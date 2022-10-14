As reported in Wednesday's Around Town, the Cobb County Association of Educators endorsed a slate of candidates, among them Catherine Pozniak, a Democrat running in the hotly contested Cobb school board race which could flip the board from Republican to Democratic control.
Pozniak’s opponent, incumbent Republican board Chairman David Chastain, outlined why he was unconcerned with not being endorsed by what he described as a left wing group.
“I think I'll stick with the teachers' group, which is made up entirely of local leaders. The NEA (the local affiliate is called the CCAE) has a liberal agenda that I DO NOT share,” Chastain wrote on his campaign page.
Chastain touted the fact that he had been endorsed by Educators First, a different teachers association.
He also shared a graphic that highlighted a headline about a proposed National Education Association resolution that would have replaced the word “mother” with “birthing parent” in sample language for bargaining contracts.
So, what’s going on here?
First, some background on the groups involved. Cobb County Association of Educators (CCAE) is the local affiliate of the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE), which itself is the state affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA).
The NEA is the largest teachers union in the country. GAE and CCAE, however, are not considered labor unions, since they don’t engage in collective bargaining.
Teachers associations, as they’re called in Georgia, provide legal advice, professional development and other services to dues-paying members. They also lobby local and state governments on issues of importance to educators.
Educators First is a newer teacher association, and only exists in Georgia. It was founded here in Cobb in 2011 by Tana Page and John Adams, the latter of whom is a former deputy superintendent for Cobb schools.
Both groups say they are nonpartisan, though Educators First typically endorses Republicans, while CCAE often endorses Democrats.
CCAE says it has about 1,200 members, and statewide affiliate GAE counts about 25,000. CCAE's endorsements are determined by its political action committee, which interviews the candidates.
Educators First CEO Tana Page said her group employs a similar process of using a political action committee to interview candidates before issuing endorsements. She said Educators First has about 10,000 members statewide, and about 1,400 in Cobb.
Educators First donated $550 to Chastain’s campaign; CCAE donated $1,000 to Pozniak’s campaign.
CCAE President Jeff Hubbard said there’s a pretty simple reason that his group didn’t endorse Chastain.
“Catherine interviewed with us, David didn’t,” he said.
Chastain sent a letter to Hubbard in July declining an interview with CCAE. Chastain’s campaign forwarded us that letter on Thursday. On Friday, Chastain sent it out in his newsletter with the subject line, "Chastain rejects far-left endorsement."
Chastain wrote in the letter that "the NEA, which is the parent organization of the Cobb County Association of Educators recently proposed in New Business Items (NBI) 63 to change the word ‘Mom’ to ‘Birthing Parent’."
“One of my core values, as a board member, includes the idea that ‘parents should parent and teachers should teach’. Understandably, changing the name of mom or dad to birthing parent is a leap too far.
“While that proposal was eventually defeated, it clearly demonstrates a mindset which cannot be ignored. This type of assault on our parents is simply too egregious to ignore.”
The item Chastain referenced was a proposal for the NEA to provide sample contract language to its local bargaining affiliates. But it never made it to a floor vote.
Hubbard explained the proposal’s intent as, “anywhere that bargains, if locals had a problem with LGBTQ families trying to get some type of leave — bereavement leave, maternity leave, paternity leave — to get the same rights as straight parents. That's all it was about, but because it never was even considered, it died.”
Both GAE, and Hubbard personally, opposed the “birthing parent” proposal.
“We opposed it because the way the language read, it was exclusionary to straight families,” Hubbard said. “... I have nothing against LGBTQ individuals, but we knew that this was going to be problematic in Georgia. And sure enough, David jumped on it.”
He accused Chastain of spreading misinformation and misrepresenting the NEA proposal, which was never adopted.
“He’s taking blended families and LGBTQ families and throwing them under the bus for political points, and we’re not gonna stand for that,” Hubbard said.
A CFO SWIPE? Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard, who failed to make it out of the primary in the Democratic race for state school superintendent and steps off the board at year's end, took issue with what he perceived to be political favoritism at Thursday's board meeting.
Howard claimed that during his time on the board, he observed its members are often complimentary of a certain government depending on political affiliation. His comments came after Brad Johnson, Cobb County School District's CFO, gave a financial report years in the making.
"I just think that we should watch our tone and our speech, right?" Howard said. "The facts that we choose to highlight versus the facts that we choose to ignore tends to correlate with whoever's in charge of that level of government."
Howard added he thinks the board too often praises the good work going on in the district without addressing the challenges faced by Cobb schools in equal measure.
Howard's comments seemed aimed at Johnson's discussion about the state of the national economy, which Johnson said is in recession based on a reduction in Gross Domestic Product, against that of Georgia's economy, which he said is in great shape.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, who throughout Johnson's presentation praised his work and the district for its financial stewardship, took issue with Howard's take on the presentation.
"I can't let you take a swipe at the CFO, accusing him of making politically charged comments," Ragsdale said.
Howard interrupted Ragsdale before board Chairman David Chastain broke into the discussion, attempting to give Ragsdale the chance to finish his comments.
"So, quite simply put, we don't make political statements, we're not making political statements," Ragsdale said. "We're stating, again, as I have described it aptly and accurately, we're making accurate financial statements with facts to back that up."
HOME RULE: Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting was a hot one, as you may have read, as the Democratic majority took the first of two votes to try to save Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s term in office.
Public comment was captivated with the issue. And as the agenda item in question — the resolution to invoke so-called “home rule” and overturn the legislature’s district maps — approached, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid suggested more public input might be needed.
“I'm asking commissioners whether they'd like to move up the second public comment at the front of this meeting, so we can hear those comments prior to us carrying our agenda,” Cupid said.
(Six speakers are given the lectern at the top of the meeting, while six more are permitted near the meeting’s end.)
The motion ended up failing, but not before some rebuke from Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“If we're so concerned as far as what the public views on (the resolution are), then this board should have had a public comment hearing … just like we do for zoning code amendment changes and such.
“That wasn't chosen to do. Now while I feel for those who want to weigh in on this on a public forum — and we're only limited to the 12 spots — if this board truly wanted to take in the public's comments on that issue, we would have held a public hearing,” she said.
By the time the second public comment rolled around, some of the speakers appeared more than a bit enervated at the board’s vote to approve the resolution.
“I will say, Jerica, you have done a fabulous job listening to your constituents … I will also say that you are always respectful when you sit on the dais, whereas your two counterparts are the opposite. So with that, I tip my hat. I think you're a great young woman, with a great future. I think you need to move on,” said Debbie Fisher, an officer in the Cobb GOP.
Cupid reminded Fisher public comments are to be addressed via the chair, not at individual commissioners.
“Well then, you can pass that on to Jerica,” Fisher said. “I think Jerica’s done a great job, Lisa.”
ANSWER: The speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s Oct. 20 meeting.
Question: Who is Raymond Goslow?
Goslow is Kennesaw State University’s claim to “Jeopardy!” fame after the student made it to the final round of the television show’s national college championship earlier this year.
The KSU alum, who ended up in second place on the popular TV game show, will be the featured speaker at the local Kiwanis club’s weekly luncheon.
Other upcoming speakers for the Marietta club are:
Oct. 27 — Lisa Cupid, Cobb County commission chair, will address county issues and take questions from the club.
Nov. 3 – Erin Harlow-Parker, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta (CHOA) manager of child advocacy programs, will discuss a partnership with Marietta City Schools on children’s mental health.
