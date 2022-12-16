A Smyrna City Council work session quickly became heated Thursday evening when discussion turned to an ethics complaint filed against a council member.
In a letter addressed to City Clerk Heather Peacon-Corn, Mayor Derek Norton and the City Council, made public prior to Thursday's meeting, Smyrna resident Allison Kirkpatrick accused Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson of "unethical conduct, harassment, and mishandling of a neighborhood situation."
Kirkpatrick’s letter did not offer specific details about the “neighborhood situation.”
Kirkpatrick wrote that she and her family have long been residents of the Jonquil City, but added that Wilkinson's alleged actions led them to list their house and try to move out of Smyrna.
Kirkpatrick’s home is listed for sale on real estate sites.
"As to our decision to leave our beloved Smyrna, Susan Wilkinson’s actions indicate to us that she will continue to harass us, lie about us, provide mis-information to the City and subsequently waste taxpayer dollars on a personal (?) vendetta," Kirkpatrick wrote in the letter.
At Thursday's meeting, Norton said there is no process in place to handle citizen complaints against council members. He also said he did not know of any complaint like Kirkpatrick's coming before the council prior to Thursday.
As Norton attempted to introduce discussion about the complaint, Wilkinson repeatedly interrupted him as she attempted to read a prepared statement, which she said had been written with the help of her attorney, about the situation.
"I'm going to stop you right there, Derek, I'm going to stop you right there," Wilkinson yelled over Norton, "because I've been on this council for 11 years, and I have gotten emails from other people about council members that have never been handled this way."
"Ms. Wilkinson, you are out of order," Norton said as Wilkinson continued to speak.
Councilwoman Latonia Hines broke into the discussion.
"Susan, for order, and for purposes of a record, we have to go through all of this, and you will have your opportunity to be heard," Hines said.
Wilkinson eventually had the chance to read her letter defending herself against the accusations and criticizing the handling of the complaint against her.
“The accusations of the letter and the vitriol of the writer, along with the untrue and unsubstantiated claims, make the publication of the letter disrespectful to me and to the other members of the team of city officials who were attempting to resolve this issue between neighbors in the most professional and impartial manner that we could,” Wilkinson said.
Norton said Wilkinson had filed ethics complaints against Peacon-Corn, City Administrator Joe Bennett and City Attorney Scott Cochran after the letter was made public on Thursday’s meeting agenda.
The Council voted to have Marietta attorney and former judge Tom Cauthorn conduct an outside investigation and mediate the dispute.
The MDJ will keep readers apprised of developments in the drama as it learns more.
LEFT WITH THE CHECK: As the city of Mableton slowly but surely begins to take shape, more of the difficulties in getting a new municipality off the ground have come to light.
The latest, says State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs (who has become a vocal opponent of the city as of late and is leading the charge on de-annexing several areas from Mableton), is who’s stuck with the tab for the upcoming March elections for city leadership.
Cobb’s elections, municipal and otherwise, are all conducted by the county office. In the case of the six previously existing cities, they all have agreements with the county to reimburse Cobb elections for the cost of putting them on.
And in Cobb’s three other proposed cities this year, the language of their respective bills specified the same arrangement. East Cobb's, for instance, read, “Within two years after the elections if the incorporation is approved, the City of East Cobb shall reimburse Cobb County for the actual cost of printing and personnel services for such election and for the initial election of the mayor and councilmembers pursuant to this charter.”
But no such language appears in the Mableton bill, which acts as the city’s charter.
Wilkerson passed along an email from legislative attorney Stuart Morelli, who agrees "the charter does not specifically state who is responsible for the cost" of the election.
But Morelli's of the opinion that the county should be footing the bill, as he interprets it.
"Since there is not a provisions of the charter that provides that another party must pay for the special initial election ... it appears to me that the most reasonable interpretation of the charter is that the county must pay the costs of the special election," Morelli said.
"Once the initial city council is elected, they would become the governing authority of the city, and then they would have the power to either appoint a municipal election (superintendent) or contract with the board of elections to provide election services for the new city," he continues. "In either one of those cases, the city government will be responsible for the costs of conducting future city elections."
Around Town couldn't reach Elections Director Janine Eveler Friday. The elections for Mableton's mayor and City Council will be held March 21.
MERGERZ: Lizards and Lollipopz, a toy store on Marietta Square, plans to close to make room for Doodlebugz, the gift boutique a few doors down.
You may have guessed by the quirky spelling — the two stores are under the same ownership.
On social media, co-owner Linda Smith shared that Doodlebugz is moving from its current location because the terms of its lease changed.
“Doodlebugz is not closing! Doodle lost it’s lease so we are simply closing lizards and lollipopz and moving into their space,” Smith wrote in a post on the Doodlebugz Instagram page.
Smith also said in the post that they plan to reserve some space for toys in Rhinos and Rhinestonez, the kids’ clothing boutique directly adjacent to Lizards and Lollipopz.
“Recap: we are combining rhinos and lizards and moving doodlebugz down the street 5 doors!” Smith wrote.
Smith told AT she did not have dates set for the move, but that it was planned for some time in January.
This Wednesday on Instagram, Lizards and Lollipopz advertised that everything in the store is 40% off, just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.
PERKS: If you’re a member of the Cobb County Public Library, you’ve got a new perk coming your way — free tickets to the Marietta History Center.
This week, Cobb County commissioners passed an agreement with the city to provide passes to the center at each of the county’s libraries. The passes grant free admission to the center for a family of up to six people, which sits off Whitlock Avenue by the train tracks downtown.
There is a catch, however: there’s only one pass per library to be checked out. So don’t be late in bringing it back.
TRIPLE-ACCREDITED: At Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' presented the CALEA TRI-ARC award to departments within the Cobb County Public Safety Agency.
On Nov. 19, the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy obtained Accreditation with CALEA for the first time. This qualified the Cobb County Department of Public Safety for CALEA’s TRI-ARC award. The TRI-ARC award is given to agencies that maintain accreditation in three of CALEA’s accreditation programs - Law Enforcement, Communications and Training Academy Programs. Only 22 agencies have achieved this designation out of 1,300-plus agencies that are accredited through CALEA.
The award name was selected to reflect the three accreditation programs and "symbolize the synergistic power and light created as the result of an unusual achievement."
CALEA presented the TRI-ARC award to Department of Public Safety Director Randy Crider, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer and Cobb 911 Director Melissa Alterio.
INPUT WANTED: The Cobb Department of Transportation and CobbLinc have started planning to implement new multimodal transit centers in the county, including relocation and improvements to the existing bus transfer centers at Cumberland and Marietta, as well as a new facility serving the south Cobb area.
This process includes a study that will assess the needed space and elements for these facilities in terms of amenities and transit operations to meet current and future needs, as the CobbLinc system prepares for growth. This will be followed by site selection studies and conceptual design for each of the facilities.
As part of this effort, the county would like to get input from CobbLinc riders and others who may be interested in riding CobbLinc and using the transit centers in the future.
To access the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GNM3TZX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.