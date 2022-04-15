Smyrna’s Adventure Outdoors is no ordinary gun store. It offers a 17-lane gun range, classes and seminars, and an event hall that hosts politicians and business events. You can even order a New York strip at the store’s in-house restaurant.
Owner Jay Wallace wants to add another function: drive-in movie theater.
The Smyrna City Council is considering revamping its ordinances governing drive-in theaters and wall signs in order to let Adventure Outdoors put a large video board on the side of its building in the South Cobb Plaza Shopping Center, 2500 South Cobb Dr.
According to Rusty Martin, the city’s community development director, Adventure Outdoors reached out to the city about adding the video board for drive-in movies and general advertising. Wallace has also offered use of the sign to the city for displaying community messages.
The $500,000 sign would be close to 902 square feet with dimensions of about 15 by 56 feet, Martin said, and 13 feet off the ground on the building's front.
“It's probably very similar to what the Braves have at their stadium, I mean, it's gonna be a much smaller scale,” Martin said at a Thursday work session of the council.
The current city code doesn’t allow a sign that big, but city staff have brought an ordinance for council consideration. The city would require Wallace to erect temporary, opaque fencing along South Cobb Drive during movie showings.
Most of the time, when movies aren't playing, the video board will be a static sign, Martin said. The message can change every 60 seconds. The city can’t regulate content on the sign, City Attorney Scott Cochran has said.
Council members have discussed and seem receptive, even excited about the prospects of drive-in movies. Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson has questioned the size of the sign.
On Thursday, Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch asked Martin if anything prevented Wallace from simply using the sign as a billboard, and not showing movies. Martin said there was not.
Welch then turned to Mayor Derek Norton, whose day job is working as a lobbyist.
“Mayor, are you a lobbyist for Jay (Wallace)?” Welch asked.
“What's that?” Norton said.
“Are you a lobbyist for Jay?” Welch repeated.
“I represent Wallace and Wallace,” Norton said. “I'm not weighing in on this at all, this is y’alls decision.”
“Well, first of all, I think you need to be recused, and you shouldn't be sitting here now,” Welch said. “That’s what we've always done … You shouldn't be in this conversation, and you shouldn't be in it when it happens on Monday night.”
“OK,” Norton said. “Is that my cue to leave? I haven't said a word. I’m listening to the discussion.”
“We virtually finished the conversation, but … it's a huge sign for one business … You know, I like Adventure Outdoors, I like Jay, but…” Welch said, before trailing off.
City Manager Joe Bennett then directed Martin to obtain some images that give a better idea of the sign for council members ahead of Monday’s meeting.
As the conversation wrapped up, Welch said the sign could open a can of worms.
“I see a lot of people coming in after the fact and asking to increase their billboard size,” Welch said. “They may not do an electronic sign, but, ‘I want to do a larger sign, because my neighbor down the street has got one that's twice as big as what the ordinance says, and I feel like there's favoritism for him.’ And that's a problem.”
The MDJ was unable to reach Wallace for comment by press time but will report back when we hear from him.
The council will vote on the ordinances Monday night.
CONVERSATION STARTER: Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid must have known this line at her State of the County address wasn’t going to go unnoticed: “The concern (that people have) is I will bring affordable housing next door to you. I can tell you that if you want grocery stores next door to you, if you want schools next door to you, if you want a laundromat next door to you, affordable housing is going to have to go somewhere.”
Cityhood advocates, of course, seized on the line within moments of its utterance (count on seeing that one in your mailbox soon if you live in west Cobb).
At a cityhood town hall this week, Communications Director Ross Cavitt read a submitted question, “This is from somebody who lives in east Cobb — does this mean apartments will be coming to my neighborhood, or will Section 8 apartments be popping up in east Cobb?”
Cupid, after recounting why affordable housing is a priority issue, said:
“Recognizing that this is an issue in Cobb County does not mean that this is coming next door to you, or is coming to any particular neighborhood, or is coming to east Cobb. This is something that the county and the commissioners certainly discuss, and we would consider where this would be placed similar to any land use and zoning decision.
“This would be with the public. So I find it a bit of a stretch for there to be communications — or I perceive unfair tactics — about that comment meaning that affordable housing is coming next door.
“Even if we were to break that down from just a technical perspective, to have affordable housing we need to have affordable land values. There's a lot that goes into that analysis, which wouldn't be done overnight, it wouldn’t be done without the public, and it would have to be in a place where it's feasible.”
PROSECUTORIAL DISCRETION: Longtime prosecutor Jesse Evans will soon be jumping to the other side of the “Law & Order” equation. The former Cobb assistant district attorney who now plies his trade in Paulding County will be stepping into the role of chief of the Acworth Police Department this fall, filling the shoes of retiring Chief Wayne Dennard.
After a comprehensive, yet concise, introduction by Justin O’Dell at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta luncheon Thursday, Evans spoke to the crowd by intertwining some of his most notorious true crime cases with lessons learned in how leadership, productive meetings and teamwork contributed to solving some of his most difficult criminal cases.
“People don’t ever really want to hear Jesse talk, they want to hear war stories,” Evans said. “Let me tell you a true story about a 2016 cold case that gets solved because of team meetings.”
Evans told the story of a young man who was abducted at gunpoint in Five Points in downtown Atlanta, driven to Cobb County and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM machine. A CCTV camera mounted on the ATM recorded both the captured and his captor as the victim withdrew $300. The man was then murdered, his body discovered days after his execution.
Since the assailant and victim were on video, Evans predicted a quick arrest. “We have great pictures of the bad guy” that were issued as a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) and were widely circulated. “We figured any minute now somebody’s going to call us and say ‘I know that guy.’ But then a day goes by, a week goes by, a month goes by, a year, two years …”
Three years after the horrific crime, Evans and colleagues were in a meeting when someone mentioned the software Clearview that uses facial recognition to search images on the internet. It was then that one of Evans’ colleagues in the meeting, Kirsten Bertsch, a victim’s advocate in the D.A.’s office at the time, suggested the software be used in the three-year-old cold case.
“We put the image in Clearview. Six seconds later, we identified the suspect that we’d been unable to for three years,” Evans said, crediting the importance of that meeting and the people in the room.
He also pointed out it’s not important to take the credit when the task is accomplished.
“I did not solve that murder case. My investigator did not solve that murder case. The detectives …. did not solve that murder case. You know who did? A victim’s advocate who could have just said, ‘Not my responsibility’ but she wouldn’t … and a murder was solved because of her and that team meeting.”
Evans spent more than 20 years in the Cobb County D.A.’s office and among his many high-profile cases was the prosecution of Justin Ross Harris who was convicted of malice murder for leaving his toddler son in a hot car for hours.
Evans’ knowledge and experience have landed him gigs on numerous true-crime podcasts and television documentaries. He’s a longtime instructor at the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy in Austell, but in a twist, he’ll be required to return to the school as a student to be certified as a law enforcement officer before he takes the Acworth police chief job Sept. 5.
Here's another takeaway from his speech to the Kiwanians: Evans said he reads a lot – 60 books in the 2020 pandemic year – but said he always buys two copies. “After I read the book, I think about who this will resonate with and I give that (second copy of) the book to somebody. Why? Because we all should inspire other people to learn.”
