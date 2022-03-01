One of the louder applause lines from the Cobb Republican Women’s Club’s Friday luncheon came when Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, observed how come this week, Republicans at the Gold Dome would pass a bill banning critical race theory in Georgia's public schools.
The Cobb school board, as anyone who follows it knows, did this last year in a party line vote with Democrats abstaining. An argument against the ban Democrats from Charisse Davis to Leroy Hutchins have used is that CRT is not in Georgia’s schools, so why ban it?
AT raised this argument with Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods and his predecessor, John Barge, both of whom were at the GOP luncheon. (Barge is challenging Woods in the Republican primary for his old job.)
Why ban something that’s not, as Democrats claim, in Georgia schools, we asked them.
“Because CRT is in our schools,” Barge replied. “CRT means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”
For example, Barge said the Georgia Department of Education added book studies to its online professional learning catalogue on such authors as Ibram Kendi and Bettina Love. Barge says Kendi’s solution to past discrimination is present discrimination, and his solution to present discrimination is future discrimination.
“When you’ve got state department officials promoting that, that’s an issue,” Barge said.
Then there’s Love, he continued, who “says that white teachers are spirit-murdering Black and brown children in their classrooms everyday. We’re putting that into our teachers. We’re training them in that. They’re going through sessions where they’re learning about their white privilege, and they’re having to understand their privilege. Anything that we are putting into our children and our teachers that separates based on race is an issue and flies in the face of Martin Luther King’s dream of ‘judge my kids by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. So it’s there. It shows up in curriculum resources."
That critical race theory shows up in Georgia's public education resources is not always the fault of a particular educator, Barge said, noting that the pandemic left many school districts scrambling for digital resources that could be used to educate students from home.
“So there are curriculum resources out there. One that comes to mind immediately is called BrainPop. There is a lesson in BrainPop that was brought to my attention by parents that lectures white children for 10 minutes about the guilt they bear for being part of systemic racism,” Barge said.
If accurate, it would seem anyone arguing that CRT isn’t in Georgia schools is either misinformed or dishonest.
“They’re not being honest, and I think what they are thinking is the definition of CRT ... it’s always been a postsecondary thing, it's a theory, but it’s being adapted, it’s being embedded in other areas. The concept may be called different things, but the outcome is the same, and that is to divide people based on race.”
Barge said this is why bill banning CRT, which his supported by Gov. Brian Kemp, is welcome and needed.
What then does Superintendent Woods say to the argument about there being no need to ban CRT when it's not in the schools?
“I think to say that it’s not anywhere in the state of Georgia, I think would be a misnomer,” Woods replied. “I think we want to make sure that what our teachers are teaching are our standards. That we’re not bringing ideology or personal agenda into that. It’s not the expectations that we have. I think it’s also being proactive because what (the legislation) does do, I think it puts everybody on the same playing field, gives us a unified process throughout the state, so there’s no discussion about what is or what is not allowed. Gives us better focus, but also helps protect our teachers as well, so that they have a clear expectation of what the state wants and how that’s going to be engaged with communities and school leaders as well.”
Saying all that, is Woods fully on board that this is a good bill that needs to pass?
“Yes, very much so. I think that as I’ve looked at it, we’ve been very active in helping to support and work with the governor and members of the General Assembly on the bill itself,” Woods said. “You know, as I said, it puts a good set of processes in place, gives us career direction, so hopefully other things that have popped up throughout the nation don’t happen here in Georgia, so I think it’s going to be on a proactive side.”
Woods was asked to explain for those who have never heard of CRT — it wasn't that long ago that many of us had not — why CRT is not a good thing to have in Georgia schools to begin with.
“I think anything, it’s just outside of just CRT, we’re talking about divisive language, things that really do not unify us as a people, as a nation,” Woods said. “We want to make sure we’re not discriminating against anyone looking at the past. We still teach things such as slavery, the Trail of Tears, the Holocaust, the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, so it’s not that we’re not teaching things, but I think we have to be putting everything in its proper historical context. But also what are we doing to make sure that we are pulling our students together, our communities together and putting everything as I said in its proper context.”
DOESN'T BODE WELL: When Sen. Lindsey Tippins announced he'd be retiring at year's end, he said he wanted to devote the last years of his life to those closest to him. We don’t doubt it, but perhaps there’s an additional reason: serving just isn’t as much fun as it used to be.
Tippins sat down with the MDJ the day before he announced his retirement to discuss the legislation he filed which would change the way companies that accredit public schools are allowed to accredit them. But toward the end of the interview, he digressed.
“It's a very rancorous (legislative) session. I've never seen it quite as rancorous. It’s a completely different atmosphere than what it's been in the past.”
How so?
“One time there was much more collegiality, it was it was more fun to serve.”
Tippins reckons the change began in earnest in 2019 and 2020.
“But last year, and this year, it just seems like it's just more of an acrimonious environment.”
Asked why, Tippins replied, lamentfully, “I don’t know.”
“It’s almost like many people have their guard up. But I think society’s that way. I don’t think the legislature is any different from the society that we see.”
In a nostalgic mood, he recalled his days serving on the Cobb school board with Democrat Betty Gray.
I've always thought one of the greatest hallmarks of friendship is the ability to sit down and work out problems. When I was on the Cobb school board, one of my closest friends on the school board was Ms. Betty Gray,” he said. “We didn't always agree. But one agreement that we always had was when the discussion was over, we were still gonna be friends.”
Can he say that about his colleagues across the aisle now?
“It seems to me like that friendship is more guarded,” he said. “And I don't think it bodes well for the country.”
CELEBRATING RAYMOND: At Kennesaw State University’s Trustee and Alumni Awards Celebration Thursday night, the KSU community was eager to brag about Raymond Goslow, the recent alum who finished second in the “Jeopardy!” college tournament and took home $100,000 in prize money.
Trent Turk, chair of the KSU Foundation, gave Goslow a shoutout while presenting an award to Norman Radow, a real estate executive who has given millions of dollars to the school, and whose name is now on KSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
“Their generous donation ranks as one of the largest gifts in the university's history,” Turk said. “And if that wasn't enough, as you heard earlier tonight, Raymond Goslow, who kicked Harvard and Stanford's butts in the ‘Jeopardy!’ national championship, is a recent graduate of the Norman J. Radow College.”
Added Radow, “we're now calling Harvard the KSU of the north.”
One of the many people to congratulate Goslow was former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia.
“Congratulations to @kennesawstate senior Raymond Goslow on his impressive showing on @Jeopardy! Georgia is proud of you!” Loeffler wrote on Twitter.
Goslow’s reply had the wit worthy of a game show star.
“Oh, how sweet, another second-place finisher reaching out in support!” he wrote.
(2) comments
Why ban CRT if it's not in the schools is the same thing as saying why give the Ukranians self defense weapons when the Russians haven't invaded yet. The answer is the same for both circumstances, you know it's coming! Banning CRT is like implementing a sanction on Russia. You just have to do things before things happen.
If CRT is not our schools and Democrats don't want it to be in our schools, why won't any Democrats vote to ban it from ever getting into our schools? What should we then deduce about their support for CRT in our schools?
