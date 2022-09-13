It was with great sadness, frustration, and anger that I read that Aunt Fanny’s cabin had been torn down. The Smyrna City Council met on 8/11, discussed the purchase of the cabin that had fallen through (this issue not being on the agenda), voted 5-2 to go ahead with demolition, and it was done the next morning.
Patricia Burns wrote an excellent editorial about this on 8/25/22. I would like to add to her frustration because the Smyrna City Council really dropped the ball on this one.
Everyone who reads this paper has heard of this famous, or infamous, cabin. The little cabin had a remarkable history. It was built as a sharecroppers’ cabin in the 1800s. It was in the saddle-bag house style, probably the last one in Cobb County, if not the entire state. Aunt Fanny’s was a well-known restaurant attracting many local customers as well as out-of-town celebrities. Isoline Campbell opened the restaurant in 1941 featuring her housekeeper Fanny’s recipes.
The restaurant was reported to be one of Smyrna’s claims to fame and added to its city coffers.
Times change. People become more aware that what went on in the past is not acceptable now. But you learn from the lessons of yesterday. And Aunt Fanny’s Cabin was there to illustrate firsthand — not on a dusty page from a history book — that the portrayals of the Old South did not belong in today’s world.
Oddly, the Cobb County NAACP spoke the loudest to preserve the building. “We do not want to continue to erase the history of our people,” said Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the NAACP chapter. "[Fanny Williams] was very significant, she was a freedom fighter, she was an advocate.”
A large contingent wanted the cabin preserved to help illustrate where we used to be and how far we have traveled. Those are the lessons of history! They wanted the cabin to help serve as a teaching tool for children, per Maryline Blackburn, former Smyrna Councilwoman who was Smyrna’s first black council member.
Stop trying to bulldoze our history. It’s our history. Good or bad, it happened. Build on the good; learn from the bad so as not to repeat it. Don’t topple statues or rename schools or military installations.
Many felt that old cabin had more lessons to teach. But it won’t get the chance now.
