Thursday’s MDJ outlined the state of fundraising in the race for Mableton mayor, based on campaign contribution disclosures filed by the candidates.
For this column, the Journal looked over the disclosures which have been filed by 21 candidates for Mableton City Council. Here’s what we found in the always interesting paperwork where candidates list their donors and expenses.
(All information comes from the candidates’ self-reported reports for the March 6 disclosure deadline, some more legible than others.)
One takeaway — District 5 candidate TJ Ferguson is a heck of a fundraiser.
The IT sales architect has raised more than $19,000, by far the most of any council candidate, and more than mayoral candidates Aaron Carman and Michael Murphy.
Granted, Ferguson has loaned his campaign $3,000 of his own funds. But he’s also received plenty from others.
E. Lamar Scotti of Mableton gave Ferguson $2,000. Scotti also donated to Murphy’s campaign, and several other council candidates, who have varying interpretations of how Scotti’s name is spelled.
Recapping Ferguson’s other large gifts, he’s received $1,000 each from Ashley Phillips of Cumming, Matt Samuelson of Atlanta and Ernise Cummings of Locust Grove.
He’s gotten $500 donations from Marietta lawyer John Alday, Robert Corrin of Ohio, Edward Walton of Alpharetta, Rob Smith of Smyrna, Samantha Johnson of Marietta, and Croy Engineering.
Ferguson spent all but $200 of what he raised. Some of it has gone to postage supplies, printing, processing fees and the like. But the majority of it — about $12,000 — has gone to a campaign consulting business, HB Standards.
HB Standards is registered to Ricardo Syntel Brown, chairman of the Griffin-Spalding County School Board. Brown has also consulted for mayoral candidate LaTonia Long and other Mableton candidates.
Ferguson has spent some funds repaying the loan he made to his campaign.
Two other candidates in District 5 have not filed contribution reports — Chijioke Ebbis and Cheryl Davis.
The fourth candidate in that race, Stephanie Joy Loose, has raised $2,710 and spent about $1,570. She has loaned herself $1,825. Another donation of $250 came from Decatur-based Black American Futures PAC, which describes itself as supporting officials who “are willing to dismantle systemic racism.” Her money has gone to typical campaign supplies like signs and cards.
D4: Mableton’s District 4 race has the largest field, with eight candidates.
Cassandra Brown has raised the most among them, with $12,700. She’s spent about $11,000.
Brown gave $5,000 to her own campaign; her husband gave $600.
Other large donations were $500 from Ida Mae of Tennessee, $500 from Marietta attorney Cathy Scarver and $400 from Mableton IBM salesman Mark Wedge.
She’s spent about $2,000 on consulting from HB Standards, and other funds on ads, signs, her website and reimbursing herself for purchases.
The second biggest fundraiser in District 4 is Robert Graham. But there’s a catch — all of it is his own money.
Graham spent just $1,588 of the cash, using it for signs and ads.
Heidi Dasinger has raised the third-most of the District 4 candidates, with $11,875, and spent about $7,800.
Dasinger received $3,000 from Mableton retiree Jacqueline Moore, $3,000 from her husband, $1,000 from author Mo Aiken, and $1,000 from Wayne Dodd, a staffer for U.S. Rep Barry Loudermilk.
Her donors also include Marietta commercial Realtor Dan Buyers ($250) and Marietta lawyer Lynn Rainey ($500).
Her money has gone to signs, photography, her website, and $2,500 to Athens-based Parlay Marketing.
She also spent $1,300 reimbursing her employer, Marietta Power and Water, for postage expenses.
Brian Patrick has raised $7,000 in District 4, spending $6,200 of it. His funds include a $5,000 donation from himself, and a $1,000 donation from Atlanta consultant Jeremiah Glover. His expenses are typical campaign things, like literature and ads.
District 4 candidate Patricia Auch raised $4,550 in cash but also lists $3,260 of in-kind donations. She donated $1,000 to herself, and also got $1,000 from de-annexation leader Christie Lynn. She has numerous smaller donations from residents of $200 or less, and a $301 gift from District 6 candidate Debora Herndon.
Auch’s money has gone to her website, postage supplies, banners, literature and events.
