The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah started at sundown Sunday, and different congregations throughout Cobb kicked off the celebrations that last eight nights, concluding the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.
Rabbi Ephraim Silverman of Chabad of Cobb told Around Town Hanukkah recognizes the power of how something small can make a big impact.
"Never underestimate the power of individuals and of small deeds, and the difference they make," Silverman said.
Hanukkah celebrates the restoration of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C., after the Maccabees, a group of Jewish rebels, fought back against religious persecution by the ruling Greeks. The holiday is characterized by the lighting of the menorah, a candelabrum, which was used in the Temple.
According to the story of Hanukkah, oil for lighting that was only meant for one night lasted eight nights, hence the eight nights of Hanukkah celebrated today.
Silverman connected the miracle of Hanukkah to contemporary times, noting the idea that something small can go a long way is applicable in everyday life.
"Living in our world of social media today, I think we've all begun to see how sometimes, something small can really go viral and make a tremendous difference and impact in our world," Silverman said.
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb said Hanukkah "is about Jewish pride."
He added that, in a time when antisemitism is on the rise in America, the holiday is a reminder that religion does not preclude participation in American democracy.
"Hanukkah is an affirmation of what it means to be a Jewish American, and that Jews are as American as any other American living in this country," Sernovitz said.
Silverman agreed that Hanukkah speaks to an essential component of American liberty.
"It really is a celebration of religious freedom, Jewish religious freedom and the ability to serve God freely," Silverman said.
First night celebrations in Cobb included a Hanukkah party hosted at Congregation Etz Chaim, in partnership with Temple Beth Tikvah, Temple Kehillat Chaim and Temple Kol Emeth, followed by a menorah lighting at East Cobb Park.
Meanwhile, Chabad of Cobb hosted a menorah lighting and celebration at The Avenue East Cobb, which featured the dropping of gelt (chocolate coins) from a Cobb Fire and Emergency Services truck.
Two menorah lightings were set to occur Tuesday night: one at Brawner Hall in Smyrna, and another at Logan Farm Park in Acworth.
Here's two more menorah lightings in Cobb:
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m.: Kennesaw menorah lighting ceremony at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St.;
Friday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.: Marietta menorah lighting ceremony on Marietta Square.
PAYDAY: Over at the courthouse, a Cobb jury has awarded a whopping $1.15 million to an Atlanta law firm which said it was stiffed by its client.
The client? Cordial Endeavor Concessions, an airport spa company owned by south Cobb’s Shelia Edwards. Edwards is a former candidate for the Board of Commissioners’ District 4, and was set to run for the Public Service Commission this year before the elections were called off.
Legal news outlet Law360 had the story on the trial, which was under the Georgia State-wide Business Court (GSBC) but conducted in Cobb.
According to the Law360 report, the attorney Carl Gebo represented Cordial Endeavor for about five years, arguing on the company’s behalf in trial courts and to keep its license to operate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That also included work for Edwards’ company to retain its airport concession disadvantaged business enterprise, or ACDBE, certification.
Attorneys for Gebo argued his legal work had saved the company from going under.
"Cordial received tremendous value. There is no doubt,” Gebo’s lawyer Tyler Dillard said, per Law360. Dillard added that, were it not for Gebo, "this business would not exist. They would be gone. They would have nothing. They would have lost their investment.”
All told, Gebo billed just shy of 1,830 hours of work for Edwards and her company — and was reportedly never paid for it.
The jury’s verdict sided with Gebo on Friday. Monday, GSBC Judge William “Bill” Hamrick signed off on the million-dollar-plus award to the slighted attorney.
YOU DROPPED THIS: Cobb County elections has dealt with more than its fair share of trials and tribulations this year, what with misaligned districts, unmailed ballots, lawsuits, early voting squabbles and more.
But credit Elections Director Janine Eveler’s crew with following through in the customer service department after this Around Town author’s trip to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. It seems that when pulling a driver's license from the voter’s wallet, a Georgia Fishing License stored in the same compartment went unnoticed when cascading to the floor.
A short while after voting, a call came to the voter’s cell phone. Since it was an unknown number and the call was identified as coming from Illinois, the ring went unheeded. It was a few days later that the voicemail was finally listened to and found to have been left by a precinct worker, notifying said voter of the discovery of the fishing license with instruction to return to the precinct to retrieve it.
As days had passed, it was unlikely that the license was still available at the precinct, so it was given up for lost. Then two more days passed before, lo and behold, a letter was received from the election worker. Inside the hand-addressed envelope was the missing Georgia Fishing License.
Of little import was it that the license expired several months earlier. The kindness and diligence that reunited a man and his license to fish did not go unnoticed and is worth comment.
OUT OF OFFICE: Cobb County government offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 in observance of the winter holidays. Offices will also be closed Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday.
As always, online services and information remain available to the public 24/7 on the website cobbcounty.org.
SOLEMNLY SWEAR: The Cobb Board of Commissioners invite the public to celebrate the swearing-in of District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell for her fourth term on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta. Administering the oath of office will be Chief Magistrate Court Judge Brendan F. Murphy. A reception will follow in The Learning Center.
HOLIDAY HIATUS: Around Town will be taking a rest this weekend to celebrate the holiday. Merry Christmas to all.
