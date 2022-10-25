U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, received a hero’s welcome as he entered an east Cobb home, a stone’s throw from Walton High School, packed to the gills with Democratic candidates and volunteers on Saturday.
Ossoff was there to give them a pep talk before they fanned out into the neighborhoods, knocking on doors to convince residents to vote blue on Nov. 8.
The senator spoke of how special it was to be back in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
"We started a lot here together. The team that’s in this room right here,” Ossoff said, giving shout-outs to Commissioner Jerica Richardson and Jason Esteves, the Democrat running for the seat soon to be vacated by state Sen. Jen Jordan.
“And I see that so many of those who gave thousands of hours back in 2017,” he said, referring to the 6th Congressional District race where Republican Karen Handel beat him with 51.78%, or 134,799 votes to his 125,517.
“We knocked on a lot of doors in the special election. I think everybody in this neighborhood and every neighborhood heard from all of you several times. And you know what? We came up a little short in 2017, but all of the work that we did helped to lay the foundations for victories. And all of you went right back out there for Lucy and you worked your hearts out again.”
(Democrat Lucy McBath unseated Handel in 2018 with 50.5%, or 160,139 votes to Handel’s 156,875 votes.)
“And just like we said we would, we flipped the 6th. But you weren’t done. You got back out there for Raphael Warnock and me in 2020 and 2021,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff asked the crowd to remember all the politicos who painted Warnock and him as the underdogs who couldn’t win election to the U.S. Senate.
“They said we couldn’t win. They said, so you got a 33-year-old Jewish immigrant’s son, and a Black pastor, running in Georgia. And we said that’s exactly what we're doing, and we’re going to win and we did win.”
Elections, Ossoff continued, have major consequences, one being there would be no Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court had they not won.
Ossoff said his wife couldn’t be with him at the event, as she was running the labor and delivery floor at Grady Hospital as chief resident.
“But just to put this in the context of what we’re doing today, the women and young babies whose lives she is helping to save. Who are suffering from chronic illness. Who have not had the prenatal care that they need. Who are going through very high-risk pregnancies without the healthcare support that, for example, Medicaid expansion in this state would help them to access.”
The room shouted out "Yes, yes, yes!” to this.
“Y'all are not going out and knocking on doors because Ds are better than Rs,” he said. “You’re knocking on doors because we can save lives by making better policy. We can uplift people in this state who are being ignored and neglected and abused. We can save lives together by electing Stacey Abrams our governor. And by reelecting my brother Raphael Warnock.”
As they headed out to knock on doors, he reminded them that nothing is more effective than neighbors talking to neighbors.
“And it's not about how many doors you knock. It’s about the quality of the conversation. It’s about looking into somebody's eyes and getting beyond all of the advertising on TV and expressing from your heart why you’re doing this. What the stakes are for our community. Why it matters to you to give up some of your time to participate in our democracy this way. So thank you all for your investment of time and love and energy and passion and spirit. Everything we’ve done together over the last five years. We are going to win these races."
Among those who turned out to knock on doors was Jenny Peterson of east Cobb, a mother of two whose husband is a small business owner. Peterson said she was lucky enough to work on Ossoff’s 2017 campaign.
The Journal asked her about east Cobb’s reputation of being a Republican stronghold.
It has that reputation, Peterson explained, because former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich used to live down the road from her.
“And until 2017, truly, until Jon ran and we had that special election, we blue unicorns didn't find each other. And then we all found each other and we realized how many of us there were,” she said.
Ossoff’s race against Handel, the inspiring candidate that he was, and the money that poured in to finance that campaign, allowed connections to be made that weren’t there before, she said.