Finally, Jennifer Anthony of District 4 raised $1,770 and spent $1,180. Donations include $500 gifts from Fred Anthony of McDonough and Graneze Scott of Lithonia, and expenses include signs and campaign literature.
District 4’s Shanequa Moore did not file a contribution report. Robb Pendleton filed one, which says he’s raised and spent $0.
OTHER DISTRICTS: District 3 has a large field, too, with five candidates.
Although he didn’t raise the most money, catching our eye was candidate William Wilson’s form. He lists nearly $1,900 worth of in-kind donations from the Committee for City of Mableton.
Wilson chaired that group, which campaigned for cityhood in last November’s referendum. Its treasurer is Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins.
Yashica Marshall raised the most money in District 3 — about $3,100 — and spent about $2,500.
She loaned herself nearly $1,100 and also got $1,000 from Cole Scotti, a Mableton physician’s assistant. Her funds went to yard signs, event supplies and flyers.
Also in District 3, Keisha Jeffcoat spent more than she raised. She spent roughly $4,200 and raised $2,835. E. Lamar Scotti donated $1,200, and Regina Robinson donated $600.
Jeffcoat has purchased voter lists, signs and banners, marketing services and web development.
In a head-scratching report, District 3’s Victor Arnold reported raising and spending $0 on the second page of his disclosure, despite later listing contributions of $825, $500, $225 and $120.
He used his money for office supplies and yard signs — plus $187 for a new phone.
Finally, District 3 candidate Barry Krebs didn’t raise nor spend any money.
In District 1, Ron Davis raised $2,745 and spent $3,020. E. Lamar Scotti gave him $1,500. Public Service Commission candidate Shelia Edwards gave $250. His money has gone to ads, marketing materials, signs and text message campaigning.
Davis' opponent, DeBorah Johnson, listed $0 in contributions on the report’s second page, but later listed donations such as $1,000 from the campaign account of state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, $250 from Michael Smith, and $750 from someone simply labelled “Scottie.”
Johnson spent about $1,060 on signs, marketing and texts.
In District 2, candidate Kisha Scott did not file a report. Candidate Monica Delancy signed an affidavit committing not to raise or spend more than $2,500, and thus does not have to file a report.
Dami Oladapo of District 2, however, has raised $3,120, and spent all of it on signs, marketing, voter lists and more.
She lists a $250 in-kind contribution from Denny Wilson, plus contributions (the amount is missing) from herself and E. Lamar Scotti.
Finally, District 6’s sole remaining candidate (and presumptive winner) Debora Herndon raised $4,000, spending $2,300 on postage supplies, signs, literature and a website.
Her donations include $300 from Christie Lynn, $200 from herself and $200 from Denny Wilson.
Her largest gift was $1,000, from — who else — E. Lamar Scotti.
SICK BAY: Described as “a modern Merlin with a magic wand for leadership,” we are unhappy to report that Marietta’s Bob Prillaman has checked into Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
A retired senior vice president for Caraustar Industries in Austell, Prillaman’s fingerprints are just about everywhere you look in Cobb County.
The $60 million health science building at Kennesaw State University, Prillaman Hall, is named after Bob and his wife, Lil Prillaman.
When it opened in 2009, then KSU president Dan Papp said of all Prillaman’s contributions to the university, “Perhaps most significantly, he brought Wellstar Health System and Kennesaw State University together in addressing the region’s health care needs.”
Prillaman served on the boards of both institutions in various capacities for decades.
When the Salvation Army advisory board went looking for someone to lead its campaign to renovate its Waterman Street community center in Marietta, they went no further than Prillaman.
Prillaman served as chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 1997, among a parade of other boards, from First United Methodist Church to the Cobb County NAACP advisory board.
Bob and Lil Prillaman won the MDJ “Cutest Couple” contest in 2022. (To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the MDJ hosted a contest that year via Facebook to find the cutest couple in Cobb. Thanks to reader submissions and voting on the MDJ Facebook page, participants ranked the couple’s submitted photograph with the most likes.)
In naming Prillaman the Cobb County Citizen of the Year at the chamber’s annual awards dinner in 2001, the MDJ wrote, “There may be a few other folks who are as widely and actively involved in trying to improve our community, but their numbers are certainly slim.”
The MDJ wishes Bob a speedy recovery as he, Lil and their family are in our thoughts and prayers.
