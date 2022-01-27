After Around Town did some more poking around, the name Bridger Properties has emerged in connection to the rumored real estate deal involving the Marietta Station offices and Marietta Square Market food hall.
Atlanta-based Bridger struck a deal with the Eubanks family last week to purchase property downtown, sources tell us.
Reached for comment, Jack Arnold, the firm’s co-founder and principal, told the MDJ that the company has “some PR coming,” and said he’d get back to us.
The Eubanks family owns more than four acres west of Church Street and east of the Loop. It's unclear how much of it is at stake.
Other Bridger developments in Cobb include Cumberland Marketplace, at Cumberland Boulevard and Cobb Parkway, and Commons at Chastain, at Busbee Parkway and Chastain Road.
Original story from Jan. 25:
Rumors are swirling through the streets and alleys of downtown Marietta of a major land deal involving the Marietta Station office park and the Marietta Square Market food hall across the railroad tracks.
There’s talk that the Eubanks family, which owns the Marietta Station offices, the food hall and much of the property between Church Street and North Marietta Parkway, may be selling.
Naturally, our first call was to James Eubanks. Asked about the rumors, he responded with, “We don’t have anything to share,” and a click.
A visit to the Cobb Superior Court’s real estate division didn’t yield any recent sale records for the properties. If a sale occurred recently, staff told us, the paperwork may not be filed yet.
Around Town rang Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin to see if he had the scoop. The late Gary Eubanks, father to James, was once law partners with Tumlin.
“There was a rumor that he was going to go into a project … west of the railroad tracks, you know, where his parking lot is,” Tumlin said, later adding, “there is a rumor that he (Eubanks) has an upscale developer looking.”
Just north of Marietta Square Market is 25 Polk Street, a 1.25-acre tract owned by one of Eubanks’ LLCs that is currently a parking lot. It also contains the concrete tower, which includes an elevator, that serves as the western access to the pedestrian bridge that spans the railroad tracks. Eubanks built and owns that bridge, though it is open for public use.
The Marietta City Council last November approved a new, 50-year lease with one of Eubanks’ companies to maintain access to the bridge via city-owned right-of-way on Dobbs Street. A 50-year guarantee of access to that bridge — the only way for pedestrians to cross the tracks when a train is blocking them — would presumably elevate the property’s value.
According to Marietta Station’s website, three historic buildings were built in the 19th century by J.R. Brumby to manufacture products for the Marietta Chair Company. They were used for various industrial purposes over the years. In 1980, they were united under the Marietta Station banner and converted into offices.
Developers converted a 1960s warehouse in 2019 to create the Marietta Square Market, the wildly popular food hall.
"I hope there are rumors out there, because that would be good for the city for that property to be developed," Tumlin said.
REDISTRICTING TANGO: As we’ve previously reported, pretty much nobody is happy at this point about how the redistricting process is going in Cobb County. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners, in a preview of what was likely to be a split vote Tuesday night as the board votes on the maps prepared by State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, got a bit coy about the whole affair at their Monday morning work session.
County Manager Jackie McMorris asked her deputy, Jimmy Gisi, for an update on the various “moving parts.” Gisi first explained that Allen was expected to file his map as local legislation on Monday.
“I believe there is also going to be a map dropped from another one of our delegation as a general legislation today as well,” he said, “so it should be getting interesting over the next couple of weeks.”
(That refers to the rival slate of maps prepared by state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who told the MDJ Monday he wouldn’t be filing his maps just yet.)
Asked Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, “Jimmy, do you have a copy of that second map?”
“No ma’am, it has not been provided yet,” he replied, to a few chuckles.
“Why is that?” chimed in Commissioner Monique Sheffield.
“That is very interesting,” added Cupid.
Said Gisi, “It is very interesting. I’ll try not to say too many things disparaging, but we were not included in that process of developing that map. I don’t believe anyone was, as a matter of fact, at the county level. I guess we will see it as soon as it is dropped ...” Gisi said referring to Setzler's map.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill chimed in that, just for the record, she hadn’t seen any of Allen’s maps before they’d already been drawn. Her input was only sought after the fact.
