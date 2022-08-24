The abortion performed on Aunt Fanny’s cabin by Smyrna’s Mayor Norton, council members Travis Lindley, Lewis Wheaton, newly elected council member Latonia Hines and others excised the embryo of visionaries and preservationists to birth a Fanny Williams’ Center for Reconciliation, a fitting memorial.
The quick and final city council decision on Thursday evening August 11, 2022, had bulldozers operating within hours. It scattered and hemorrhaged glass shards, splintered wood, lead paint and asbestos laden dust beside Atlanta Road.
Norton blames previous administrations for neglecting Smyrna’s last remaining sharecroppers cabin while Travis Lindley has appeared to scold the residents who spoke to preserve it. Other council members appear to believe Smyrna’s resilient and strong youth are too tender and need protection from facing Smyrna’s Jim Crowe past … book banning by another name.
Good leadership doesn’t blame others. Nor is it leadership to believe bulldozers will obliterate the hateful and painful episodes of Smyrna’s history and assuage the visceral pain experienced by some who worked at the cabin, turned popular restaurant, during the Jim Crowe era.
Hopefully those vocal and suffering individuals were brought into the folds of this administrations’ Initiative for Racial Trust Building. Although it appears that promising Initiative has rarely met. The Initiative members and community could have had a safe place to discuss the cabin’s fate and its impact on residents if its experts had been asked and creatively utilized.
Blame needs to rest on the shoulders of both elected leadership and city staff for being myopic by neglecting to seek historic and cultural grants to save and restore the cabin, one of a handful left in all of Cobb County.
Hopefully, the appointed Fanny Williams Memorial committee will find a fitting, albeit substitute, tribute to Fanny Williams. The memorial planners appear to be working and their scope will undoubtfully include minority students and professional designers.
Now, even more importantly, the committee, designers and others will also have to educate themselves and take into consideration on how to preserve history when the physical evidence is no longer there.
