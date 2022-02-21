After reporting in Around Town Saturday about Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin’s concerns over the boundaries of the proposed city of Lost Mountain, we heard from state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, who represents the area.
Mayor Tumlin’s argument, in a nutshell, is that the Lost Mountain boundaries come too close to Marietta, preventing it from annexing future properties in what is now unincorporated Cobb. Lost Mountain’s boundaries are also drawn too close to the city of Kennesaw for the same reason, Tumlin said.
Hizzoner argued that the problem could be resolved by ensuring a two-mile barrier between cities. Yet as pointed out in AT, the Senate has already approved the referendum to go before west Cobb voters and the House is expected to vote on it Tuesday. So it’s fairly late in the game.
In his email, Tippins wrote that Tumlin is a long-time friend of his, and he has great respect for his character and the service he has rendered to the citizens of Marietta.
Tippins continued:
“I have been a very interested observer of this process, though not, by choice, a key player in this effort. I wanted to see the final bill that came from the House. However, I very much favor this effort. It is my understanding that the original bill that was dropped last year had essentially the same boundaries. I have not been contacted by any elected officials that expressed concerns until the last ten days. While I was not a primary architect of the bill, all of the proposed boundaries lie within SD 37 (Tippins’ Senate district). Since this issue has received extensive press coverage for a year, I don’t understand why the concerns are only being raised at this late date. Again, this is not a criticism but an observation. I value the good working relationship that I have enjoyed with all elected officials in Cobb.”
Tippins last week created a buzz all his own when he announced he would not seek re-election to his Senate seat.
Tippins is not the only one we’ve heard from about Tumlin’s comments. As another Cobb politico remarked, “Thunder’s insinuation in his comments that there are neighborhoods who want their children to be annexed OUT of their current schools and placed in Marietta is not going over well in affected area. Sports, school activities etc. being disrupted may be a hard sell for him.”
If the House signs off on the referendum Tuesday and Gov. Brian Kemp signs the bill, the decision is ultimately up to the voters in west Cobb whether to incorporate as the city of Lost Mountain or remain in unincorporated Cobb where they are governed the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
