What to make of the rift between Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Republican Party?
That was one of the topics raised during a Monday forum for candidates vying to become the next chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.
Three candidates are running to succeed Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer: former state Sen. Josh Mckoon, Cleveland City Council member Rebecca Yardley, who is a member of the GOP’s state executive committee; and Dennis Futch, an accounting firm owner who chairs the Colquitt County GOP.
McKoon and Yardley were present at Monday's forum, held at the Cobb GOP headquarters.
Moderator Janelle King began the question by referencing an AJC article that morning that said Kemp would not be attending the state party's convention this year. The room signaled its disapproval with boos.
“Let’s try not to boo, people. OK, I got to finish the question. Let’s be respectful,” King said, returning to the question. “Being a bottom-up organization greatly dependent on the grassroots, what will you do to defend the GOP and mend the rift between the two? Will you advocate for giving money to elected officials and candidates who join with Kemp and who denounced the GOP?”
Yardley was first to answer.
“So I read that article this morning, and I would say like many of you in this room I’m disappointed that our governor will not be joining us at the Georgia Republican Party Convention,” Yardley said. “Because I believe that we need to have our elected officials supporting our organization. But I also believe this, I believe that whoever steps into this role has got to repair some relationships that have been damaged through the years, and that’s not going to be an easy task. And when I say ‘repair relationships’ that doesn’t mean admission that we as the Republican Party have done anything wrong. That means just a sit-down conversation where we talk about where we’re at in the party and how we move forward together."
To beat the Democrats in 2024 will take everyone working together, she said.
"And so we have got to find a way to work for the common purpose of defeating Democrats, and we’re going to need our elected officials to help us do that. Am I saddened that our governor won’t be with us in Columbus? Yes. Do I look for it to be an opportunity, whoever is the next chairman, to mend the fence and work with our governor going forward so that he will recognize the strength of our grassroots? I most certainly do.”
McKoon was next to answer, referencing the media.
“Let's start off with the source of the information. The article was written by Greg Bluestein in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. How many people in this room think that Greg Bluestein wants the Republican Party to be successful? Anybody? So yes, there’s been this repeated drive to put a wedge between elected officials and the Georgia Republican Party.”
McKoon asked the crowd if they knew what Fair Fight Action was.
“They’ve raised millions and millions of dollars and dumped it in to Georgia. And we haven’t had anything on the equivalent side to fight back. So I’m not going to be mad about anybody that wants to hire operatives and do things to turn out the Republican vote. If it’s Kelly Loeffler, if it’s Gov. Kemp, I welcome that. Now the Georgia Republican Party needs to be a part of that, too, and so that’s why having a state chairman that can bring everyone to the table — the elected officials, the activists, and our donors — is so very important. Because we can’t win if we’re not all together, and I don’t know about you, I’m tired of getting kicked in the teeth. I’m tired of what’s been going on the last three years. I’m ready to put the adults back in charge of this country. And that’s what it’s going to take."
McKoon said Republicans disagree on some things but agree that they have to take the county back.
"And so to answer your question, yes we need to heal the rift. We need the governor at our next event as soon as the convention is over with. Whenever we have that event, we need the lieutenant governor, the speaker, we need everybody at the table because we’re going to win if we’re together. We’re going to lose if we’re not.”
For what caused this rift, we turned to Kerwin Swint, head of the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University.
Swint said part of it has to do with former President Donald Trump.
“David Shafer and the leadership of the Georgia GOP were firmly pro-Trump," Swint said. "They supported pro-Trump candidates in Georgia. They’ve been very much in Donald Trump’s corner especially when it comes to criticizing some of the things that the governor has done and been involved in."
Yet there's another reason, according to those in a position to know.
"The state apparatus of the Georgia party has not done a good job either raising money or supporting candidates that can win office in Georgia," Swint said. "So there’s been a rift for more than a couple of years, and of course, we’ve seen at past state conventions where they passed resolutions against Brian Kemp and that sort of thing, so there’s been a rift. The hope is that that can be mended with new leadership, new conversations and such and such.”
(Kemp has not attended one of the Cobb Republican Party's monthly breakfast meetings since the party passed a resolution censuring him in September 2021.)
Swint said the rift between the state party and Kemp was such that Kemp formed his own political organization when he ran for reelection and helped other candidates statewide. They didn't believe the state party could be relied on, he said.
So does Kemp even need the state party, given he won without its help?
“I think when it comes to Brian Kemp, no he didn’t need the state party," Swint said. "But from a Republican’s standpoint, it sure would be helpful if they could rely on the state party for campaign help and for fundraising and that sort of thing. They’re going to need that going forward being in a purple state, being in a state of perpetual competitiveness, they’re going to need a strong state party, so I think that’s the hope everyone has on the Republican side.”
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs held a straw poll of attendees at the program, asking which of the three candidates for state party chair they preferred. She said McKoon came in first with 48 votes, followed by Yardley with 26 and Futch with one.
IKEA UPDATE: Last week brought news that Ikea plans to invest $2.2 billion in its U.S. business over the next three years with the opening of eight new stores and nine plan and order points.
(Plan and order points are smaller Ikea stores dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.)
Readers may recall that the Swedish retail giant has long eyed an expansion into Marietta. In 2018, the city sold a 33.7-acre lot on Franklin Gateway to Ikea for $9.25 million. The sale was part of the city's ongoing redevelopment efforts in the Franklin Gateway corridor, where over the past decade it has bought blighted properties, demolished buildings and sold the properties at artificially low prices to attract development.
Back in 2017, Ikea announced it would build a 338,000-square-foot shopping center at the Marietta site, which would be the firm's second store in metro Atlanta. But those plans were put on hold during the pandemic.
The company did not say in its announcement where its new stores would be built. We reached out to Ikea to ask, but didn't get much of an answer.
"We are excited to bring IKEA closer to customers across the US," the company said. "We are early in the planning stages and look forward to sharing more details on our expansion plans at a later stage."
Getting the store built has been a longtime goal of Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin.
The mayor was excited about the company's expansion announcement, but didn't have any beans to spill.
"They haven't called and said 'You're one of the 17,'" he said.
Our reporter remarked that the Ikea in Atlanta seems to stay pretty busy.
"Some people go just for the meatballs," Hizzoner responded, with a grin.
