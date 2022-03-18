State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, one of 10 people running for secretary of state this year, told Cobb County Democrats, in so many words, she was the last, best hope for democracy in Georgia.
After all, she explained, “Trump-picked candidate Jody Hice” has made clear he would have refused to certify the results of the last presidential election, stymieing the will of Georgia voters on account of made-up election fraud.
“I will certify the results of the election whether or not I like them,” she said during this month's “Donuts with Democrats” shindig.
Nguyen also accused her Republican colleagues in the state legislature of attempting to pass “voter suppression” bills and generally making it harder for Georgians of color — who overwhelmingly vote for Democrats — to cast a ballot.
Around Town asked Nguyen a couple of questions Saturday. Among them: If she were elected secretary of state and witnessed, in the 2024 election, the kind of “voter suppression” Stacey Abrams alleges cost her the governorship four years ago, would she, Nguyen, certify the vote?
“In 2018, we understood the implications of the laws that were already on the books,” she said. “And Abrams’ campaign used litigation to challenge those laws. There wasn’t an ask (for) the delay of certification. … There are ways where candidates can contest a race, where you can ask for a recount, where you can ask for an audit.”
Should Nguyen triumph in the May 24 primary, does she think she and other Georgia Democrats have a shot this November, given President Joe Biden’s awful poll numbers?
She does. It comes down to three things, she said: Abrams, recent history, and very recent history.
“We know that Georgia is uniquely positioned because of Abrams being on the ballot. She is someone who’s galvanized people. People are excited about her,” Nguyen said.
This past November, Georgia Democrats were not clobbered, she continued, and even flipped a handful of municipal seats, even though Biden’s approval rating had already gone well underwater.
“That shows that our infrastructure is still in place in our state,” she said.
Lastly, “what’s happening in the Georgia Legislature, there’s going to be a really strong case to be made why people should turn out for Democrats.”
While Democrats describe Georgia’s new election law as an exercise in voter suppression, with Abrams and Biden using terms like “Jim Crow,” attorney Brad Carver, head of the Georgia GOP’s Election Confidence Task Force and outgoing chairman of the 11th Congressional District, recently listed reasons the law makes it “easier to vote and harder to cheat" in a talk to the Cobb Republican Women's Club's January luncheon.
The law, Carver said:
- Puts drop boxes in the Georgia code, where it wasn’t in the code before;
- Authorizes weekend voting in the Georgia code, where it wasn’t there before;
- Adds early voting days and expands early voting hours;
- Allows the state election board to have oversight over rogue county elections boards, such as Fulton County’s, that have a history of problems.
One part of the law opponents have denounced concerns a ban on handing out water to voters in line. This is designed to keep campaigns from influencing someone's vote. But Carver said nothing in the law prevents anyone from donating bottles of water for election staff to set up on tables as voters wait in line, as long as they don't have campaign stickers on them. And nothing prevents anyone from bringing along their own thermos should they become particularly thirsty.
Carver believes that former Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were defeated in the January 2021 runoff by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff because 400,000 people stayed home after losing confidence in the outcome of the November 2020 general election.
But he also believes Republicans have learned their lesson after seeing Democrats take control of Washington. Even so, he said it's important to trumpet the benefits of the new law and urged Republicans to motivate their friends and family to vote this year.
“Go out there and evangelize how strong our election law is, that their vote matters and they absolutely have to vote here. We are the No. 1 targeted state in the country,” he said, warning of the fight ahead.
Carver maintains that Democrats are failing from a policy perspective on issues from border control to inflation. As such, “They’re doubling down on one issue, it’s called racial-identity politics. It is the only play the Democratic Party knows, and that, my friends, is why they have labeled our state Jim Crow 2.0. That is why President Biden came down here with the vice president and gave a speech and compared Republicans and Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to Bull Connor, Jefferson Davis and George Wallace.”
“They are scared to death. They can’t win on any other issues. So what they have to do is stoke up this false racism, and they do it over and over again."
SCHOOL BOARD: At Saturday's Donuts with Democrats meeting, Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur ran through a list of Democrats appearing on the ballot in the May primary. Of note is Democrat Nichelle Davis, running to succeed Charisse Davis (no relation) on the Cobb Board of Education. Charisse Davis is not running for a second term.
"There is no Republican challenger and no Democratic primary. So Charisse is with us, is not seeking reelection. So we kind of have the conservation of Davises — Black women with the last name of Davis. Charisse says the school board won’t know the difference," Bettadapur told the crowd with a laugh.
EAT MORE CHICKEN: A burning question — at least for those living in the western parts of Marietta — has been when the heck is that Chick-fil-A inside the Kroger story at 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW going to reopen. The restaurant closed as so many did at the start of the pandemic. But while others are back in business, the Kroger Chick-fil-A remains dark. Around Town wasn't able to unearth the definitive answer on the restaurant, but from what info has been gathered, its future may be fried to a crisp.
During an interview with the MDJ regarding the opening of his second Chick-fil-A location in Truist Park, Marshall McCabe said the company is moving away from the grocery store model for the restaurant. “That was a concept we did about 15 years ago,” he said. “We opened about 20 of them and that was the last one still open, so I think it’s done. I think that thing ran its course and time.”
McCabe, who has no direct connection with the Kroger Chick-fil-A, said the traditional store model with a drive-thru can cater to a larger audience and bring in more profit, though other models, such as locations in airports and hospitals (and evidently baseball stadiums), have been largely successful. He added, “We’ve gone all different kinds of ways growing our business. That Kroger was the best one we had, and I think finally they decided we wanted to pull out of those kinds of concepts and stay with our traditional stores.”
Around Town reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate and is awaiting a response.
WOMEN'S HISTORY: The Cobb NAACP held its 19th annual Women’s History Month luncheon last Saturday. Attendees — described by Deane Bonner as a “who’s who” of Cobb women — included Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, former District Attorney Joyette Holmes, state House candidate Monica DeLancy, S.A. White Oil Company President Kim Gresh and Commissioner Jerica Richardson, plus many more.
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy, who is running for state superintendent, was mistress of ceremonies. The program featured remarks from Cobb NAACP president Jeriene Bonner Grimes, Lia Speight, Debra Joseph and Tanya Lefleur. Rev. Lynne Burkhead provided prayer, as did Jan Savage, while music came from Nakia Maddox McKinney and Wanda Cohen-Clark.
“Absolutely beautiful, beautiful women that were there,” Bonner said.
Attendees also sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly referred to as the Black National Anthem.
Recently-opened The Venue Marietta, owned by Reginald Johnson and Kara Johnson, served as host.
“It was about us not being divided,” Bonner said of the luncheon’s founding. “At this particular time, we knew that we supported each other, but it was not known. So the women's history luncheon that we put together 19 years ago was about bringing out the diversity of women. And when we started it, the very first one was very diverse, which gave us the segue into making it bigger and better every year.”
