Of the thousands of attendees at Sunday’s annual Taste of Marietta festival, perhaps the best job went to those tasked with ranking the dishes.
Those judges included Adam McCabe and Cole Robbins, who founded ATLFoodies; former Marietta Councilman Johnny Sinclair, Marietta attorney Alyssa Blanchard and Lindsey Burruss with Cobb Travel & Tourism.
The judges were stationed at the Strand Theatre during the festival as each vendor brought samples over for tasting. The highest ranking dish took the prize in each category, according to Mason Jordan with the Marietta Visitors Bureau.
Sinclair said he was pretty full after judging.
“They had them coming every 10 minutes, and each person brought us two items, and there were like 50 of them, or I don’t know how many there were, but it was a massive amount of food,” Sinclair said. “It was a lot of fun. We had a great time. And it was fun because most people sent their chefs, and they made a little presentation to us, so it was really cool.”
Sinclair said judges were warned not to eat each entire dish given how much food they had to taste, so they took one or two bites from each. Even so, “I felt like I had been at a Roman feast where I needed to spread out on a chaise lounge and pass out," Sinclair said.
And, per Jordan - drumroll, please - here are the winners:
Parlay Savory Saloon - Lemonade Flight won Tastiest Beverage; Lolita's Parlour - Lola Buns won Dangerously Delicious Desert; Smitty's Lockdown BBQ - Tandoori Chicken won the The Big Chicken; Dave Poe's - Slow Roasted Pork won Blazin' BBQ; Hamp & Harry's - Braised Short Rib Dumpling won Best International Cuisine; Hamp & Harry's - Ahi Tuna Tostada won Best Seafood Dish; Blaqhaus ATL - Catfish and Parmesan Grits won Best Comfort Food; Blaqhaus ATL - Soul Roll won Finger Lickin' Good; and Loco 4 Lucuma Ice Cream - Just Lucuma Ice Cream won Most Unique.
The Tastiest Taste, which was the best overall award winner, was a tie between Hamp & Harry's - Ahi Tuna Tostada and Blaqhaus ATL - Soul Roll.
Congrats to the winners.
ETHICS FINE: The group which supported cityhood in last year’s Mableton referendum has agreed to pay a fine over some text message advertising that caused a stir during the campaign.
As the Journal reported at the time, cityhood opponents cried foul last October over texts sent to voters.
“Reminder that early voting starts tomorrow and you have a chance to vote for term limits and to remove conflicts of interest in local government,” the text read. “Vote yes to Mableton and support community improvement.”
At the time, anti-cityhood leader Christie Lynn theorized that MabletonYES!, the pro-cityhood group, had paid for the texts, but not identified themselves as the sender. Lynn filed a complaint with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.
The ethics commission investigated, and her hunch proved correct. The commission’s investigators found the group violated state campaign finance law with the anonymous text.
“Respondent expended campaign funds to purchase text message advertising encouraging the approval of the City of Mableton ballot measure without properly identifying the committee or principal officer responsible for sending the advertisement,” investigators wrote.
The investigators also wrote that MabletonYES! was cooperative and acknowledged the error.
In a consent order signed by ethics commission personnel and Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, a Cobb school board member who served as treasurer for MabletonYES!, the group agreed to pay a $250 fine.
MARIETTA READS: Bookworms rejoice: Marietta Square will be getting an independent, locally-owned bookstore next month.
The mother-daughter duo of Elizabeth Kunetz and Caroline Tillman plan to open The Reading Attic at 21 West Park Square, above the Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar.
Kunetz said the hope is to have the store open for business by June 9 or 10, though she and Tillman are still working on building out the space and inventory.
According to its website, the Reading Attic’s specialty will be Georgia-based authors and children’s books.
The store’s logo is an elephant, inspired by Kunetz’s grandfather and Tillman’s great-grandfather, who collected elephants.
“Elephants represent luck, protection and wisdom among various cultures, and we want all these represented in our store,” the store’s website reads. “When you visit us, you will see many elephants sharing space with our books and hope you enjoy them like we do.”
SWORN IN: While a public, formal swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for the Mableton mayor and City Council on May 13, officials have also been taking the oath of office in private, low-key events.
Debora Herndon got sworn in before the runoff election, after she was elected unopposed in the first round of voting in March.
Mableton Mayor-elect Michael Owens told us that he, plus council members-elect Dami Oladapo and Keisha Jeffcoat, were sworn in last Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.
TJ Ferguson held his own swearing-in at another location last week, per Owens.
“There were some people that wanted to have their own judge swear them in … What they wanted to say, what they wanted it to be like,” Owens said. “I was pretty much like ‘If you want to do your own thing, you can do your own thing.’”
Owens said he also wanted people to go ahead and get sworn in, since the council may meet for the first time before June, when the city legally goes into full effect.
District 4’s Patricia Auch said she was sworn in last Friday by Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy at the Mable House.
“It was a small but nice event,” she said.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Tickets are still available for the 39th annual Cobb County Prayer Breakfast.
The breakfast is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Coffee starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the program at 7 a.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp are this year's keynote speakers, with their three daughters expected to attend.
Andrew Egan, an attorney and co-chair of the breakfast, said the group always holds the event on the National Day of Prayer, which is the first Thursday in May. The breakfast is open to all residents of Cobb County.
For tickets, visit cobbcountyprayerbreakfast.org/register.
