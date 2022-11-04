Political junkies may be wondering — on Tuesday night, what are the races to watch in Cobb?
Owing to Georgia’s purple-state status, the statewide races could be quite close, of course. Locally, the Post 4 Board of Education seat (Republican Chairman David Chastain vs. Democrat Catherine Pozniak) has both parties on their toes. The solicitor general’s race (Republican Courtney Brubaker vs. Democrat Makia Metzger) could be another one to watch, to see if a Republican can still win a countywide election in Cobb.
But what about those people we send to represent us under the Gold Dome? Which districts are set to be nail-biters?
Well, if you believe Princeton University, not many.
The state legislature last year passed new maps for state House and state Senate districts following the 2020 Census, a step taken to ensure all districts are roughly equal in population. But most of those seats are not particularly competitive, owing to that bipartisan American political tradition — gerrymandering.
Princeton’s Gerrymandering Project analyzed the new state legislative maps for every state in the Union, breaking down each district’s expected partisan lean.
Cobb in 2023 will be represented by six state senators and 14 state House members.
On the Senate side, Princeton estimates the most competitive seat is District 37, where Republican Ed Setzler faces Democrat Vanessa Parker. But even that district favors Republicans by an estimated 12 points (56-44).
Two other Senate seats favor the GOP by 17 and 16 points (District 32 and District 56), while Democrats are favored by 18 points (District 6), 44 points (District 33) and 67 points (District 38).
The story is much the same with the state House seats. Princeton estimates the most competitive House seat is District 45, where Republican Sharon Cooper faces Democrat Dustin McCormick. But competitive is a relative term here — the 45th leans red by about 10 points.
So, if all of the expected winners win, what will that mean for the Cobb Legislative Delegation? It will still be majority-Democrat. You should expect three state senators from each party in Cobb, but Cobb Democrats to outnumber Cobb Republicans in the House eight to six.
Cobb will still have six senators but lose one state House representative. The delegation will be 20, instead of 21, legislators, and likely be split between 11 Democrats and nine Republicans.
Cobb Democrats Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur told the Journal that her party has targeted House Districts 43 and 35, both of which are open seats formerly occupied by Republicans. Sharon Cooper represents the 43rd but is running this cycle in the 45th; Setzler represents the 35th but is looking to replace Lindsey Tippins in the Senate. Princeton estimates the Democratic vote share for Districts 43 and 35 to be 60% and 57%, respectively.
“We take nothing for granted,” Bettadapur said. “But I am confident that we'll see positive results after Tuesday. We've got two candidates that are incredibly strong, have been working hard. And I think we'll see the results of that.”
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, however, thinks Republicans can hold both seats, which would flip the Cobb legislative delegation red. The local party has been concentrating on both races.
“We think we're gonna be successful in 43 and 35. … We can beat the odds. That’s what we’re praying for,” Grubbs said.
STACEY SHOUTS OUT SEARCY: While listing other statewide Democrats running for office toward the end of her Marietta rally Tuesday, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gave a shoutout to Alisha Thomas Searcy, a former state representative from Cobb now running for the state’s top education post.
“We need a secretary, a school superintendent in Alisha Thomas Searcy,” Abrams said.
That comment during the rally at Schoolhouse Brewing likely came as a surprise to many who have been keeping up with the drama surrounding the candidates’ campaigns.
As the MDJ reported in September, Searcy took to Facebook then, calling out Abrams for excluding her from the gubernatorial hopeful’s campaign, which has boosted Democratic nominees for other statewide offices.
Searcy’s post read: “Friends and Supporters, many of you have asked me why I have been ostracized and excluded from flyers, photos, social media posts, and endorsements from organizations connected to One Georgia (Stacey Abrams’ campaign). Unfortunately, I do not have an answer. Although the campaign is called One Georgia, the actions of the group nor the candidate seem to align with the name.”
Searcy, a Marietta resident, was not in attendance at the Abrams event.
Searcy did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: How many lights does it take to make the Cobb Board of Education look good?
At one of the board’s recent meetings, the Journal counted at least 59 studio-grade lights hanging from the ceiling and bathing board members in a reverent glow.
It’s no secret Georgia has become known for its film production prowess, but who would have thought that would translate to school board meetings?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.