Friday's MDJ brought word that the Marietta Planning Commission had given a unanimous thumbs-up (6-0) to a proposed 322-unit apartment complex at the corner of Delk and Powers Ferry roads.
The proposal to replace the soon-to-be-closed Kroger on the site with apartments now heads to Mayor Steve Tumlin and the City Council. But Hizzoner has indicated he might put the kibosh on the deal.
In our inbox Friday morning from Tumlin:
“In 2013, Marietta citizens passed the Franklin Gateway redevelopment bond investment to balance the very dense rental area of Franklin Road. With several of the properties still in process of their ultimate and productive positive use from this multiple million taxpayer investment, it is not ripe to repeat the over and disproportion building mistake of apartment density in this area and the urban living challenges thereto.
Tumlin said the reason the city annexed the departing Kroger into the city in the first place was to have a quality grocery store near the underserved Franklin Gateway community.
"To replace with a densely populated rental and move the grocery store out of Marietta is painfully ironic. I do not favor this zoning at this time and consider this a wake up call to work to bring the medical building at the old Flea Market, AMB Companies to do its visionary magic, and IKEA to call Marietta home rather than repeat the history of floodgate of disproportion high density housing.
“Just in January, we listened to the concerns of citizens and our County Commissioners on 3.4 units per acre development on Bells Ferry well under 57 per acre. Franklin/Delk area as a valued part of our community deserve the same discernment," Tumlin wrote.
The Marietta council has for years been more favorable to low-density, owner-occupied development and discouraging of apartments as it has worked to strike a better balance between the two. The 2020 census shows the city has 44% owner-occupied and 56% rental housing.
BOARD OF ELECTIONS: A few eyebrows were raised last weekend over the appearance of a legal ad in the Feb. 24 edition of the MDJ.
The notice (lawmakers are required to advertise any local bills they plan to file in the General Assembly prior to dropping them) referred to amendments for the bylaws of the Cobb Board of Elections. Four of the board’s five current members are appointees of either the Democratic Party or majority-Democratic bodies — namely, the Board of Commissioners and the Cobb County Legislative Delegation.
The ad, as it turns out, was placed by state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. But as of Friday, no bill had been dropped, and the senator from west Cobb said earlier this week it was unlikely he would get around to filing legislation on the Board of Elections.
“There’s been consideration about the structure of the Cobb Board of Elections, and while it was considered, I don’t plan to move forward with anything this session,” Setzler said.
A bill for another time, perhaps.
NORTON ’23: Among the items the Smyrna City Council will consider at its Monday night meeting is a contract for Cobb elections to run the city’s November elections.
The council will vote on paying roughly $83,000 to the county to administer its municipal elections, plus a potential December runoff.
That got us thinking — does first-term Mayor Derek Norton plan to run again? Asked by the MDJ, he didn’t hesitate.
“Yes. I'm running again,” Norton said. “... I told everybody when I started this, I wanted at least two terms and no more than three. We had 15-18 months of pandemic, right? So we've got a lot of exciting things going on in the city that I want to see through. We've started a lot of great things that I want to finish. And so if I’m fortunate enough to be given the opportunity by the people to do it, I'll gladly accept.”
NOD FROM THE GUV’NAH: Former Georgia governor and Mableton native Roy Barnes has waded into the race for Mableton mayor.
Michael Owens, a mayoral candidate and former chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, announced an endorsement from Barnes this week.
“Michael has been a long-time community leader and a strong advocate for the people,” Barnes said in a press release. “Michael was the Chairman of the Democratic Party in Cobb County for several years and I got to know him there. I know what a fine leader and person he is and I know what a fine mayor he will be. I ask you to carefully consider the qualifications of all of the candidates in the upcoming election and when you do so, you'll find that Michael Owens is by far the most qualified and best prepared.”
Barnes also backed the pro-cityhood campaign. His law firm donated $5,000 to the MabletonYES campaign.
“I’m thrilled to receive the endorsement of Governor Barnes because I share his belief in this city and the commitment to building a better Mableton for everyone,” Owens said.
OFF RAMP ENDORSEMENTS: The folks looking to get out of the city of Mableton before it begins have endorsed a slate of candidates ahead of the March 21 mayor and City Council elections.
De-Annex from Mableton, the group that succeeded anti-cityhood campaign Preserve South Cobb, announced the following endorsements:
- Mayor: Aaron Carman
- District 1: DeBorah Johnson
- District 3: Barry Krebs
- District 4: Patricia Auch
- District 5: Cheryl Davis
- District 6: Debora Herndon
Carman has been open about the fact that he voted against cityhood and would support de-annexation for areas that want it.
Notably, the group didn’t endorse in District 2, where three candidates are running — Monica Delancy, Dami Oladapo and Kisha Scott.
In Q&A’s published by the MDJ, neither Delancy nor Scott came down hard on either side when asked about de-annexation (Oladapo did not respond).
De-annexation could be accomplished via the state legislature or by the new mayor and council. In related news, De-Annex from Mableton recently created a GoFundMe soliciting donations so that it can hire that essential tool for getting things done under the Gold Dome: a lobbyist.
FRANKLY, MY DEAR: The Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum will be the home to an exclusive new collection of artifacts from the film, the city has announced.
The exhibit is owned by Vicky Lynn Rogers who has been collecting these items for over 30 years. Rogers owns and operates the Gone With the Wind Remembered Museum in Cleburne, Texas.
The Marietta museum will exhibit several original pieces as well as items that are extremely rare including one of the most iconic costume pieces from the movie, the mourning bonnet worn by Scarlett O’Hara, played by Vivien Leigh. Additionally, there are one-of-a-kind pieces, including the Shantytown dress and Rhett Butler’s jacket, played by Clark Gable. The collection also includes the original Dan Sayre Groesbeck painting which hung in Loews Lobby during the movie premier on December 15, 1939. The museum will also be home to the six original Walter Plunkett costume sketches which include Scarlett’s iconic green BBQ dress.
