Herschel Walker and Dr. Rich McCormick were among the Republican candidates who stopped by the Marietta Diner Friday morning to greet residents over breakfast and speak with The Morning Extra show on 106.3.
A topic of discussion was "wokeness" in the U.S. military.
“I think we got to remember, Russia, China and Iran is not talking about wokeness. They’re talking about war,” said Walker, who faces U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in November. “We have to get our men and women prepared to go to war. Right now, with this administration with Sen. Warnock and Joe Biden, they’re in office, wokeness is going to get our men, our people killed. We got to get out of this, get them prepared for war.”
McCormick, who is expected to win his race given the new lines for the 6th District favor Republicans, decried Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, noting when Americans were stationed there, “We had a region where Kabul was safer than Chicago by far.”
McCormick said his oldest son had wanted to become a Marine, but following the debacle decided against it.
“He’s like ‘Why would I want to go to a governmental-controlled agency that’s become woke, that has rainbows on their helmet, who doesn't represent me?’"
If the U.S. wants to recruit warriors, McCormick said it should recruit warriors, arguing against enlisting people who are transgender.
“First of all, you’re not recruiting the right people anymore. You’re not going to have a sustainable military, and by the way, if you put somebody who is transgender in the military, they’re never going to be deployable," he said.
“And yet you’re going to bring somebody in with a 40% chance of trying to commit suicide in the highest stress environment? And if they do transition, guess what? They’re out because they have to be psychologically tested. They have to get an operation, they’re nondeployable, which means my son has to deploy twice as much to make up for that person. These are all problems that have not been addressed adequately and they won’t until we have better oversight."
The military’s job is to kill bad guys, he said, and it needs direction from a Republican-controlled Congress.
McCormick said wokeness is already running rampant in colleges, "and Fortune 500 companies where my daughter worked for UPS and she was getting lectured on a Friday about what a bad person it is because of the color of her skin,” he said.
McCormick was also asked what he thought about military members being required to take the COVID vaccine. He said he knows one young Marine who left the service over it.
“The dirty little secret is this is all a shell game," he said. "They’re trying to reduce the size of the military right now. Just like they did in Carter, just like did in Obama just like did in Clinton. Seems like every time Democrats come in, they reduce the size of the footprint of the military because they don’t think the military is a necessary entity to be strong for American policy. So they’re using this as a way to downsize the military without giving people their benefits. Literally you could be a colonel, and if you don’t get your shot, you’re kicked out and you don’t get benefits.”
During his segment, Walker reminded listeners to turn out and vote this fall.
“Remember, I want more than just Herschel Walker to get in as a conservative,” Walker said. “We got to get other people in that's going to do the right thing for this country, for this state of Georgia. There’s a lot of conservatives running, and we got to get behind them, but the first thing we got to do is get out and vote. Can’t complain anymore. People got to get out in November. They go to vote, come to the poll and vote, vote, vote."
Eddie Wexler of Marietta, who stopped by the Marietta Diner to see Walker, said he's been a fan since the 1980s, Walker's football days. Walker is the better candidate, he said, because Warnock, "needs to decide if he wants to be a preacher or a senator, but you can't do both. At least that's the way I feel."
FEUDING ECONOMISTS: The spat continues between Kennesaw State University’s J.C. Bradbury and Smith College’s Andrew Zimbalist, the gladiators in the ring of Truist Park economic impact. The fourth, or fifth, shoe has now dropped on this many-tentacled beast.
That comes in the form of Zimbalist’s reply to Bradbury’s reply to Zimbalist’s Braves-commissioned economic impact study, itself a reply of sorts to Bradbury’s previous study.
“J.C. Bradbury’s reply to my report concludes by stating he is irritated by having to spend so much time writing it,” Zimbalist writes. “I begin my report with the same observation.”
Much of the reply addresses the academic substance of these successive shots across the bow.
But much of Zimbalist’s opening has a bone to pick with his opponent’s hits on his credentials. Bradbury has repeatedly called Zimbalist a “shill” for carrying the Braves’ water, along with a list of other clients including the Brooklyn Nets and the Seattle SuperSonics.
After defending his past work, Zimbalist writes, “I do not claim that I am automatically objective because I have worked on both sides of the stadium issue. I do claim that the received wisdom should be re-evaluated periodically, not just in stadium economics, but in all areas of research and public discourse … I would only argue that one is more likely to be objective if one hasn’t reached a prior conclusion about the outcome of a project.”
In the main, Zimbalist concedes a few points to Bradbury, accepting some of his critiques, but holds that his analysis still finds the stadium to be a net positive.
He continues later, “Bradbury appears not to be convinced … that I was intellectually interested in the Braves’ project. He says that if it were intellectual interest that motivated me, I would have taken on the project before the Braves called me. He explains that this is what he did with his 2022 report. But Bradbury is a political actor in Cobb County, as a member of the county’s Development Authority.
“Presumably in addition to intellectual interest, he is trying to make a political point and influence future policy. I have no problem using economic analysis to enrich public policy discussions. In fact, I strongly encourage it and believe that the economics discipline is often too insular and detached. I simply observe that it is possible Bradbury was motivated by more than intellectual interest.”
Bradbury, asked to reply (again), continued to hammer Zimbalist for not subjecting his initial study to the rigors of academic peer review.
“Atlanta Braves press conferences and local newspapers are not where academic economists hash out their disagreements, because press conference attendees and non-economist readers are understandably unfamiliar with the complexities inherent in economic analyses. Going outside normal channels for scholarly discourse is not something someone does when one wishes to engage in a good faith discussion to further understanding,” a lengthy email from Bradbury reads in part.
He added on Twitter, “This whole affair is just stupid. I’m not wasting any more time on it. I conducted 2 years of research, published it in academic journals, and then wrote up a description for non-economists. It stands.”
