In Saturday’s Journal you’ll find an extensive Q&A with Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods, following up on a similar Q&A we published last month with his Democratic challenger, Alisha Thomas Searcy.
One thing both candidates agree on? You can’t buy an election victory.
Both Woods and Searcy won all 159 counties in their primaries, avoiding a runoff.
The incumbent Woods trounced his Republican challenger, former state superintendent John Barge, with 73% of the vote.
Searcy, who lives in Marietta, also ran away with it, scoring 57% of the vote and defeating three opponents. Outgoing Cobb Board of Education member Dr. Jaha Howard was a distant second, with a mere 15%.
We asked Searcy, a former state representative for south Cobb, how she did it, given that she had been out of politics for eight years.
“First is God,” she said. “And I say that because, and this sounds very spiritual, but this is my truth, God’s timing can’t be beat. When I ran eight years ago, it was clearly not the time. And I remember sitting in my office, saying that to myself, like, OK, thank God for this closed door, I wasn’t ready.
“But the issues that we’re dealing with right now, I’m uniquely qualified and prepared to address. People see that. People are tired of education being politicized, I’ve got a track record of being bipartisan. People want to see someone who has a sense of urgency, who’s living this every day. I’m a mom of three school-aged children. Educators want someone who has been there, who understands what they’re dealing with every day. I’ve gotten results as a superintendent.”
Searcy said her messaging met the moment. She spent money wisely, relied on volunteers, and she and her team “worked our tails off.”
Searcy recalled going to an event in Butts County where she was scheduled to speak for 15 minutes. An hour later, she was still speaking. She walked out with endorsements, contributions and people asking for yard signs.
“It wasn’t because I had this amazing, fundraising operation, because the truth is, I had a third of what Jaha had,” Searcy said. “But we used the resources that we did have effectively, we engaged all of our networks across the state, I’m involved in a bunch of different organizations, and I’ve got a track record.”
Here in Cobb County, Howard fared a little better than he did statewide, with 28% of the vote. But Searcy still easily won Cobb, with 51%. (Woods beat Barge in Cobb with 74%, slightly outperforming his statewide margin.)
What did Howard do wrong, we asked?
“I don’t know. He’s not me,” Searcy said.
But back to the fundraising. Through June 30, Howard raised about $150,000.
Searcy by June 30 had raised about $98,000, but that includes the week after the May 24 election — Searcy would have kept raising money to gear up for November.
At the April 30 fundraising deadline, the last deadline before the primary, Howard had raised about $124,000; Searcy had raised about $62,000.
But Woods, a Tifton resident, is no stranger to thriftiness, either. In fact, he raised less than Searcy. By April 30 of this year, he had raised just about $30,500. By June 30, it was about $55,000.
For Barge, those numbers were about $65,000 by the end of April, and about $71,000 by the end of June.
“I’m always outraised,” Woods told us.
What’s his secret, then? Woods said he ran on his record, and kept up a “tenacious work ethic.”
“I would say that the Lord’s always provided what I’ve needed, and when I’ve needed. I’ve never wanted for anything,” he said. “One thing I can guarantee, you will never outwork me in running for a political office, or especially the office of state school superintendent of Georgia. I think we have a winning message, which helps.
“People have seen that if I say I’m going to work on something, I’m going to do it. And I’ve delivered, whether it’s talking about (removing) the Common Core standards, reducing testing, working with and supporting our teachers, expanding opportunities for our kids, whether that’s expanding graduation, diploma pathways, providing them a course with personal finance. I think people have respected what I’ve been able to do.”
Woods said he’s never employed a campaign consultant, despite twice winning statewide.
“What we have found out, and I think even my wife, I think, going back to 2010, when we first got into this, there’s a lot of waste out there,” Woods said. “And there’s a lot of money that people spend. I don’t spend on consultants, I don’t need somebody to tell me what to think.”
Consultants, Woods said, have never taught in a classroom, led a school, worn a hairnet in a cafeteria or driven a big yellow bus.
“Money is not everything. You can have lots of money, but if you have no message or anything, and I’ve seen that from numerous political campaigns, they just flounder and throw it out there, but it has no direction,” Woods said.
Added the super, “You spend the time, you sacrifice. And at the end of the day, I’ve always looked at it and said if this is what the people of Georgia want, I’m presenting you an option. If it’s not what they want, then I close shop and go home, and move on. But like I’ve said, I think we’ve been very good, very focused.”
Searcy said her strategy this November is “Cobb County.”
Meaning?
“One of the reasons that I will always be a Cobb County resident is the way we work together across racial and political lines. How we do business in Cobb County, in government and in business, is how we should run our state, and certainly how education should be run. In a bipartisan, work-across-the-aisle, it doesn’t matter your political affiliation, we’re doing this for kids. … So I believe that, and I’m hopeful that my friends and fellow Cobb residents will vote for their hometown girl.”
Voters across the state will get to decide whether they want Searcy or Woods as their next state school superintendent in the Nov. 8 election.
CUPID ON PUBLIC SAFETY: In her latest newsletter, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid mentioned a recent meeting with her counterparts in DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Clayton counties to talk public safety across the region.
Cupid tells the Journal the meeting was focused on the uptick in crime around the metro, “realizing that (crime) has no municipal boundary or county boundary.”
The speaker at the meeting was Bernard Shaw from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI), a federal group which provides funding to local governments in “designated high-threat, high-density areas.”
Specifically, Cupid said, the group talked homeland security issues.
“You could look at our stadium and places of significant interest, or you may have large events that could potentially be targets. There’s opportunity to plan and gain resources that will allow you to address an event of that nature, should it occur, or to prevent an event of that nature. So funding that comes through that organization (UASI) helps to strengthen capacity to address those types of incidents,” Cupid said.
Cupid added that UASI helped the county fund a “real time crime center,” an integrated surveillance network which can pull live video feeds from public and private cameras (with the owner’s consent), scan license plates for “hits” on outstanding warrants, and uses “shot spotter” technology to locate gunfire.
While Cobb hasn’t seen the same increase in crime that Atlanta proper has, Cupid added, “with the past few weeks, we’ve seen some odd incidents, some bursts of crime in the south part of the county. I think that’s probably reflective of the types of incident seen in other places. I won’t call it necessarily random, but events, certainly, that have caused community members a lot of concern.
“There’s this desire to see if we can come together and talk about that, beyond just our UASI discussions. Are other topics about public safety that we can leverage to address this issue ... in our region?” she said.
RECOGNITION: Some resignations come under a cloud. In the case of James “Doc” Eaton, his resignation from the Kennesaw City Council in June over the reopening of Confederate-themed store Wildman’s has garnered an award.
“When the GATE district Governor of Optimist International presents your courageous Father Doc Eaton with the ‘Living the Creed’ Award at the annual Convention for his bold and brave resignation it helps you remember that this IS worth fighting for,” Eaton’s daughter, Cris Eaton Welsh, said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Eaton-Welsh also took her own action in response to Wildman’s reopening, announcing her decision to move her chiropractor practice, which was a few doors down from the store, to unincorporated Cobb County in protest.
