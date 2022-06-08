In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, I have once again heard many different views on gun laws. Politicians, journalists, various celebrities, and about half the people on my Facebook friends list. None were a surprise. The same conversations happen every time one of these tragedies occur.
But we never seem to hear from the one group that has more knowledge and insight than all those mentioned above put together: our law enforcement officers. They are the men and women on the front line of gun violence and the ones who put their lives on the line to defend against it. What do they think about semi-automatic weapons being sold to private citizens? Are armed civilians helpful or interfere with their ability to do their job? Would they support universal background checks and closing the private-sale loophole? Do they have any suggestions for ways we could prevent more innocent lives from being lost?
I realize that first responders, as individuals, aren't allowed to speak about this issue in a public forum. But what about a spokesperson from various departments? Or top officials from police unions? Why aren't they ever interviewed? Why don't our lawmakers seek their input and advice? They are the most qualified. They are the experts. Why don't we know where they stand?
