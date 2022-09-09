It was supposed to be an evening of family, friends and well-wishes, but the party was cut short by tragedy.
Billed as the Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens Birthday Extravaganza, the guest of honor arrived fashionably late to the 7 p.m. Thursday event at Monticello’s on Powers Ferry Road in east Cobb. The sheriff worked the room, mixing and mingling and accepting birthday greetings from the more than 100 guests at the cigar bistro.
Around Town was at the event and a few minutes or so after wishing Owens well on his 57th, some in the crowd noticed the sheriff huddling in earnest conversation with others off the main room. Then Owens had a conversation with Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, who was attending the celebration. Then, the sheriff was gone.
Around 8 p.m. Owens' wife Sharon took the stage to tell the crowd the sheriff had been called away and that a deputy had been shot.
“Literally, a gray cloud covered the room,” said Michael Murphy, who served as a special assistant to Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce from 2017 to 2020. Murphy said he’d never experienced anything like the transition from celebration to tragedy.
About 30 minutes after Sharon Owens’ first announcement, she again addressed the crowd with the even more tragic report that two deputies had been killed.
“Just that quickly, it went from celebration to remorse. You couldn’t have painted a worse picture,” Murphy said. “It reminds you of how precious life is.”
Owens' birth date of Sept. 9 fell on Friday. As the clock crossed midnight, he found himself at the press conference no sheriff ever wants to hold.
THE SCHOOL BOARD RACE: Over Labor Day weekend, Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain, who is up for reelection in November, touted his support of Cobb’s senior tax exemption on his campaign Facebook page.
Chastain, a Republican, faces a challenger in Democrat Catherine Pozniak. The closely watched race is expected to determine which party controls the school board, which has a four-member GOP majority.
The post featured his campaign logo with a quote above it: “Our senior Property Tax Exemption Must ALWAYS be Protected!”
Chastain wrote “PERIOD!!!” to go along with the image.
The exemption gives Cobb homeowners age 62 and older the option to pay no school general or school bond taxes. It’s estimated to cost the school board north of $100 million a year.
Chastain’s post riled a number of Facebook users, who commented and pointed out that the school board alone doesn’t have the power to touch the exemption. His post, they argued, was more about grandstanding than policy.
To change the exemption it would have to gain the support of four of the six state senators who represent Cobb, all 15 local representatives, two-thirds of both chambers in the General Assembly and a majority of Cobb voters, the MDJ previously reported.
Later, on Wednesday night, Chastain edited the post, adding, “For a more detailed understanding of this issue, please see my campaign website and look on the issues page at the top of the home page. Scroll down until you see my letter posted there.”
Former state Rep. Roger Hines, an MDJ columnist, chimed in to defend the chairman.
“Good grief, people. You don’t think that having the school board chairman come out and take a position on an issue affects the issue? I for one am glad Chairman Chastain let us know where he stands,” Hines wrote on Chastain's page.
And Chastain said that over in Forsyth County, it was the school board that initiated the end of its own senior exemption.
“IT ALL STARTED with their school board passing a non-binding resolution asking their local state assembly members to sponsor a bill/law,” Chastain wrote. “Less than a year later, seniors were required to pay higher property taxes forcing some to move away from their families.”
On Monday, Pozniak weighed in on the exemption on her own campaign page. She included a screenshot of texts with her father, who mentioned that his house is paid off.
“This text exchange with my father is brought to you by the senior tax exemption, which I unequivocally support for both personal reasons and from my education finance experience,” she wrote.
Pozniak went on to write that her father made it into the middle class by working for the Army, “living frugally,” and saving money. Her father paid off his mortgage before he retired at 78, which she said couldn’t have happened without the exemption.
“This all said, it’s essential to note that the school board does *not* decide whether senior citizens are exempt from school property taxes,” she wrote.
PRINCIPAL WATCH: We promised to let you know and can now report that Eric Holland, recently departed Marietta High principal, will be paid $200,000 as superintendent of Rome City Schools.
Holland was hired as the MHS principal over the summer, but stayed just six weeks before doing an about-face and going back to Rome, where he had previously worked as Rome High School principal.
For reference, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera is paid a base salary of $230,000; Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is paid a base salary of $350,000.
Holland’s salary at MHS was $195,000.
TRASH TALKING: In her latest newsletter, Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell hit on the latest in the county’s ongoing trash hauler controversy.
When the proposed code amendment — which would have divided the county into four trash districts, with only one hauler per district — was first presented last month, Birrell suggested the whole proposal be tabled indefinitely.
“Moving forward, there are two public hearings scheduled where an unlimited number of speakers will have three minutes each to comment on the subject matter during each public hearing,” she writes. “After the public hearing, the Board plans to make a motion and vote to table the Solid Waste code section. It is a consensus of the BOC – none of us are in favor of the proposed one hauler per district.”
Those public hearings will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ON THE RIGHT: The Cobb Republican Party meets for its monthly breakfast Saturday with special guest Carolyn Garcia, who will be speaking on Roe vs. Wade and Georgia’s heartbeat bill. Other speakers include Anna Tillman, candidate for House District 43; Caesar Gonzalez, candidate for the 13th Congressional District; and Robert Trim, candidate for House District 35. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program starts at 8:25 a.m. at the Cobb GOP headquarters.
ON THE LEFT: Cobb Democrats are scheduled to rally with Stacey Abrams and others from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.
Other candidate speakers include Marcus Flowers, candidate for the 14th Congressional District; Bob Christian, candidate for the 6th Congressional District; Bee Nguyen, candidate for secretary of state; William Boddie, candidate for labor commissioner, Alisha Thomas Searcy, candidate for state schools superintendent; Janice Laws Robinson, candidate for insurance commissioner; Makia Metzger, candidate for Cobb solicitor general; and Becky Sayler, candidate Cobb school board Post 2.
Meanwhile, Doug Stoner — who’s running to replace state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna — will host a joint fundraiser Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Vineyard Wine Market on Spring Street in Smyrna. Stoner will be joined by State Reps. David Wilkerson and Teri Anulewicz, along with Terry Cummings, the Democratic nominee in House District 39.
