There are so many political issues that are troubling the country, the state and Cobb County, but here is one of the biggest: As most of you know, the federal government is growing in size and power and the present administration provides ample evidence that it wants much larger government control and simultaneously wants states to have less control. For example, they are trying to take over the elections process and are doing all in their power to endorse cheating to vote.
But the biggest issue right now is their effort to take over the control of zoning in our local communities. Zoning issues affect our quality of life by controlling the density of our residences and therefore the traffic issues, as well as insuring there is enough water for the subdivisions, enough utilities, size of homes, number of rooms, and size of lots. Zoning issues can affect our pocketbook indirectly by lowering or raising our property values. The U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) says they want to provide millions of dollars to the states, but there are dangerous strings attached. These strings are dangerous because HUD will have the power to change the zoning codes of your community and your subdivision, and you won’t have any recourse.
Once HUD provides the funds in the form of grants, their bureaucrats can mandate implementation of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act (AFFH) by enforcement of neighborhood standards (typically by lowering the standards to mandate low income families’ homes and apartments in our neighborhoods.) This takes zoning out of the hands of our local commissioners and agencies and us, and gives the zoning powers to HUD.
Zoning is such an important issue and according to the Georgia Planning Act, 50-8-12, “Nothing in this article shall limit or compromise the right of the county or municipality to exercise the power of zoning.” But the HUD AFFH act, if accepted by local politicians and agents when the funds are offered, could override the local authorities on zoning.
If the Cobb County Board of Commissioners or other local agencies agree to accept HUD money, they need to be on guard against the takeover of our zoning by HUD, but are they? Can they identify which grants are truly free and which grants seize local Cobb zoning powers?
