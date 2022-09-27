The Atlanta Braves, as you know by now, were the guests of honor this week at President Joe Biden’s White House to receive a formal congratulations on their World Series win.
Tagging along with the team, we’ve pieced together from social media posts, were a slew of local elected officials. That included Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid (who got a shoutout from Biden), and state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. Anulewicz and Jordan represent the area where Truist Park is located.
I am *thrilled* to be at the White House this morning to celebrate the Atlanta Braves, America’s baseball team, winning the World Series! ⚾️ 🇺🇸 🏆 #gapol pic.twitter.com/3kgXZjUlNu— Teri Anulewicz (@tanulewicz) September 26, 2022
Other luminaries included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and U.S. Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, and Buddy Carter, R-Pooler.
After recognizing Dickens, Biden said, “But I want you to know, Lisa Cupid, Cobb County commissioner, she’s got the stadium.” Cupid stood and was applauded by the crowd.
After the ceremony, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden had any thoughts on the tomahawk chop and the team’s name. Replied Jean-Pierre: “We believe that it’s important to have this conversation. And Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation. That is something that the president believes, that is something that this administration believes, and he has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. You hear that often from this president.
“The same is true here, and we should listen to Native American and indigenous people who are the most impacted by this.”
Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s campaign decided to get in on the act by accusing Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, for remaining “silent” on the potential name change.
“Last year, Raphael Warnock stood by as liberal groups around the country successfully bullied Major League Baseball into moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Georgia. The All-Star Game moving from Atlanta cost Georgia approximately $100 million in revenue,” a Walker press release says.
Campaign spokesman Will Kiley went on to say, “Suggesting the Braves change their name is just as ridiculous as a sitting U.S. Senator not standing up for his state’s businesses and economy in the face of a woke mob. Raphael Warnock failed the people of Georgia last year by not fighting to keep the All-Star Game in Atlanta, and it looks like he is going to sit by and let yet another made-up controversy distract from the real problems of inflation, grocery prices, rising crime, and an open border. Just another day in the life of Georgia’s Do Nothing Senator.”
Asked to respond, Warnock’s campaign said: “Reverend Warnock looks forward to seeing the Braves win the World Series again this year. He knows the Braves organization is in touch with the Native American community and he trusts them to work together on this matter.”
SOLICITOR GENERAL’S RACE: Saturday’s AT reported how Courtney Brubaker, Republican nominee for Cobb County solicitor general, was out on the campaign trail. Her Democratic opponent, Makia Metzger, is also wearing out the shoe leather in her bid to succeed retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
At the Cobb County Democratic Committee’s rally in Austell this month, Metzger described herself as your neighbor: a Campbell High School graduate who has lived in Powder Springs for 25 years and is married to a Cobb County teacher. They have two sons, ages 10 and 15. She’s been a prosecutor in Fulton County.
“I can tell you this, we all want safe communities. That is a core and common value,” Metzger said. “I will also tell you this, Cobb County has diversity. We can have that in the solicitor’s office: inclusion, diversity and integrity to lead this community with a Democratic solicitor that you have not had in Cobb County.”
If elected, Metzger pledged to ensure a system of “smart justice.”
“Now, people call me soft on crime because I talk about accountability courts, and I talk about giving people second chances, but I do think you can be accountable and still have second chances. We can all walk and still chew gum at the same time,” she said, a line that drew applause.
Metzger spoke of the importance of turning out to vote.
“November 8th is about these things: Voting rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights,” she said, urging voters to pick the right leaders to forge the way ahead or else fall 50 years behind.
Quoting Maya Angelou, she said “Each time a woman stands up for herself … she stands up for all women. ‘And I will add ‘and men too.’”
Metzger closed out her stump speech by praising the Democrats’ gubernatorial nominee.
“Stacey Abrams has been standing up for all of us since 2018, for our voting rights, so when you go out there, take a couple of friends, vote for Stacey because she has never ever left us behind.”
SCHOOL BOARD RACE: Last Friday, the MDJ sat down for an interview with Catherine Pozniak, a Democrat running for Post 4 on the Cobb Board of Education. We also have plans to interview her opponent — school board Chairman David Chastain, the incumbent Republican representing Post 4. Look for Q&As with both candidates in the coming weeks.
After talking about education issues, we had some time to ask Pozniak how the campaign is going. For instance, how much money does she need to unseat Chastain? As of the latest disclosure deadline, Pozniak had raised $22,917 to Chastain’s $8,018.
Pozniak couldn’t say for sure. She doesn’t employ a consultant, and said volunteers have been the engine of her campaign.
“I have an incredible base of volunteers who have stepped in to take on different projects with this race,” she said. “But for all of its scale, it’s still a local school board race.”
The scale she referenced is the fact that of the three school board seats on the November ballot, Post 4 is the only one that’s considered truly competitive — Post 2 and Post 6 are strong Democratic districts. And the rhetoric has been heating up — just take a gander at the candidates’ newsletters and social media posts.
So, what does Pozniak make of the data indicating Post 4 is slightly more red than blue? Not everyone, she argued, is simply going to vote along partisan lines.
One example she cited — soon after announcing her candidacy, a group of parents reached out seeking a meeting.
“It was a group of parents who have students with dyslexia, and it ran across the political spectrum,” Pozniak said. “So I think there are parents organized around those issues far more than there are any parents organized around political party.”
Culture war issues, such as critical race theory, are not what most parents are focused on, she said.
“People … just aren’t really into and don’t like the sort of national sensationalization of these issues,” she said. “They are about their kid, their issue, their classroom, what’s going on there, in their schools.”
One thing that’s surprised Pozniak has been the number of voters who don’t know much at all about the Cobb school board.
“We have people who tell us, ‘Well, I can’t vote for school board, because I’m not a member of the PTA.’ Or, ‘I can’t vote for school board, because I don’t have kids in Cobb schools.’ And so, for me, this isn’t about … a party thing. This is just trying to educate people on ‘Hey, you have school board on your ballot, this is what school board does. Whatever your position in Cobb County, whether you have kids in these schools, or you don’t, this is why it matters to you and your community,’” she said.
On the other hand, Pozniak said she’s met many voters who are extremely engaged. Often, they’re frustrated parents who have done extensive research on education policy and learning methods.
“This is a really smart voter base … I do this for a living, I have professional training, I have a doctorate in this. I talked to some of these parents, they might as well have a Ph.D. in education because of what they’ve had to sort of educate themselves on, in terms of these methods and things like that,” she said.
