This week, Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson tried unsuccessfully to advance a proposal making Juneteenth — the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of U.S. slavery — a paid holiday for city of Marietta employees.
The city provides 10 paid holidays to employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
The Cobb NAACP has hosted a Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square for years.
“We do celebrate it already up on the Square, ’cause I seen the mayor dancing at it,” said Councilman Andy Morris. AT recalls a video of Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin dancing to “Wobble” by V.I.C. at a recent Juneteenth festival.
“He was dancing at that last year, so was (Councilman) Joseph (Goldstein); it was very scary,” Richardson said.
“If that's what y’all want to call it,” said Hizzoner, downplaying his wobbling skills.
But back to the matter at hand. Richardson placed the item on the agenda for the City Council’s Personnel and Insurance Committee, which she chairs. The committee’s other members are Grif Chalfant and Johnny Walker.
Richardson made a motion to advance the proposal out of committee, but failed to get a second.
“I got a problem doing this before we do Veterans Day,” Chalfant said. He then made it clear he wouldn't second her motion.
The debate got contentious at one point.
“Which one's more important to you, Veterans Day or Juneteenth?” Chalfant asked.
“I think that's an unfair question,” Richardson replied.
“Why is that? If we don’t celebrate Veterans Day? You're a veteran,” Chalfant said.
“I am. And I'm also an African American. So I don't think that I look at one over the other one … I think Veterans Day ought to be a holiday as well,” Richardson said.
“I do too. But I don't know if we can afford all these holidays,” Chalfant said.
The council asked several questions of city staff about the cost of each holiday. Obviously some workers, such as police and firefighters, have to work. Employees are paid time and a half when they work a holiday, City Manager Bill Bruton said.
“What we try to do in each department is not hit the same people. So, if you're having to work Thanksgiving, hopefully you're not working Christmas,” Bruton said.
Walker proposed that city staff take a look at the cost of each holiday. Chalfant made a motion to that effect, calling for the Juneteenth proposal to be reconsidered in a month.
It passed the committee 2-1, with Richardson opposed.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved making Juneteenth a holiday for county employees in December. Commissioner Keli Gambrill was the only holdout. She cited cost concerns, but also questioned the lack of a holiday for Constitution Day.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Speaking of the Cobb NAACP, its president emeritus, Deane Bonner, and husband Jesse, marked 66 years of marriage on Friday. They're spending a couple days at Homewood Suites followed by a cocktail party at their home Saturday evening with friends and family.
The Bonners exchanged vows Feb. 25, 1956, in the living room of Mrs. Bonner's parents in Weirton, West Virginia. Since moving to Marietta in 1971, they have become community pillars, with Mrs. Bonner serving as Cobb County's undisputed civil rights doyenne.
Mrs. Bonner cited the mutual respect and love they've had for each other as the secret to a successful marriage.
"There's a real commitment, deep admiration and respect for each other. He has been an excellent father and a great husband," she said. "66 years later, we're slower. We both come upstairs and forget why we came up here... but after all these years, we still love each other."
OLENS' ADVISES BOC: A decade removed from his tenure as chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, Sam Olens stopped by the board's retreat this week to offer advice to the five women now trying to steer the ship. (Olens has also been retained as a lobbyist for the county on legislative matters.)
The former Georgia attorney general and former president of Kennesaw State University opened with meditations on the onslaught of grim news that lands on his doorstep every morning, not the least of which is the war in Ukraine which was set to kick off hours later. Olens’ own family emigrated from Belarus in the early 20th century, he said, fleeing religious persecution.
“I'm very scattered at the moment, because as I look at what's going on globally — before I even get to what's going on in this country — I'm very frustrated. The world seems to be falling apart in many ways, just as much as our country,” said Olens, who’s been a vocal critic of the Republican Party’s turn since Donald Trump was elected.
Then there’s the national controversy, statewide politicking, and intra-county battles that all weigh on the commission. His advice? Tune it out.
“As I look back at it, we spent a lot of time fighting over little stupid stuff, that in the long run doesn't mean anything,” he said.
Politics comes with the territory, of course, but Olens told the commissioners they’d be well-suited to forget about it when they step into 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
“Leave the politics in your car. Don't bring it in the building … Any day you're in your desk, and you're meeting folks, or you're on the phone, and you make a political statement — you should slap yourself. You know, if you want to worry about your next campaign or your current campaign, do it outside the building,” he added.
Olens called many of the fights that raged during his tenure, many of them over issues like annexation, “foolish stuff, nonsense.”
“It makes no difference at the end of this year whether you have 10 cities in the county, or six cities in the county. Those people are residents of the county.”
Frankly, he added, commissioners can often have an inflated view of their own importance.
“Here's a little dose of reality. People don’t move to Cobb County due to the Board of Commissioners. Not due to your low taxes, not due to anything. They move here due to the school systems. School systems are one, two, and three. You’re way down the line,” he said.
Then came some practical advice.
“As soon as we get out of COVID, all five of you ought to be immediately, in my humble opinion, scheduling monthly town halls with members of the school system, with members of the existing cities or new cities,” he said.
Olens said his best moments as chair came from those times when “the little blank” (Olens cleaned it up a bit) fell off the radar: working with Atlanta to expand transit service in Cobb, responding to the “horror show” of the 2009 floods, and hammering out service agreements with tough customers like then-Austell Mayor Joe Jerkins.
“When we talk about lessons, you know, it's OK for the two of you … two of you, not three of you, and go to the Waffle House. Go to wherever the heck you want to get a bite and just talk. What’s going on?”
And when “the little blank” threatens to take over, Olens added, take a step back and think of “the least among us.”
“Every time I walk from our development to the Square I see homeless people. Every time. What can we do to help MUST Ministries, Center for Family Resources, Ser Familia? You name it. What can we do to help those groups? The rich neighborhood doesn’t need it. Maybe that’s blasphemy to say. You’re supposed to treat people, take care of people that need it the most … That’s why we’re here.”
I like Sam's advice and I agree with it. It will be a challenge for some of these women to TAKE his advice though. In some circles, every small thing causes a hissy fit. He also should add to minimize social media, again, everything there is all about hissy fits.
