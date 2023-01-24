The Smyrna City Council has demanded one of its own walk back an ethics complaint against city officials, and say sorry for filing it.
In its pre-City Council meeting on Jan. 16, six members voted to order Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson to withdraw her complaint against three city staff members – Smyrna City Attorney Scott Cochran, City Administrator Joe Bennett and Clerk Heather Peacon-Corn – and offer a written apology to them for potential harm done to their careers.
The motion also stipulated that the complaint would be expunged from the three staffers' personnel files.
Wilkinson’s ethics complaint against city officials came after a Smyrna resident lodged a formal grievance against her, alleging harassing behavior from the councilwoman. Wilkinson was then miffed that news of the resident's complaint was published on a December work session agenda by Clerk Peacon-Corn.
Attorney Cochran had advised Peacon-Corn that the complaint needed to be on the agenda. Cochran insisted all along he was providing sound legal advice, and Peacon-Corn and Bennett said they were merely following his direction.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told the Journal Tuesday that, as far as he knew, Wilkinson had not submitted her apology more than a week after the vote was held.
"I frankly would have thought she would have done that by now," Norton said. "That's what I would do...but I also would never lodge an emotional, retaliatory, baseless ethics complaint against employees who were just doing their jobs."
Wilkinson declined to comment, telling the MDJ she is working with her attorney on the matter. During the meeting, she recused herself from the vote on the motion to force her to withdraw her complaint and issue a formal written apology.
“They need something to be explicitly articulated as to the fact that they were not unethical, that they were not doing these other things,” Councilwoman Latonia Hines said of the three staff members during the pre-council meeting Jan. 16.
Councilman Travis Lindley agreed with Hines, saying he wanted that point to be included in a formal apology to the three staffers. He also noted that Wilkinson herself had acknowledged at a special-called meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, that Bennett, Cochran and Peacon-Corn had done nothing wrong.
“They do a lot every day to make our city work and they were doing their job,” Lindley said.
UNDER THE GOLD DOME: As part of Monday’s Cobb legislative delegation meeting, lawmakers opened up the books for revisions of its own internal rules with a proposal from state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, to tweak what constitutes a quorum of the body — in other words, how many members must be present for a given meeting.
Thus what started as a cordial parliamentary discussion soon became a relitigation of last year’s debates over the redistricting of the Cobb Board of Commissioners and school board.
Previously, the rules required a majority of House members and three senators to be present for the delegation to conduct official business. State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, told the MDJ that was likely a holdover from the days when the county only had five senators.
But Setzler proposed the rules be changed to require a majority of both representatives and senators — in other words, at least eight of the 14 representatives and four of the six senators — be present.
That was initially co-signed by Wilkerson, who found it a reasonable proposal.
“I would say, make it four (senators), call it a day, and then agree that we are going to do what we said we're going to do — which is commit to working in a bipartisan way to make sure that everybody’s voice is heard. That would be my recommendation,” said Wilkerson.
But state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, indicated she wasn’t quite ready to forgive and forget last year’s partisan brawls.
“We have had some super contentious issues, and my concern is that by just simply not showing up, four senators could keep us from voting on anything,” Williams said.
She also noted that one of Cobb's state senators — Williams didn't name names, but one can deduce — "is absent, pretty much always."
She later added, “I think in the best of all possible worlds, we would work together in lockstep for what’s best for the people of Cobb. But last session, we had one representative, basically, and one senator totally overturn the maps process in opposition to every other member of the delegation."
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, who was elected as the delegation’s new chair at the meeting, seemed to want to point members’ eyes forward, saying, “A lot happened last year. That is independent of the fact that we have a lot to do moving forward.”
But after Wilkerson pointed out what was at issue when it comes to delegation votes — namely, appointments to the Cobb water board and Board of Elections — Williams appeared to grow even more suspicious.
“The only appointments I think we could be thinking about are the Board of Elections,” she said.
“And water board,” Setzler replied.
“Water board has never been contentious at all,” Williams replied. “Board of elections, much more so. So I think when you're getting into appointments, I'm wondering which appointments you're concerned about.”
Setzler has long contended that Cobb Democrats don’t actually control the delegation, because on the Georgia Senate side, it’s an even 3-3 split (his Democratic colleagues say the rules of the delegation make no such distinction). And he insisted his point was one of principle.
“The issue is, on official actions – that's where a simple majority should be required. We're talking about something less than a majority acting on a measure. That's not fair,” he said.
Williams shot back, “You've used that process yourself on maps. So if it's something that's worked for you in the past, I think it's hard for you to sit here and argue against it in this instance.”
To argue that Republicans improperly redistricted the county, Setzler continued, is a wrong argument.
“We've been misinforming the citizens — I'm sorry — we've allowed the paper to misinform the citizens, perhaps, of Cobb County over the last year that there's been some sidestepping of the process,” he said.
Replied Williams: “It was a process that actually took someone's district away from them — a commissioner. I think you were involved in that."
Williams’ fellow Democrats joined her in skepticism and ultimately voted down Setzler’s proposal, with Anulewicz saying she'd appoint a group of lawmakers to take another look at the issue.
After casting his lone vote in opposition, Setzler said, “I think we’re in dangerous territory ...We're not respecting majoritarian, 50% plus one, in this vote. I just think people need to understand we're doing that. That's not a comfortable place to be.”
MABLETON ELECTION: For the upcoming Mableton elections, word is that there’s a slate of candidates who qualified for office who aren’t exactly fans of the new city. Accounts vary, but the “anti” ticket is expected to either help along the push to de-annex portions of the city, or even bring the whole start-up of Mableton grinding to a halt.
Christie Lynn, head of the leading anti-cityhood Preserve South Cobb, said at last week’s town hall that the group would be releasing a slate of endorsements soon. Lynn called the effort “plan C” for the anti-cityhood contingent.
“City elections are coming up in March, and we will be supporting candidates in the mayoral race and for each City Council seat that agree with our position that we should not be a part of the city if we don't want to be,” she told the audience.
Keep an eye out for that ticket. Meanwhile, it’s worth taking a look at some of the more interesting names who qualified for office.
In the mayor’s race, the two biggest names are the two Michaels — Murphy and Owens. The former was the assistant for special projects to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, and a cityhood booster in the run-up to the election. The latter was the onetime chair of the Cobb Democratic Party.
Attorney Charles Ford, another mayoral candidate, ran as a challenger this past cycle to Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard, finishing in a distant second place.
Down ballot, DeBorah Johnson is a former chair of the Austell Community Task Force (of which Murphy is a veteran) and a candidate for City Council District 1.
In District 2, readers will recognize the name of Monica DeLancy, who told us earlier this month she was considering jumping in the race. DeLancy is a well-known tenants’ rights advocate in the Six Flags area, a frequent presence at commission meetings, and a former candidate for the commission and the State House.
William Wilson, who was chair of the Mableton cityhood committee, has thrown his hat in for District 3. He’ll be facing off against five other candidates for that post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.