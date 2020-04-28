The last time the popular Marietta Farmers Market was open on Marietta Square was March 14.
“This is the first time in 18 years that we've had to put it on hold,” said market founder Johnny Fulmer, who opened it in 2002.
During its winter months, the market usually attracts a crowd of 1,200 on a Saturday and probably half that on a Sunday.
“Now that we’re getting into the high tomato season where growers really start producing, we’ll have 1,500 to 1,800 on a Saturday and on a Sunday we’ll have about a thousand,” he said.
That’s all closed down now because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean Fulmer hasn’t heard from vendors.
“Daily,” he said. “It's a struggle. For a lot of these growers in particular, the produce has a short life. Our vendors and growers are no different from the people that are in California growing all the lettuce and all that stuff that are having to plow it under.”
The problem has been on the mind of Mayor Steve Tumlin.
On Tuesday, Tumlin emailed Gary Black, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, telling him of Marietta’s successful farmers market that has been on hold, and of the agricultural community’s need to sell its harvest.
“That said, can the Agricultural Commissioner help formulate ‘safe’ farmers market guidelines for our City for exclusive Georgia agricultural products,” Tumlin wrote in his email. “We could not only enlist the use of our square but also the nearby parking lots of our Churches for elbow room and safety. The Georgia farmer has endured storms, drought, etc. and this is just another curve ball. Personally, Being hungry early for a ’mater sandwich and heart broken when I see milk poured on the ground, look forward to a healthy outdoor farmers’ market, any suggestions on a compliant celebration of Georgia produce and City folk delight. Is May 2nd too soon?; We’re ready when the State is!! Gary, appreciate your service to our State and your friendship.”
Around Town caught up with Tumlin later in the day.
Hizzoner said he was motivated to contact Black after reading about all the food distribution challenges in the news. Why not create a direct path for Georgia produce to arrive on Marietta Square, he said.
Black is putting his marketing coordinator in touch with Fulmer to discuss the matter. Naturally, it won’t be business as usual. Safety measures will be put in place, it just remains to be seen what the plan will be, Tumlin said.
Much will depend on any future orders Gov. Brian Kemp issues and how restrictive they are.
“Does he have a third less tents? Do we do more of the Square on Saturday morning? There’s a way,” Tumlin said.
Fulmer said as long as it can be done safely, he’s on board.
“If Thunder has confidence in what Gary’s going to tell him, I’m on Team Marietta, so whatever the team says, and the leader of the pack, which is Thunder, I’m going to do. I think it's going to have to be a team effort for the community to bounce back.”
TAX INCENTIVES: A bonds request from Home Depot is dividing members of the Development Authority of Cobb County in regards to whether the Cobb-headquartered home improvement retailer’s latest project is worthy of financial help.
Home Depot recently secured a bonds inducement resolution from the development authority, showing the authority is willing to consider granting the company up to $46 million in bonds to help finance the refurbishment of Home Depot’s latest office building acquisition.
This would mean Home Depot would use the bonds money to complete the project and then pay back the authority, with interest, before an agreed deadline. Such arrangements generally enable some form of tax savings for the recipient company.
Two of the Cobb development authority board members, J.C. Bradbury and Karen Hallacy, voted ‘no’ on the Home Depot inducement resolution, but they were outnumbered by the other five board members who voted ‘yes.’
Bradbury, a professor of economics, finance and quantitative analysis at Kennesaw State University, told the MDJ he doesn’t think the Home Depot project is an appropriate one for the authority to grant bonds to.
“Home Depot is a fine organization and I’m happy it’s in Cobb, but these types of initiatives are for new businesses and new jobs,” Bradbury said. “Home Depot has already purchased their building. This is not the type of thing we should be cutting taxes for.”
Bradbury said if Home Depot wanted to save tax money on another office building in Cobb, it should have chosen one in a cheaper tax area. Instead, it bought an office building near its headquarters in Vinings, within the Cumberland CID, which adds extra taxes for enhancements.
“There are other opportunities here,” Bradbury said. “I think there are also concerns about the uncertainty of the economy. It all seems very speculative, the way it was presented.”
Kevin Nicholas, an authority board member who is vying for a seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners in this year’s election, voted ‘yes,’ and highlighted to the MDJ the preliminary nature of the inducement resolution.
“The vote is only to allow for a formal application to be made by HD (Home Depot) including the economic impact study that is usually done by GA Tech,” said Nicholas. “It is very important to note that this vote was not to approve bonds or any incentive at this time. Once the application comes back with more detail and the economic study analysis is presented and reviewed then another vote will occur to approve or not approve the bonds.”
Nicholas said this process could take several months, adding that development authority bonds are paid in full with interest by the companies that receive them.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Cobb County Republican Assembly has endorsed Republican Larry Savage in the race to lead the county’s governing board.
The CCRA is the local chapter of the Georgia Republican Assembly, which is, in turn, a member of the National Federation of Republican Assemblies - a group dedicated to electing Republicans who adhere to core conservative principles.
In 2016, the newly formed organization endorsed Mike Boyce in his campaign against then-incumbent Tim Lee “due in large part to Lee’s involvement in designing the Braves stadium deal in which a billionaire had his private business venture subsidized by taxpayer funds to the tune of upwards of $400 million,” according to the assembly’s news release.
“Mike Boyce has since fallen out of favor with many grassroots Republican activists after he pushed the Cobb County Commission to pass a real estate millage rate increase in 2018 in spite of the Cobb GOP passing a resolution condemning the tax increase,” the release states.
It goes on to note the CCRA also endorsed west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill in her 2018 race to oust Bob Weatherford, who had voted in favor of the tax increase.
Twice the CCRA has endorsed a candidate in a Cobb County race, and each time that candidate has won, the release notes. Its members “intend to see Larry Savage’s success become their third win in a row.”
ACT OF KINDNESS: Saturday morning, Paul Sullivan read a story in that day’s MDJ which detailed the plight of Jazmine White, a mother of two and employee at Marietta’s Hawg and Ale Smokehouse.
White attended Cobb Magistrate Court for an eviction hearing March 13, the day before Georgia’s chief justice declared a judicial state of emergency. The declaration put a hold on evictions, but White couldn’t take advantage of the moratorium to make up the rent she owed: Hawg and Ale closed that same weekend due to the coronavirus.
Sullivan, a regular at the restaurant — which has since reopened — drove to Hawg and Ale on Saturday to see whether the folks working there could pass White’s number along.
Turns out, she was working that morning.
They chatted, Sullivan paid for his food and approached Buddy Finethy, the restaurant’s owner to tell him he’d left White a generous tip.
“He said ‘This is for real, this is the real thing and I wanted to make sure that she got it all,” Finethy said. “He left before she came back out.”
Finethy took a look at the $11 bill. Sullivan had left White a $3,000 tip, the amount of back rent she still owed.
“Literally she went from not knowing how she and her two kids were going to survive, basically, to having a glimmer of hope,” Finethy said.
In his four decades in the restaurant industry, Finethy has never seen anything like it, he said. And yet, it was par for the course in Marietta.
“What I found since we moved Hawg and Ale to Marietta (two years ago) is that people are – they’re just different here. People are real and they’re personal and connected,” Finethy said. “It just makes my faith in humanity reaffirmed when good things happen to good people.”