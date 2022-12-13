IMG_3911.JPG

Santa and a school resource officer wait for the school bus to arrive at the Walmart Supercenter by the Big Chicken for the Marietta Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Brian McKeithan
Crider, Randy

Randy Crider
JoAnn Birrell mug

JoAnn Birrell
Lisa Cupid mug

Lisa Cupid
IMG_8121.JPG (copy)

From left, Mableton cityhood advocates William Wilson; state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell; Cobb Board of Education member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins; and Galt Porter pose before a map of the proposed city in this February file photo.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Note:

We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In