Folks, the trolls are at it again, and Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs isn’t happy about it. Arriving in our inbox this week was a press release from Grubbs decrying a parody Facebook page mocking David Chastain, Cobb school board chairman.
The page, “David Chastain For Cobb County Seniors - Post 4,” was created a month ago and has been posting memes and photoshopped images of the incumbent Republican, who is up for reelection this November.
The title leads us to believe the page is pro-Chastain. But that's not the case. The page claims Chastain is "a 'marketer' for Lockheed Martin and does not like kids. ... David Chastain does not approve of pronouns. David Chastain enjoys long walks in sundown towns, engaging with GOP Christians, arming teachers, and participating in felonious corruption schemes with other mediocre mayo men in the Cobb County School District."
The page accuses Superintendent Chris Ragsdale of "stealing $12 million dollars from Cobb Cobb Tax Payers" and claims Chastain "enjoys white Jesus, arming teachers & corruption."
Another post shows a manipulated image of Chastain and board member David Banks with the caption: "We Are Going To Replace All Libral Math & Science With Jesus Song Lessons."
Grubbs said that “both political parties in Cobb County have historically had an unwritten agreement to operate in a manner that avoids guttural level politics and maintain the dignity and honor of our community. This type of political campaigning is uniquely Cobb and has stood the test of time.”
Grubbs demanded Catherine Pozniak, Chastain’s Democratic opponent, condemn the page.
“However, there is no honor or dignity in the posts on this site. As such we would ask Dr. Catherine Pozniak to disavow this Facebook page and request that her out-of-control supporters take down this vile site. These disturbing posts bring no honor to any candidate nor to any cause. The potential harm is senseless, and the intent lacks a moral compass devoid of any civic leadership,” Grubbs wrote.
We called Pozniak to ask what she made of Grubbs’ demands.
“I have nothing to do with that site,” she said. “That is not part of my campaign. I am focused on the fact that half of our kids aren't reading, half of them can't pass the algebra end-of-course exam. … I'm concerned about the lack of fiscal oversight.”
BIPARTISAN BBQ: Last week, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, carried on a Cobb County tradition in Washington, hosting his second bipartisan barbecue luncheon on Capitol Hill.
The annual get-together was started years ago by the late Sen. Johnny Isakson, and was picked up again by Warnock last year. Members from both parties attended, and it was co-hosted by Sens. Chris Coons, D-DE, Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Roy Blunt, R-MO.
Catering were Cobb’s own South 40 Smokehouse, and Bub-Ba-Q out of Woodstock. Isakson once claimed the former establishment has the best rub, smoke, tenderness and temperature of any barbecue in the country.
Warnock paid tribute to his predecessor in his remarks, saying, “I got to know Johnny Isakson pretty well. I counted him a friend and someone who possessed the kind of honor and character and commitment that we’d hope that people would bring to public service.
“I’m honored that a number of the people who worked for him continue to work in that office for me. And that they continue the work of constituent service and all kinds of services on behalf of the citizens of Georgia.
“The first time I stood in the chamber of the United States Senate, I came as Johnny Isakson’s guest — as the chaplain of the day.
“And he never ever missed worship on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ebenezer Baptist Church. As the pastor of that church, I hosted politicians. I continue to host folks who come every year.
“A lot of folks come, but Johnny Isakson came every year. Not only did he come every year, he stayed for the whole service. And let me tell you that even by Baptist standards, that service is long. It's run by the King Center and the King family and I am happy to host. But it is a long service and he would come in and stay the entire time.
“Johnny Isakson wasn’t afraid to bring us together. He was committed to Georgia. He was a patriot, a consummate and public servant, and a gentleman.
“It is appropriate that he is doing in death what he did so well in life — bringing us together."
ATTRACTING YOUNG PEOPLE: During the Cobb GOP's monthly breakfast on Saturday, Salleigh Grubbs said the worst thing that can happen when a candidate runs and loses, is they go home, cry in their pillow and never show their face again.
“That’s the pits, right? Because if they have the courage enough to run they have the courage to stay involved is the way I see it.”
So Grubbs said she is delighted to see east Cobb attorney Jake Evans, who lost to Dr. Rich McCormick in the Republican runoff for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, recently launch a new organization called Trailblazer Rising to attract young people to the Republican Party. Evans, former chair of the Georgia Ethics Commission, told the breakfast crowd that one of the things he noticed on the campaign trail was how the GOP was struggling to attract young people.
“What the data showed me is we are raising the most progressive, liberal generation in American history,” Evans said, asking the crowd to consider the following:
- 70% of Gen Z believe more government is the answer to our problems.
- 53% of Gen Z believe socialism is better than capitalism.
- 54% of Gen Z believe illegal immigration is not a problem.
- Three out of 10 Gen Z members believe America is not the greatest country on the planet.
What is causing this? Evans said one of the leading problems facing the country is the growth of "woke-ism."
“Woke-ism is a form of Marxism,” he said, adding the Democrats know they can’t beat conservatives on ideology.
“So what they do is they divide and conquer. They create class divisions amongst people, and create divisions by identity characteristics. And they do that by incentivizing and rewarding certain identities.”
Democrats, Evans said, believe that if you’re a part of a victim class, you deserve certain benefits.
“And the problem is, guys, there are some people who are having a competition about whether they have more victim cards than someone else. It is simply remarkable.”
The danger of this grievance culture is it’s being used to indoctrinate the nation’s youth, he said. Evans said a review of school textbooks show they indirectly erode meritocracy and create anti-American sentiment, diminishing patriotism.
“Only 19.5% of Gen Z think it is unique and special to be American," he said.
Why?
“Many of them say because we’re a country based on hate. We’re a country with a bad past. It’s something that we shouldn’t be proud of. And all of this goes back to what The 1619 Project and what the Democrats seek to do, and that is create at the end of the day, in their opinion, a revolution against the greatest experiment that we’ve had in the history of this world, which is the United States of America.”
Evans’ organization is designed to go into the schools to help youth understand the importance of constitutional conservatism, limited government, free market solutions, rule of law and school choice. He’s visiting schools to share these values, noting he was at UGA last week. He said his group will also be evaluating curricula across the state to see how they are engaging in this “insidious indoctrination of kids.”
And he’s recruiting ambassadors for the middle and high schools and colleges.
“It truly is going to be a grassroots initiative,” he said. “We’ve got international threats from China and Russia, but within our borders, the biggest threat is the progressive growth of woke-ism, which the Democrats are using to tap into people’s sympathy and a false ideology to divide us and attempt to conquer us, and we have to protect the most vulnerable folks who are the future of America by making sure they understand the values that make America the greatest country in the planet.”
