Mableton District 5 candidates

Pictured are the candidates for Mableton City Council District 5. From left are Cheryl Davis, Chijioke Ebbis, TJ Ferguson and Stephanie Joy Loose.
Mableton District 4 candidates

Pictured are the candidates for Mableton City Council District 4. Top, from left: Jennifer Anthony, Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown and Heidi Dasinger. Bottom, from left: Robert Graham, Shanequa Moore, Brian Patrick and Robb Pendleton.
District 3 candidates

Top, from left: Victor Arnold, Keisha Jeffcoat and Barry Tyler Krebs. Bottom, from left, Yashica Marshall and William Wilson.
MabletonDistrict1Candidates.jpg

Ron Davis and DeBorah Johnson
Delancy and Scott

From left, Monica Delancy and Kisha Scott.
DamiOladapo.jpeg

Dami Oladapo
Debora Herndon

Debora Herndon
MDJCutestCouple2022

Husband and wife Bob and Lil Prillaman of Marietta celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary dinner on Feb. 26, 2021.
