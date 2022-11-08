The Cobb elections office and the board that oversees it made national news on Election Eve for all the wrong reasons, after it was revealed that staff had failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots.
It wasn’t the first error from the county's elections office this cycle — see the litany of mapping and redistricting issues that led some voters to cast ballots in the wrong districts, both in the primary and the general. But it certainly was the one that brought the most attention.
Officials have apologized, and rightly so.
“We're so sorry to these voters,” Elections Director Janine Eveler said at a Monday press conference. “... We’re sick about it … We are very upset. This has never happened to us and we just want to make it right.”
Since Friday the office has been scrambling to mail ballots via overnight mail, contact impacted voters and work with the Cobb Superior Court to extend the ballot return deadline for those voters. It’s been “all hands on deck,” in the words of Board of Elections attorney Daniel White.
That’s all well and good, but to state the obvious, it should never have happened.
So, why did it?
Ask the leaders of Cobb’s local political parties and you’ll get very different answers.
“I think the Board of Elections is not doing its job,” said Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs. “They are ultimately the ones charged with ensuring that we have accurate and safe elections and I believe ultimately, Tori Silas is the one who is in control. And she's the registrar, and she's not ensuring that we have accurate elections.”
Silas is chairwoman of the Cobb Board of Elections and Registration. The board has five members, four of whom are appointed by Democrats.
For those who may be unaware, the Cobb GOP gets to appoint one member, and so does the Cobb Democratic Party. Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, a Democrat, appoints one, and the majority-Democrat Cobb Legislative Delegation appoints two members.
Grubbs places more blame on the elections board than on Eveler.
“I have sat in meetings, and I have heard Janine say that certain things aren't feasible. And then the board out rules her,” Grubbs said.
One such instance AT can remember was the addition of Sunday voting. Eveler had said it would increase strain on staff, but the Board of Elections wanted to offer it. They met in the middle, offering early voting on one Sunday, at one location, for four hours.
Grubbs pointed to another program, the “Last Call” absentee return, arguing it diverted more staff from other duties. The Last Call program allowed people to return absentee ballots at seven Cobb libraries on Saturday and Monday, after the end of early voting on Friday but before Election Day. On Election Day, absentees can only be returned by hand at the main elections office.
“This cockamamie scheme of having libraries open to accept ballots … I've been at a couple of the locations, and it's confused people even more, because they have shown up thinking that they can actually vote there, which they can't. And it's caused chaos,” Grubbs said.
Ultimately, the Democrats must answer for this screwup, Grubbs argued, because they control the Cobb Board of Commissioners, the Board of Elections and the Cobb Legislative Delegation.
“It's stunning to me that they're complaining, yet they're the ones in control,” she said.
Grubbs’ Democratic counterpart, Jacquelyn Bettadapur, however, says that’s not the whole picture. It’s Republicans who rewrote the state’s election laws last year, passing the controversial S.B. 202.
Bettadapur, Silas and groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have all connected the mistake to S.B. 202, because previously, voters could request ballots up to 180 days before an election, and county election offices could start mailing them 49 days before an election. The law shortened those parameters to 78 and 29 days, respectively.
Silas has also cited staffing shortages, which both Grubbs and Bettadapur acknowledge is a problem in the elections office.
But Bettadapur says that should come as no surprise, given how election workers were targeted and threatened by former President Donald Trump and people who spread conspiracy theories about the election in 2020.
“It's all created a climate, particularly the big lie and the whole political climate coming from that, of intimidation of elections workers,” Bettadapur said.
Bettadapur also brought up the Last Call program at the libraries.
“I heard reports from people that were on site, and we had the chair of the Cobb GOP, Salleigh Grubbs, down at the South Cobb library intimidating and harassing the workers there that were collecting absentee ballots,” Bettadapur alleged.
Bettadapur said the elections office has also been overburdened by dealing with hundreds of voter registration challenges from Republicans, which unsuccessfully sought to remove people from the voter rolls.
But does Bettadapur blame Eveler for the issues the office has had?
“I mean, the buck stops there, right?” Bettadapur said.
“The processes are lacking,” she added later, “when there's no checks and balances or redundancy in any of it. It all hinges on one employee, and whether they make a mistake or not.”
Eveler confirmed that human error by a single employee caused the absentee error.
