More than a year on, there’s still plenty of hullabaloo over the fate of Commissioner Jerica Richardson and where she’ll end up if the map drawing her out of her district becomes the law of the land.
Richardson herself is not alone in saying that she’ll be out of office if that comes to pass, effective immediately.
Former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd, however, has been one of the few voices to try and hit pause on that narrative. Shepherd argued in a recent opinion page in this paper that no matter what happens, Richardson will be allowed to serve her full four-year term.
That chorus has now grown to include attorney and former legislative counsel Joseph Young, who agrees Richardson isn’t going anywhere before her term is up in 2024.
Young’s argument is that removing Richardson from office midterm by a legislative map would constitute a “bill of attainder” — a legislative act that punishes a person without a trial.
“Elected officials cannot be ‘disqualified’ during their term of office by moving district lines within a county. That is a patently illegal maneuver, known as a ‘bill of attainder,’ banned for centuries by both the federal and state constitutions,” Young said. “To understand what a bill of attainder does, think Catherine Howard, one of the several wives of Henry VIII. Catherine and two associates, Culpeper and Dereham, were suspected of adultery and treason. Culpeper and Dereham were arraigned, tried, convicted and executed. For reasons involving the possibility of annulment of her marriage to Henry, Catherine was not afforded a trial. Instead, she was condemned by an Act of Parliament, and as was the custom of the time, summarily beheaded. A bill of attainder is a legislative act depriving a person of civil rights, up to and including their head, without trial,” he continued.
Legislative attorney Stuart Morelli has repeatedly cited as the closest example a 1994 case in which the mayor of Villa Rica was removed from office when his home was de-annexed from the city. But Young says that case isn’t relevant.
“Of course, Villa Rica is a city, not a county, and its jurisdiction can be changed from time to time by annexation and deannexation. When the jurisdiction shrank, all persons living in the deannexed area, not just the mayor, were affected equally by the bill,” Young said. “Cobb is a county, the borders have not changed, and Commissioner Richardson remains within them. The only purported change to her qualifications is that her district line has been moved within the jurisdiction. She is the only office holder affected. She is entitled under both the state and federal constitutions to serve out the term to which she was elected. There is no credible legal argument to the contrary.
“In conclusion, one thing should be abundantly obvious about the purported effect of redistricting as a tool for disqualification from elected office. If it could be done that easily, mayors, city councilpersons, commissioners and a host of other elected officials, including General Assembly members, would be summarily removed from office by the General Assembly on a regular basis. That is the nature of politics. Of course, this does not happen because it cannot happen. Commissioner Richardson will remain in office for the remainder of her current term so long as she continues to meet the qualifications applicable on the date of her election.”
On top of Young's analysis, Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, the man leading the legislative charge to reassert the legislature's authority over Cobb, signaled on Tuesday that Richardson will not be removed from office, even if two bills he's pushing become law.
Setzler told a Senate committee that he supports a proposed amendment to one of his bills that would change state law and stipulate that no sitting elected commissioner would be removed from office in the midst of their term, even if they are drawn out.
"DISCORD AND CIVIL UNREST": One of the most notorious political candidates in recent Cobb history appears to have found a new career way, way down in southeast Georgia.
Jimmy Herndon, the man who tried to unseat Sheriff Neil Warren in 2020 before several questionable incidents during his tenure with the office came to light, is once again in the spotlight.
The story begins in Clinch County, which sits between Valdosta and the Okefenokee Swamp. Last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the police chief of Homerville — the county seat. Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, was charged with several crimes related to the handling of evidence earlier this month.
In came interim Chief Jimmy Herndon to lead the embattled police department, according to a Facebook post from the Clinch Sheriff’s Office. It would appear his appointment is already making waves.
“Following the city council's special Saturday called meeting this morning to appoint an interim police chief, the command staff and officers turned in their resignations,” the sheriff’s office said. “Newly appointed Chief James Herndon, with whom the city government has been secretly consulting regarding police department business for the last year, contacted me and indicated he had neither the staff nor the equipment available to handle any calls for service within the City of Homerville.”
The post — which is unsigned, but appears to come from the sheriff — suggests Herndon is now leading a department of one, and takes shots at the city government for alleged corruption.
Herndon, for his part, told Albany’s WALB news, “They locked the keys in the car. They turned the keys halfway on, the radios on and made the batteries go dead in all the cars. They broke into my office and stole the evidence room keys I have left to locate. They took the drug dog, unfortunately, from where I sit. That’s theft by conversion and that’s a felony. I would make a recommendation if it’s worth salvaging money-wise and what’s best for the community and hire new officers, or we just shut it down, but either way that’s a decision for the council.”
The post from the sheriff's office goes on to raise concerns over "personal differences in our philosophies of handling crime,” particularly drug enforcement policy, referencing Herndon’s campaign for Cobb sheriff.
It also says, “As a former DEA Agent/Supervisor, this new appointment concerns me, especially with my knowledge of Chief Herndon’s personal/professional relationships with some of our local criminals, city council, and those who continuously promote discord and civil unrest in our community … I am not questioning Chief Herndon’s integrity at this point, but having trust in those officers coming to back up my deputies is imperative, and I hope this gap can be bridged, allowing us to work for the best interest of all of the citizens in Clinch County.”
We’ll let the folks of Clinch County sort out fact from fiction when it comes to, as Warren once called him, “Little Jimmy Herndon.”
CONDOLENCES: Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Smith died while out for a jog on Sunday. He was 58.
The Cobb Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Monday that Smith was found unresponsive while out jogging, and it thanked the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Fire and Rescue for attempting to save Smith’s life.
“Please keep Deputy Smith’s loved ones and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.
TO THE RESCUE: A cat in a tree? More like a dog in a sewer.
Two Cobb Fire and Emergency Services crews rescued Trixie, a companion to a truck driver, as she explored an unfamiliar area during a pit stop, Cobb Fire said in a social media post.
Trixie took a plunge down a 12 foot storm sewer drain, and crews from Engine 9C and Squad 7C used an air monitoring device along with a rope system to lower a firefighter down the drain, toward Trixie.
“Trixie was so happy to be rescued that she came straight to (Firefighter) Andrews, and they were hoisted out of the hole,” Cobb Fire said. “After a quick visit to the vet, we hear that Trixie is a little banged up, but she will be okay.”
Welcome back, Trixie, and well done, Cobb Fire.