A bit later in the discussion, Cupid defended Allen’s responsiveness in comparison to the last go-round of redistricting.
"In fact, I was told I had no bearing on the district maps when I was a district commissioner, and this was a state task. And so I will go on the record saying I appreciate Representative Allen being mindful of our current maps and taking the time to speak with each commissioner, because that did not occur when the maps were redrawn before,” she said.
Added Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, “And we are at their mercy, it is their discretion,” before reiterating her opposition to Allen’s maps. Birrell told the MDJ last week she was against them because they drew her out of areas in east Cobb she’d historically represented, and added precincts in the central part of the county she had not.
Cupid, wrapping this up, replied, “So we'll wait and see and, you know, what goes unsaid … is I mean, this is politics, commissioners. The redistricting process is absolutely a political endeavor. And we are in a position where even though our local delegation has proffered a map in communication with us, as Commissioner Birrell clarified, the state does not need to consult us in redrawing these maps.”
Cupid is correct.
To quote Nancy Rosenblum, Harvard's professor of Ethics in Politics and Government emerita, "Every partisan claims to be 'on the side of the angels.' Independents do too. Neither is justified, but at least partisans have their feet on the ground."
POLITICAL PLATTER: Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard, a Democrat, announced on his Facebook page this week that he would be running for the office of state school superintendent. This will require him to qualify for the seat in March, at which time, he will serve the remainder of this year on the Cobb school board and step off it. As to who qualifies for his school board seat remains to be seen, given the boundaries of the school board post he represents have yet to be approved by the General Assembly.
"The only special interest that matters to me is our kids! Like you, I’ve asked myself what more we can do to advance Excellence with Compassion. After much prayer and discussion, our family has officially decided to run for Georgia State School Superintendent. So let’s get to work! 1. Share your top 2 priorities. 2. Share this post. 3. Contribute today!" Howard wrote in his post.
This should surprise no one who has been paying attention. As the MDJ reported at the time, Howard registered to run for the position last fall, a position presently held by Republican Richard Woods.
EARLY TO RISE: Early risers will be pleased. Night owls not so much. The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has decided all of its monthly Marquee Monday gatherings will be breakfasts. The last couple of years chamber members gathered for these events in a mix of breakfasts and luncheons. Chamber President Sharon Mason says the reason they are sticking with breakfasts is to remain consistent and to avoid schedule conflicts at the event venue – The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in The Battery Atlanta. The good news for non-morning people is that start time has been pushed back a half hour. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. with the program set to begin at 8:45. Right out of the gate for 2022, the chamber has landed Marietta’s own World Series champion Dansby Swanson as speaker.
POLICE CHIEF SEARCH: Cobb County is looking to wrap up its search for a police chief in late February, according to Randy Crider, the county’s director of public safety.
Tim Cox, who was tapped as Cobb County’s police chief in 2019, announced in December he would step down at year’s end. Scott Hamilton and Stuart VanHoozer are currently serving as co-interim chiefs.
A job posting for the chief’s position is no longer up on the county’s website. That posting offered a salary range of $153,000 to $230,000.
Crider tells AT candidates are being interviewed now, and the process could wrap up as early as mid-February or as late as early March.
Chairwoman Cupid said in December the county would look for a chief who “can take a fresh look at things, to talk about where we’ve done well, but talk about where our opportunities are.”
The city of Marietta will also be shopping around as MPD chief Dan Flynn retires from the department at the end of this month.
(1) comment
Eubanks ped bridge over CSX is open for public use? Since when? Tried parking in a deck and walking west, along Goldsteins dumpster collection, to the food hall when it first opened only to find a card key required for elevator use. Has that changed? Has anybody ever opened access to the staircase down from Mill St & CSX to the parking lot south of the food hall? The stairs are there. Nothing but junky ole' chain link fence preventing their use.
