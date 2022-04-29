In today’s highly charged partisan times, it’s unusual to see Republicans and Democrats praising each other let alone being civil.
Yet such an example was on display Thursday at Dave Poe’s BBQ in Marietta where former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden, D-Marietta, referred to Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Gary Black, Georgia’s commissioner of agriculture, as “the gold standard of public service.”
Black’s campaign stop saw a crowd that included Tricia Pridemore, chair of the Public Service Commission, state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, and former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, among others enjoy Poe’s celebrated barbecue and hear Black’s campaign message, a talk that led with the “invasion” at the border and inflation sweeping the nation.
Darden, who has known Black for 40 years, believes he could beat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in the November general election.
“I don’t know what Republicans do in primaries, but I do know this, is that Gary Black could win and go all the way. I think he could be a great U.S. senator,” Darden said.
That does not mean Darden plans to ask Salleigh Grubbs for membership in the Cobb GOP any time soon.
“I am an absolute unreconstructed, unrepentant Yellow Dog Democrat, and I hope I can vote for him in the general election,” Darden said, referencing the uncertainty of Black’s nomination in the May 24 primary.
Black told Darden he appreciated his friendship.
“I just want you to know, and I’ve told some others of our mutual friends who we’ve been able to do some stuff over the last 30 years together, I want you to know some of us watched and some of us learned from the way business was conducted, and it would be an honor to be able to do it the way you fought for your district, the way you treated people that came to your office,” Black said. “I don’t ever know a time, if you needed to see Buddy Darden in my years going to Washington, that it wasn’t like going home even though I didn’t live in your district. You have a passion for agriculture. We have a lot of mutual friends that you fought for and I’m grateful and thank you for being here today.”
For Black to face Warnock this fall, he must first make it out of the May 24 Republican primary where frontrunner Herschel Walker has a runaway lead in the polls. For example, Capitol Beat reports a poll released Friday by SurveyUSA found Walker at 62%, Black with just 6% and the four other candidates combined for 10% of the vote, with 21% undecided.
How does Black plan to catch up?
“If Republicans want to win, I’m the choice to beat Raphael Warnock. Now naturally everyone is going to say that,” Black said. “But here’s the deal. There’s a $24 million media buy already put down for Sept. 1. Let the Democrats pour that on top of domestic violence, strange and untrue business deals and the list goes on and on. He’s incapable of telling the truth. People want somebody they can trust. And so he’ll never win. He’s never going to win this race.”
The decision Republicans have before them, Black said, is do they want to beat Warnock this fall.
“If Herschel Walker is the nominee, the race will be about Herschel Walker, his deficiencies, and trail of disaster. If I’m the nominee, the race will be about Raphael Warnock, the Biden record, this shrinking of the economy, inflation, open borders, that’s what my message is. And so that’s the choice that Republicans have is whether you want to win the election or not, because Herschel Walker will never win.”
Black called out Walker for avoiding the Senate GOP primary debates, accusing him of arrogance and of ignoring Georgians by his absence. He described as bizarre what some GOP organizers where doing in sending out invitations to events with Walker where questions weren’t allowed.
“‘Y’all please come. Now you can’t ask any questions.’ In some places they’re limiting cellphone access. ‘Don’t take any pictures unless you want to come ahead and get a picture for $250.’ And all that’s happening. ‘And oh, by the way, bring your helmet and jersey so you can get them signed.’ I see it in GOP email. Are we talking about saving this country and this state or are we talking about coronating a celebrity that will never win?”
It’s an easy decision for Pridemore, who introduced Black at the event.
“If you like farmers markets. If you like clean food. If you like Georgia’s No. 1 industry, which is agriculture, Gary Black’s your candidate,” she said.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: UGA fans will be in Dawg Heaven at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s luncheon meeting Thursday. Speaker will be Benjamin Franklin “Buck” Belue, star quarterback for Georgia when the team went 12-0 and beat the Notre Dame Irish in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, earning the Bulldogs a consensus national championship.
Belue played from 1978 to 1981. Known best for his athletic prowess on the football field, Belue also lettered in baseball all four years at Georgia. Thursday’s speaking engagement comes as the Dawgs are reigning national champions.
A sports radio host for more than 20 years, Belue is the on-air sports host of The Buck Belue Show on WCNN, 680 The Fan.
All Kiwanis Club of Marietta meetings are held Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Prospective members are welcome. Meetings are at the Marietta Conference Center, but prior registration is required. Please contact Executive Director Pat Huey at pathuey@comcast.net to make reservations.
BUBBLES & BREWS: Cobb Travel & Tourism presented nine craft beverage makers with awards for participating in Bubbles & Brews, a month-long celebration of Cobb County’s local craft beverage makers.
“Cobb is currently home to 19 craft beverage locations, each with their own special story and unique offerings,” said Holly Quinlan, president & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “The craft beverage industry in our community continues to thrive, and serves as a year-round tourism attraction for both our residents and visitors. We are so proud that these business owners have chosen to call Cobb County home and add to the growing list of reasons why Cobb is Atlanta’s sweet spot.”
Participants were able to vote online in 12 categories. Winners for each category include:
♦ Best Bubbles & Brews Beverage: Red Hare Brewing & Distilling — The Jolly Ranchare
♦ Best Flagship Beverage: Broken Anchor Winery — Blueberry Sunset
♦ Most Creative Beverage Name: Schoolhouse Brewing — Cosmic Junk Punch
♦ Best Patio Vibes: Horned Owl Brewing
♦ Best Live Music: Horned Owl Brewing
♦ Sweetest Game Spot: Schoolhouse Brewing
♦ Most Likely To Get You Into An Uber or Lyft: Burnt Hickory Brewery
♦ Most Instagrammable: Glover Park Brewery
♦ Most Likely To Make Your Facebook Friends Jealous: Dry County Brewing Co.
♦ Most Kid-Friendly: Reformation Brewery
♦ Most Dog-Friendly: Red Top Brewhouse
♦ Sweetest Brew Team: Dry County Brewing Co.
