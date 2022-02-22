The Democrat in the special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, has come out swinging against the east Cobb cityhood movement.
"This seat is flippable especially when we talk about the biggest issue right now, which is cityhood," Democrat Dustin McCormick told Cobb Dems at their "Donuts with Democrats" meeting earlier this month. "You cannot go to the ballot, and you shouldn't go to the ballot, and vote 'no' to cityhood, and then turn around and vote 'yes' to the person who sponsored it. People who vote 'no' and then 'yes' are voting against their self interest. You must vote 'no' to cityhood and 'no' to Sharon Cooper."
The House District 45 race requires a bit of explaining. When Dollar resigned from that seat, it triggered a special election, which will be held on April 5. With district boundaries set to change Jan. 1, 2023, the victor of April’s special election will only serve in the seat for the remainder of this year. Another election will be held in November, with a May 24 primary, to fill the redrawn House District 45 seat for the 2023-24 term.
McCormick, who works for McKesson Corporation, is running in both races. Joining him in the special election are three Republicans: Pamela Alayon, who ran last year for chair of the Cobb GOP; former state Rep. Mitchell Kaye; and Darryl Wilson, a pilot, who previously served as chairman of the Georgia GOP’s 6th Congressional District.
As Cooper does not live in Dollar's old District 45, she is ineligible to run in the special election. But because she was drawn into the new District 45, she is running in the regular May primary, and, if successful, the November general election.
McCormick told Cobb Dems creating a city of East Cobb is a terrible idea and holds Cooper responsible.
“We have been crying out for leadership. But instead what we’ve gotten over in east Cobb, we’ve gotten a poorly planned, rushed, woefully ignorant cityhood bill,” McCormick said. “This bill is being pushed through at record speed without as much as a speed bump along the way. It’s been backed by lobbyists, by real estate investors, developers and ... skunks, who only see dollar signs.”
McCormick claims the supporters behind the city of East Cobb want to stack its City Council with real estate friends and then rubber stamp their developments, changing the face of east Cobb overnight.
“It’s corruption at the core, and I won’t allow a bunch of greedy, self-interested investors to gain power. The ignorance and blatant irresponsibility of the feasibility study is terrifying.”
He denounced Republicans for moving up the vote from November to May 24 when Democratic turnout is not as great, saying they did it deliberately when they realized how unpopular the proposal was.
“It’s largely opposed by the community. Republicans and Democrats alike — they’ve done surveys, 70/30, 60/40 on a good day,” he said.
McCormick believes the cityhood movement will not stop until Cooper is defeated.
“We’ve got to stop the problem at the root. Sharon Cooper is at the root. Let’s send her packing, let’s send her into retirement.”
McCormick, who moved from Virginia to Georgia as a teenager, lives in the Bishop’s Green neighborhood with his partner, Misty, and their two children, Audrey and Finley.
AT has reached out to Cooper to see what she has to say and will report back when she answers.
SUCCEEDING TIPPINS: AT earlier reported how state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, has announced plans to run for the seat held by retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb. Tippins announced last week he would be stepping down when his term expires at the end of the year. Setzler may have some competition. Republican Shawn Davis, 52, is said to also be considering announcing for the seat. Davis owns a utility consulting business. A leader in state Rep. Devan Seabaugh’s successful 2021 House race, he’s been active in Republican politics and State Capitol circles for over 30 years. He is a fiscal and social conservative. An avid sportsman, he owns a farm in middle Georgia. He is married to former elected Cobb State Court Clerk Angie Davis, whom Gov. Brian Kemp recently appointed as clerk of the state-wide Business Court. They have daughters at Samford University and Mount Paran Christian School and attend Stonebridge Church in Marietta.
