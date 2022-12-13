It’s the time of year when Around Town sees Santa Claus everywhere — Marietta Square, the Walmart near the Big Chicken, the Battery Atlanta, Town Center Mall… He's a busy man.
While not sitting on a throne before a mile-long line of children or being hoisted into the night sky in the basket of a Smyrna firetruck, Santa often does rather unmagical things; he eats a sandwich, he checks the weather on his iPhone.
Santa mentioned to AT offhand that there is a mysterious biannual gathering of Santas — that’s right, plural (AT was unable to verify whether they are indeed all the same person).
This gathering is known as the Northern Lights Santa Academy, the self-described "largest school for Christmas performers in the Southeast." The Dean of the Academy, according to its website, is known as “Santa Rick.”
One Santa told AT there is a strong sense of camaraderie among those in the Kris Kringle profession, and the academy is a place where they can not only learn the intricacies of the job, like how to interact with kids with disabilities, but also swap stories about the experience of personifying a major American holiday.
For instance: Santa told a tale of Christmas past, set during a winter early in the COVID-19 pandemic. One pair of children had crawled into Santa’s lap and said their wish for the season was for their parents to not have COVID anymore.
They wrote the same on their Christmas list, which they handed to Santa. Days later, Santa was out sick after a positive COVID test.
While dressed for the job but not actively working, Santa often has mostly-normal conversations with adults.
While waiting for kids to arrive on a bus, Santa chatted with a police officer about the new Christmas movie “Violent Night,” a rated-R action/comedy. The officer was a fan, describing scenes where a sledge-hammer wielding Santa crushes skulls and snaps femurs while delivering Christmas one-liners.
Santa seemed mildly amused, but a little disturbed.
“That’s not my kind of Santa,” he said.
Local kids have told AT what they hope to receive from the jolly old elf this year, including a coffee-making set to play at being a Starbucks barista, “butterfly clothes,” a brachiosaurus about a foot tall and dolls of all kinds.
Around Town’s Christmas wish? Sharp-witted letters, a significant decrease in local Grinch activity and a Happy New Year. Pass this along to Santa when you see him.
SALUTE TO CRIDER: Cobb County Public Safety Director Randy Crider will step down at the end of this year.
Crider has held the position — which oversees the county’s police, fire, and 911 center — since 2019, when he took over as interim director from now-GBI head Michael Register. Prior to that, he was Cobb County’s fire chief.
Crider’s retirement marks the end of a 30-plus-year career in Cobb public safety, as he joined the fire department in 1990. Under his leadership, the county fire department attained the Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 designation, marking it as one of the best in the nation.
“Don’t leave us! Don’t leave us!” Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said Tuesday as the Board of Commissioners recognized Crider at their final meeting of the year.
Said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, “For the time that I’ve been here for the past ten years, you have been a steady hand here at the county. You’ve been a steady head, and you’ve been a steady heart.
“I just can’t thank you enough for all that you contribute to this organization, and your mindfulness of not only the organization, but your team, and of us individually. I’m hoping that this will not be the last time that we see you here … for all that it’s worth, thank you,” Cupid said.
“The pleasure has been mine,” Crider said, “with the staff that we have in public safety … There are some unbelievable people here in public safety, and I give them all the credit, because they’re the first to say hello to whoever’s needing their assistance. They’re just unbelievable."
Crider spoke of his father, saying, “He taught all of us, from a child, that the greatest opportunity that we have is to serve someone else. That’s been instilled in me, and it’s been kind of neat to see over my career how that has gone from individual contact with someone out in the street as a young firefighter, all the way to where I am now.”
Around Town wishes Crider — and his enviable mustache — all the best in his next act.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR MABLETON? Great question, dear readers. It’s one we've been asking, too.
As you may recall, voters approved incorporating Mableton as Cobb’s newest city in the November general election. It is set to become the county’s largest city with more than 77,000 residents, though some have already begun the process of requesting de-annexation from the newly formed city in precincts where the vote was decidedly against incorporation.
According to the county’s information page about Mableton cityhood, Georgia law states that there may be a two-year period to transition government functions from the county to the city. However, Mableton voters will decide on a mayor and six council members in just a few months, in a nonpartisan election on March 21, 2023.
In the meantime, Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a transition committee to begin the process of bringing the city online — no word yet on when those picks will be announced. Members of that committee cannot run for office during the city’s first elections.
Terms for the first council will be staggered, per the city charter, with three members serving from March 2023-December 2025, while the other three will serve from March 2023-December 2027.
All members of successive councils will serve four-year terms, and no elected officials in Mableton will be permitted to serve more than three consecutive terms.
APPOINTMENTS: There's a slew of appointments on the agenda for Wednesday night's Marietta City Council meeting for terms beginning next year.
Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin plans to reappoint Councilman Andy Morris to represent the City Council on the Marietta Board of Lights and Water for another year.
Other appointments are council appointments which will be voted on, and include:
Appointment of Maj. Patrick Bonito to the Marietta Pension Board (Ex Officio);
Appointment of Ronnie Barrett to the Marietta Pension Board (Post 4) for a three-year term;
Appointment of Patina Brown to the Marietta Pension Board (Post 5) for a three-year term;
Appointment of Jared Rakestraw to the Marietta Pension Board (Post 8) for a three-year term;
Reappointment of Chris Campbell to the Historic Preservation Commission (Ward 3) for a three-year term;
Appointment of Jesse D. Bonner Jr. to the Marietta Historic Board of Review (Ward 5), to expire May 12, 2023.
Reappointment of James Tarvin to the Civil Service Board (Post 3), for a three-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.