For Bettadapur, though, it all goes back to “a Republican legislature that added undue burden on to a system that was struggling to work anyway.”
“So there needs to be a review and evaluation of the sort of work burden we're placing on our elections infrastructure and whether it's necessary,” Bettadapur said.
Eveler had previously said many of the absentee staff had been working 80 or more hours per week. The Journal asked Eveler about staffing at Monday’s press conference.
“We have been more successful at hiring since our commissioners have changed the pay scale,” Eveler said. “But in the last two years since the 2020 elections, 38% of my staff is new to elections, to Cobb County, or new to their position. So I have a very young staff in tenure, and they're learning. And so that has been part of the problem.”
Eveler said Monday her office was fully staffed for Election Day. But it seems that many of the staff are quite green.
Who did Eveler lose, and why did they leave?
“At the end of 2021, the registration and absentee ballot manager, the supervisor, and all of the third level all left.
“So we had only really just people who were the worker bees, for lack of a better word. So we had to build up that leadership team again. And as far as why they left, many of them stated overwork, too much pressure. Their own lives were suffering with the extra workload,” Eveler said.
THE SPEAKER: Most of Georgia reacted to last week’s news that Speaker of the House David Ralston will hand off his gavel with a mixture of appreciation, regards, and well wishes.
Not so for the Georgia Republican Assembly (GRA), a group allied with the party’s right flank. The GRA's president is Alex Johnson, the former chairman of the DeKalb County Young Republicans.
Sunday night, the organization dropped a newsletter that had more than a few members of the General Assembly seeing red.
“We have a confession to make,” the missive opens. “We are not sad to receive the news about David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) resigning from serving as the Speaker of the Georgia State House of Representatives. We are not going to miss him.”
The newsletter then continues.
“But Speaker Ralston cited health concerns, about which rumors have been spreading for months. We take no pleasure in Ralston's bad health, but we do rejoice in the Lord for providentially using such an illness to rescue us all from Ralston's reign of tyranny over the last decade. We confess that we are unapologetic in making that statement,” it reads.
You read it right: the GRA offered thanks to the Lord for smiting Ralston with ill health.
And for what sins? For supposedly laying roadblocks in the way of the true conservative agenda, and supporting members who fit that ever-malleable term, Republican In Name Only. This was said, it should be noted, of a politician who has allowed to advance nearly every conservative wishlist item this past legislative session.
Among the list of Ralston’s errors is this: “Lay it on heavy if any Republican does not support your pet legislation. Tell them you'll take away all their preferred committee assignments, put them in the office overlooking the dumpster, and move their assigned parking space to the compact one in-between the two giant pillars at the farthest end of the parking deck, etc.”
That, one can’t help but think, is the ventriloquizing of a few backbenchers angry that their inability to make friends with anyone (save perhaps their donors) did them no favors under the Gold Dome.
Some of the lawmakers we spoke with Monday were too incensed to comment on the screed. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, a longtime legislator who’s worked with Ralston for decades, said she was “appalled” by the comments, which in her view did not deserve or merit a response.
Former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd called the GRA “ghouls” who “raised a false idol of worship … politics … and by their own words show they aren’t just wrong-headed, but should be run out of the Georgia GOP.”
And crossing the aisle to defend Ralston was state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, who said this:
“I already knew that the GRA is an organization that espouses little more than hypocrisy shrouded in the guise of ‘Christianity,’ and it’s no secret that they’re not fans of David Ralston. This latest missive from their leadership, though, exceeds my lowest expectations,” she said. “They do not demonstrate anything Christian; rather they are monstrous opportunists who clearly have no floor to how far they are willing to go to achieve their deeply flawed goals.”
Salleigh Grubbs, chair of the Cobb GOP, mentioned the news at Saturday’s monthly party breakfast.
“I don’t know how many of you have heard that Speaker Ralston has resigned as speaker of the House,” Grubbs said.
This caused loud cheers and applause from the breakfast crowd.
“I will tell you that it is for health reasons, and according to people I have spoken with, he is not doing very well,” Grubbs continued. “So I am going to ask, despite that he is stepping down for speaker, that you do keep he and his family in your prayers, and pray that the Lord work his will. Heal him if it’s in his will. Comfort him. Comfort he and his family. Regardless of what we think of some people, they have stepped up to serve, and so if you don’t have the courage to step up and serve, sometimes you need to look in the mirror, and so we need to keep those people in our thoughts and prayers, so please remember them.”
