the invasion. This oil price increase enriches Putin and his war machine to the tune of billions of dollars (or rubles) every week. Oil is the only valuable resource that Russia has in abundance. If the price of oil had remained low, like it was before Biden took office, Putin could not have afforded to invade Ukraine to begin with.
Secondly, the Russian armed forces began deploying men and equipment to the Ukrainian border months before they actually invaded. During this deployment, Biden (and other world leaders) sat on their hands in the ridiculously vain hope that the Russians would not cross the border. The U.S. could have sent weapons, with the training to use them, to Ukraine during this build up. Biden had the chance to show some real leadership on the world stage by doing this and, I believe, our NATO allies would have followed suit. Faced with support from a united NATO, led by the U.S., Putin would not have dared to set foot on Ukrainian soil. But, Biden let that opportunity slip by him and the Ukrainian people have paid dearly for his bumbling ineptitude.
All this clearly demonstrates that Joe Biden is completely inadequate to perform the job of being our president. His mental acuity is highly suspect. The fact that he can’t (or won’t) connect the dots between his actions or inactions and their results is evidence of this. His handlers and our adversaries have found the perfect puppet to manipulate in order to achieve their goal of a weaker America and, hence, a more dangerous world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.