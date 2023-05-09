During her State of the County speech last week, Lisa Cupid expressed disdain for the media and residents who speak during the public comment part of commission meetings.
"I’ve got more important things to do than to sit here and read a gossip column about what people think the BoC is doing. Or to get my panties in a bunch when people come and criticize us during public comment. We have lives to help, we have a county to move forward, we have agencies to run. We have a difference to make in our future," Cupid said during her address. “But really it’s a shame, because I think, what if somebody wants to come into Cobb and they open up the paper? Or they check out a BoC meeting? They might think we’re bass-ackwards. I’m serious. That’s not who we are.”
During Tuesday's commission meeting, several residents told Cupid exactly what they thought of her remarks, as well as the remarks she made at last week's Cobb County Prayer Breakfast.
Christine Rozman told Cupid and the rest of the board she was surprised to see few county law enforcement officials at the State of the County event. Rozman said most countywide events boast a fleet of Cobb police and sheriff’s office vehicles and a cadre of officers and deputies. She then addressed Cupid directly to clarify.
“I was surprised, but then once I got in there and then realized that it was mostly your folks that were attending this gala event, it was very few of the ‘patriots,’ then I realized why,” Rozman said.
Cupid shot back at Rozman’s “your folks” dig after the Marietta resident wrapped up her comments.
“Those weren’t necessarily my people, those were Cobb County citizens, and if Cobb County citizens are my people, then they were present,” Cupid said.
Rozman would have attended the fallen law enforcement officer memorial service on Marietta Square happening at the same time, Rozman added, had she known there would be so little recognition of law enforcement at Cupid’s event.
“Because if we’re all in for Cobb, that certainly would include our law enforcement,” Rozman said.
Before being cut off after hitting the five-minute time limit for speakers, Rozman noted she left Cupid’s address early, and the chairwoman offered Rozman a quick response before moving on to the next public commenter.
“Ms. Rozman, I’m sorry that you didn’t stay for the event because during the event we did recognize and honor those in public safety,” Cupid said.
It was never her intention for the address to conflict with the memorial program in the Square, Cupid added.
However, the heat on her only escalated from there.
Pam Reardon of east Cobb tore into the benediction Cupid gave at last week's prayer breakfast, which she said “was a great event until Ms. Cupid” gave her speech.
“It totally wrecked the tone because it was so political,” Reardon said of the speech.
(Reardon's reaction to Cupid's performance at the prayer breakfast was not unique. Around Town heard from multiple attendees saying Cupid either doesn't know or doesn't care what a benediction is, given she opted to give a political speech that cast a rain cloud over an otherwise uplifting event.)
Reardon also accused Cupid of calling people racists at the State of the County speech Thursday evening as she responded to the chairwoman’s complaints about public commenters at board meetings.
“We cannot be one Cobb if we have a commissioner who is dividing us,” Reardon said.
Leroy Emkin rounded out the anti-Cupid crowd by reading an article published in Spotlight South Cobb News entitled, “Cupid’s State of Cobb County turns into ‘State of Contention Address,’” which blasted the chairwoman's speech.
Emkin was cut off shortly before finishing the article, but Cupid made sure to get the last word in after the shellacking.
“I’m trying to think when I mentioned race at all,” Cupid said. “It’s just odd to be impugned with being a racist by those who bring up race more than I do.”
During her State of the County address, Cupid said the attacks on her administration were unprecedented.
“We still deal with the polarity that comes with all the changes that are here. We deal with political polarity that comes,” Cupid said last Thursday. “I shudder to think maybe it’s gender or demographic. But I tell you, I’ve never seen prior boards or commissioners get treated the way that we do. I have never seen it.”
As for the Spotlight South Cobb News review of her speech, it was indeed scathing.
"During her address to a half-filled room, Cupid bemoaned the ills to her life for having to spend time sitting on the dais listening to citizens from the community complain during public speaking periods at commission meetings," Spotlight wrote in its review. "How dare these peasants come before her with complaints about their government or what is not happening within the community to improve the quality of life for citizens. In an unprecedented move, Cupid asked people to attend the commission meetings to dispute her critics, which is truly a first. Which meetings and what topics should she be defended on, or should it be a blindness defense? Also, we should forget the move Cupid tried to make to end or reduce public comment, which saw a huge outcry by citizens of her efforts to eliminate these irritants to her role as Chair."
Spotlight, which is published by Sheila Edwards, went on to say "Cupid also took issue with having to read unflattering press, which usually follows her unflattering decision making."
It's one thing to complain about the press, something politicians have been doing since the beginning of time. But to complain about residents who come to make public remarks at open meetings is another thing entirely.
"Perhaps she's in the wrong business," as one politico wondered to us.
We don't know if Chairwoman Cupid's reference to "gossip column" was directed at Around Town, but we can admit that over the years we've been called much worse.
BILL SIGNING: Gov. Brian Kemp has signed Senate Bill 218, sponsored by Sen. Michael ‘Doc’ Rhett, D–Marietta. The legislation provides a pathway for the Department of Driver Services and the Department of Corrections to coordinate to issue personal identification cards and driver’s licenses where applicable to Georgia residents completing a term of incarceration.
“I am so grateful for the Governor’s support of this legislation,” Rhett said. “Often one of the biggest barriers for people released from incarceration attempting to reenter society after doing their time is a lack of personal identification documents. In almost every case, ID is required for employment and housing. We still have a long way to go when it comes to keeping people who have been released from reentering the prison system, but having the proper identification to pursue housing and employment is a great first step. I am so grateful to my Senate and House colleagues for unanimously supporting this bill, and I am especially grateful to Senate Public Safety Chairman Senator John Albers, R – Roswell, for helping me see this bill through the process.”
In addition to allowing the Georgia DDS and DOC to coordinate for issuing personal identification cards, Rhett said SB 218 requires the Department of Corrections to issue documents pertaining to the releasee’s program history, obtaining High School Equivalency diploma while incarcerated and their institutional work record and job training while incarcerated.