“I tell you there was a shift. The rallies we were having for Hillary (Clinton) in the fall of 2016, many people wore hats, sunglasses. They didn’t want their neighbors to recognize them. That’s not the case anymore. There are still some people, depending on the nature of their business and their work, that they can’t be identified as Democrats, but you know Cobb County voted blue. Cobb County voted majority for Hillary. East Cobb has this reputation because it’s based on old understandings of east Cobb," she said, pointing to how the effort to create a city of East Cobb went down in flames earlier this year.
“So what is happening I really think is that folks in east Cobb are recognizing that there are alternatives.”
The event was held in the home of Juliana Illari, who has lived in east Cobb for 30 years.
"There are a lot of friends inside," she said, on being asked about opening up her home to the attendees. "I've known these fierce women for quite some time."
FALLOUT: The fallout of the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus store in downtown Kennesaw continued last Friday when former city councilwoman Cris Eaton Welsh took the city to task on social media.
Recall that her father, James “Doc” Eaton, resigned his council seat when the Confederate-themed store reopened after the death of its founder. Eaton was outraged that the city stood by and let the store continue operating. To further demonstrate their frustration with the state of downtown Kennesaw, his family moved their chiropractic business from a Main Street storefront to a new location on Vaughn Road, outside the city limits.
In a Facebook post, Welsh singled out Mayor Derek Easterling, saying he “harassed” her daughter, a senior at North Cobb High, on school property. Easterling teaches at the school.
The Journal phoned Welsh to get the full story. She described two incidents in recent months.
Welsh said Easterling went into a government class her daughter is taking.
“And he pulled her up in front of the class and said, ‘So your parents are really involved, your parents are really doing a lot of stuff in the city right now, aren't they?’ And totally embarrassed her. And then somebody kind of called him out on it and he goes, ‘Yeah, I'm picking on her, but it's fine. She can handle it,’” Welsh said.
Welsh didn’t plan to go public with her complaints against the mayor, but then another incident happened at the homecoming dance.
Welsh’s daughter, she said, arrived at homecoming in a car with a few other students. One boy misplaced his wallet and was looking for it in the car.
“And Derek came over and accused her of drinking and said that he was going to call the police over and have her car searched, and she couldn't go into homecoming until her car was searched. Because he was certain they were drinking,” Welsh said.
Welsh’s daughter, she said, was not drinking.
“She's (her daughter) really kind of p***ed off that I'm making a deal of it,” Welsh said with a laugh.
“But I mean, it's just not OK. You don't mess with people's kids. I mean, politics is one thing. Disagree with me on a million things, but do not mess with my children.”
Welsh made other charges on Facebook and when speaking to the Journal, including that “elected officials and city staff attend(ed) a local Business association and call (her) unhinged and in need of a mental health intervention while defaming (her) father for stepping down.”
She said she heard about that from someone who attended.
For decades, Wildman’s has attracted infamy as a storefront chock-full of Confederate antiques and books, items that caricature Black Americans, pro-segregation posters and a Ku Klux Klan robe displayed on a mannequin. Welsh argues that it’s holding back downtown Kennesaw from reaching its full potential.
Does she feel that the city is protecting Wildman’s?
“I wouldn't say they're protecting them,” Welsh said. “I think they're scared of being sued. But the behavior of the last what, 16, 18 weeks, does make me really wonder, it does make me wonder. It doesn’t make sense.”
The Journal asked the mayor and the city’s spokesperson for comment. They did not respond.
ON THE RIGHT: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and Dr. Rich McCormick, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District, are the keynote speakers at the Cobb GOP's Nov. 5 breakfast. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program is at 8:30 a.m. at the Cobb GOP headquarters, 799 Roswell Street, Marietta.
Speaking of McCormick, Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed him on Tuesday.
"We need to send conservative fighters like Dr. Rich McCormick to Washington D.C. to help rein in the disastrous Biden agenda and push back against the Democrats' woke politics that are taking our country in the wrong direction," Kemp said in a news release. "As a Marine helicopter pilot and emergency room physician, Rich has served this country time and time again, and I know he will stand up for hardworking Georgians in Congress."
