One of the more confusing things to arise out of the redistricting process this time around is the case of District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
As everyone knows, the new map draws the area where Richardson lives into Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s District 3. And while Birrell is up for reelection this year, the four-year commission terms are staggered, meaning Richardson's term doesn’t end for another two years.
So where does that leave her?
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and others have said it cuts her term short because commissioners must live in the district they represent. Yet former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd believes she is OK to serve out the term's remainder.
There is little Georgia case law on the topic, though last month Stuart Morelli, an attorney, for the General Assembly, pointed to one example from 1994 that indicated Richardson could be out of luck. In that case, the then-mayor of Villa Rica was ousted from office when his home was de-annexed from the city. The court, Morelli said, ruled state law only protects the office itself, "not necessarily the right of any particular individual to hold that office."
But Shepherd cited a 2005 decision by the Georgia Supreme Court that works in Richardson's favor. In that case, voters approved a referendum restructuring the Carroll County school board, a decision that cut the term of at least one school board member. When the board member sued, the high court sided with the member, holding that referendum was not clear in noting it would cut the term short.
“The Carroll County case is relevant because it says that an elected official cannot have their term shortened unless the voters of the area vote to do it knowing full well that they’re voting to shorten a person’s term. Under the law, that’s the only way an elected official's term can be shortened outside of malfeasance and all that kind of stuff," Shepherd said.
An elected official can always give up their seat by resigning or moving out of their district. Former Marietta school board member Alan Levine did the latter last year. Yet Richardson has taken no such action.
The new District 2, Shepherd argued, does not elect someone to it until 2024 to take the seat in 2025.
"Jerica wasn’t elected to that district configuration. She was elected to the old one that was east Cobb and Smyrna," he said.
Shepherd therefore doesn’t believe Richardson has to take any special action to serve out the rest of her first term on the commission.
Where Richardson does have a decision to make is if she wants to run for a second term in the new District 2. In that case, she would need to move back into the new District 2 a year before the election.
“I think she has a couple choices to make. She could, in theory since she lives in the new (District 3), resign her current (District 2) seat and run for her new seat (against Birrell). That would set up a special election for the new District 2. Her second option is to move back into the new District 2. Her third option is to step off the commission when her first term expires," Shepherd added.
Shepherd believes what’s caused the most confusion is that because the Census data was late, the legislature was late in drawing the new maps. But as for Richardson, "In my belief, she has her position for the next two years. If someone tries to remove her from that elected office, I think her case will win. Of course, every day in court, 50% of lawyers are wrong."
Richardson told the MDJ Monday she'd have an announcement within the coming days on her next move.
THE HOSPITAL LOBBY: As state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, ticked items off the list of things Republican lawmakers had accomplished this legislative session at the Cobb GOP's Saturday breakfast, he mentioned one of his own bills.
During the height of the pandemic, people were barred from visiting their loved ones in the hospital, with hospitals citing the risk of transmitting the coronavirus. If House Bill 290 becomes law, hospitals would be required to allow at least one hour each day for a caretaker to visit a relative in the hospital. It has passed the House, and Setzler said he’s confident the Senate will follow suit this year.
During a question-and-answer session that followed, one attendee said that wasn’t good enough, that anything less than 24 hours is “a slap in the face to most caretakers.”
Setzler agreed: one hour isn’t enough. But he had come up against an opponent he simply could not beat, he said, referring to lobbyists representing the hospital industry.
“I will tell you that the hospital lobby is — it's awe-inspiring. I will tell you, it is a thing to behold, and I'll give them credit,” he said. “I will grant them: the power they have is breathtaking.”
As he was trying to win over swing votes, hospital CEOs were messaging those same lawmakers.
“Literally, the hospital lobby was making people's cell phones melt in their fingers” they were calling and messaging the lawmakers so much, he said. “It would blow you away, the power they brought to bear to prevent there being even one hour of guaranteed bedside.”
The bill required 14 amendments just to pass out of the House last year, Setzler added.
“They beat me — the hospital lobby crushed me last year in the Senate,” he said. “Because one hour was just unacceptable. I'd love to have 24, but we're fighting for one.”
COVERED IN KNOWLEDGE: Cobb County’s latest celebrity got some more recognition at the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning.
The world by now knows Raymond Goslow as the runner-up to last month’s college Jeopardy! tournament, but he’s also a fastidious employee of the county library system. The Kennesaw State alumnus took his moment in the limelight to wax poetic on the merits of his day job.
“I’m sure when you think about Jeopardy! As a show, as a competition, you associate the No. 1 skill needed for it is knowledge, obviously. There’s other things involved. You’ve gotta be able to buzz in really fast, you have to be able to make good wagers — a lot of it’s a gambling thing, really.
“But knowledge is the No. 1 thing you need to go succeed on Jeopardy! And not any specific knowledge, but general, wide-ranging, well-rounded knowledge. That’s exactly what the library provides both to citizens and to the employees,” Goslow said to rapturous applause.
“Just like if you work in a candy shop, you can’t help but go home smelling like sugar, if you go to the library you can't help but go home covered in knowledge … when I started volunteering at the library at the age of 16, that was not the first step in my preparation to one day go represent on Jeopardy! It’s something I’ve been preparing for my entire life, just by having that passionate curiosity, but that’s what drew me to the library in the first place.
“It all comes around. The library supports that curiosity, that desire to learn that all of us have.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens has endorsed Democrat Chris Lanning to be Cobb’s next solicitor general.
Lanning is currently the chief assistant solicitor under Barry Morgan, who is retiring this year. His main competition in the race thus far is Courtney Brubaker, a fellow attorney in the office.
"I am excited to support Chris Lanning as Cobb County's next Solicitor General,” Owens said in a news release. “He is a respected prosecutor, trusted by his peers, law enforcement officials, and community leaders. Chris has the compassion, experience, and vision to lead the Solicitor's Office into a new era of human-centered justice."
ABOUT THAT NAME: The last question at a Monday town hall on east Cobb cityhood?
“Can we consider some name other than East Cobb?” the moderator asked.
That brought some laughter during what at times was a tense night.
“A day late and a dollar short on that one,” said Matt Dollar, a cityhood advocate and former state representative. “Probably not. That's something that we considered, you know, ‘What should the name be?’ And I think it ultimately settled in that, when I grew up, or when I was born, I would tell people I lived in Marietta. And at some point in K-12 it became east Cobb. East Cobb is undeniably a place, it is a place. All of us live there. And so it really just, it felt like the place should be what it is. And that's why it's East Cobb.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.