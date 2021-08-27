In 2014, former Obama Defense Secretary, Robert Gates, sounded the alarm on how dangerous Joe Biden would be to our national security.
In his memoir, Gates wrote, “[Joe Biden] has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
As Americans witnessed the shocking images of our Embassy in Kabul falling, the Taliban speaking from the Presidential Palace, and an airport flooded with fleeing Americans and Afghan citizens, it is safe to say that Gates’ words were a drastic understatement.
Weeks ago, the Biden administration was met with a series of questions regarding the worsening situation in Afghanistan. With Biden making clear that he preferred to talk about happy things instead of Afghanistan, those questions and concerns were quickly dismissed by Biden and his officials. Biden combatively told reporters that a complete takeover was “highly unlikely” and that there would be “no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy.”
The Friday before the Taliban’s assault on Kabul, State Department spokesperson, John Kirby, described the situation in Kabul as “not an imminent threat.” Forty-eight hours later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would flee the country, and Afghanistan would fall to Taliban control.
Biden’s reckless and disastrous decision-making gave way for one of the most vicious terrorist organizations to seize control of the capital, spat in the face of the hundreds of thousands of U.S. soldiers who fought for freedom in Afghanistan, and forced Afghani women and children to flee from rape and murder.
These images from Afghanistan were met with an even more shocking picture of an absent U.S. Commander in Chief.
Despite watching Afghanistan fall back into the hands of the Taliban, Biden remained on vacation and hidden away from cameras. When the world looked to America amid this international crisis, the President was nowhere to be seen, until late Monday afternoon. Biden had to be shamed into addressing the nation, or even speaking to foreign leaders, about a crisis he’s solely responsible for.
After vacationing several days away from the White House, Biden temporarily emerged to address the nation; and, by most measures, it may have been better if he had remained at Camp David. Instead of explaining why his administration so poorly executed our troop withdrawal, Biden began pointing fingers.
Ultimately, to sum up his message, he wanted the American people to know that it was everyone else’s fault; however, since he is the President, he will take some responsibility as well.
This was a pathetic display of leadership by Biden; and it only furthered the embarrassment he has caused America on the international stage.
To make matters worse, after his brief speech, Biden returned to his taxpayer-funded vacation while thousands of Americans and Afghani refugees still wait to be evacuated.
To be clear, this was Biden’s decision, and the blame lies squarely on his shoulders.
Biden claims they were prepared for this situation; but, re-committing thousands of U.S. troops to try to evacuate Americans from the Afghani airport is evidence to the contrary.
What Biden is failing to understand is that while a majority of Americans support the decision to pull out of Afghanistan, they do not support a hap-hazard and inept withdrawal that places thousands of our citizens in grave danger, creates a humanitarian crisis, and causes significant trauma to the men and women in uniform and the families of those who served and sacrificed over there.
What we are all seeing unfold in Afghanistan is very heartbreaking; but, it is in no way surprising, given the warnings we all were given about Biden, as well as the incompetence he has shown with border security, restoring our economy, containing inflation, and maintaining our energy independence.
This was an entirely avoidable situation, had Joe Biden implemented a clear withdrawal strategy, that projected American strength and leadership. However, watching the Biden White House these past seven months has shown us that we might well be asking too much.