As soon as the election is over, Grubbs said, the House Republican caucus will meet to elect a new speaker.
“We need a godly person to be the speaker of the House. We need someone with character, integrity and who will fight for Georgia. So please be praying about that and be mindful of who our next leader is.”
MCCORMICK & TRUMP: How does one feel when former President Donald Trump chooses to endorse your opponent in the Republican primary? "Heartbroken," according to Dr. Rich McCormick, Republican nominee for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, who spoke at the Cobb GOP's monthly breakfast on Saturday.
As everyone knows, Trump in the primary opted to endorse east Cobb attorney Jake Evans, the son of Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg, Randy Evans, and a friend of former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich.
McCormick said he met with Trump about two weeks ago.
“He asked for me to come down to Mar-a-Lago. I didn’t ask to come down there. He asked me. And as you know, he endorsed against me in the primary. And it was a tough day for me. I was heartbroken. I was thinking ‘Gosh, the president of the United States endorsed against me, Rich McCormick. What did I do to deserve this?’”
McCormick said he's writing a book. Chapter 1 begins with Trump endorsing his opponent.
And it’s kind of like, you know what? It was meant to be, and it’s OK, because if it was supposed to happen that way, there is a reason. If God wants me to be anything in life, it doesn’t matter who endorses against you. God is in control. He’s bigger than any president, he’s bigger than any politician,” McCormick said.
In their visit, McCormick said Trump told him how he endorsed Evans out of loyalty to Gingrich.
“By the way, I’ve had a great conversation with Gingrich,” McCormick said. “I’ve had a great conversation with CPAC. I went down and talked there. Same time as Marjorie (Taylor Greene). Pretty much everyone who has endorsed against me is now my best friend. It’s amazing how that works in politics.”
McCormick said Trump told him how Gingrich has been a great supporter of his and he felt like he owed him in endorsing Evans.
“(Trump) said, ‘You really whooped him.’ He said, ‘How’d you do that? I was told he was going to win without a runoff. And that didn’t happen. Was he really that bad?’ I said, ‘No sir. We’re just really that good.’ But I’ll say this, I also got to tell him basically it wasn’t me, it was us. It was my staff. My amazing staff."
McCormick also told the crowd he believes Trump should have received the Nobel Peace Prize for the Abraham Accords, wherein the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recognized Israel’s sovereignty in an agreement mediated by the U.S. in 2020.
He also shared how he was about to retire from Northside Hospital and was going to work for the Veterans Administration, which would give him an opportunity to help with constituent services, noting one of the largest veteran communities is in Cobb County.
“So I’m very proud of that,” he said.
SMYRNA SUPPORTED: The nonprofit founded by Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and his wife, Laura, held its first fundraiser, a golf tournament at the Fox Creek Golf Course Friday.
Norton told the Journal the goal was to raise $50,000 during the fundraiser. In the end, he said, the group raised almost $54,000.
The Cobb Chamber showcased Support Smyrna at its Military Appreciation Luncheon Monday.
“Support Smyrna began in early 2020 as a way for citizens to help feed their neighbors in need,” Norton said at the luncheon.
The group provided support for people most impacted by COVID-19 early in the pandemic, and it grew quickly: A $25 donation got one a yard sign. The Nortons made 50 yard signs, but ended up needing more than 1,500. All told, Norton said, the group raised $170,000 in its first eighteen months, feeding “hundreds and hundreds of families in the community.”
Support Smyrna has expanded to help veterans with everything from medical bills to housing costs.
More information about the nonprofit can be found at www.supportsmyrna.org.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: The Kiwanis Club of Marietta on Thursday will hear from Capt. Kent “Tuna” Hepler speaking on his time in the Navy. Capt. Hepler is the grand marshal of the Kiwanis Club’s annual Veterans Day Parade Friday. On Nov. 17, Lt. Kirbi Reyes of the Salvation Army will speak of the 2022 Red Kettle Christmas campaign.
All club meetings are held on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Marietta Conference Center. Prospective members welcome. Info: Executive Director Pat Huey at pathuey@comcast.net.
