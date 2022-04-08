This week, retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins spoke of his disappointment that the Georgia House of Representatives failed to pass his bill that would have reformed the way accreditation companies are allowed to evaluate Georgia’s public schools.
By now, everyone knows the backstory: How the company that accredits the Cobb County School District conducted a special review last year at the request of the school board’s three Democrats, finding a laundry lists of problems. And how Cognia CEO Mark Elgart annulled that review after the school district challenged its findings, blaming it on his volunteers who hadn’t considered all the evidence. Tippins' bill reforming accreditation agencies was approved by the Senate, but never received a floor vote by the House, leading him to speculate that Cognia lobbyists were able to pressure House leadership to kill the bill.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, another advocate of accreditation reform, tells Around Town that was not the case. Had the House had an extra couple of days, Ehrhart said Tippins’ “outstanding bill” would have passed. It simply fell victim to the flood of legislation the General Assembly had to consider on the last day of the session.
“Here’s what I can tell you about Cognia and the issue of accreditation in Georgia,” Ehrhart said. “The leadership under the Gold Dome is fully committed to establishing an ad hoc committee. It would function just as a study committee would have, and that will be established probably this spring, into the summer. This will occur in the interim between this session and next session. It will be comprised of members of the Georgia House of Representatives that are well versed on education issues. I will be included. Likely the chairman of the Education Committee and other leaders in the House, and they will take an in-depth look at accreditation. It will function just in the way that a study committee would have. And we’re going to take a look at all of the issues related to accreditation: Where it has gone awry in Georgia and where it needs to be fixed.”
Cognia lobbyists had "no effect whatsoever" on Tippins' bill, she said. Ehrhart said she has spoken with leadership on the matter.
"This is good legislation that leadership is in support of, and I speak to that to tell you that they are supportive of this.”
Ehrhart believes the study committee will provide a valuable opportunity to bring the players to the table to give testimony about accreditation in the Peach State.
“We’re going to bring heads of school systems to the table, and they can testify to their experiences with Cognia. We can bring people to the table that have been denied Open Records Requests. This gives us the opportunity to let everybody weigh in on the issues of accreditation, so in that regard, I think the study committee is a great way to approach this. ... Let’s say for example at the end of the year we discover there are five things that need to be addressed and fixed with accreditation in Georgia. We would take the recommendations of the committee and put that language into any future legislation. This was not a Cognia victory, and nor was it a defeat really of the issue. It was a logistical issue. No one in the House was opposed to this legislation. It had bipartisan support.”
Ehrhart explained why the subject of accreditation in Georgia’s public schools needs to be addressed.
“Because there has been concern across the state that we are placing our children’s future by way of their high school accreditation in jeopardy,” she said. “You have got an unelected, private entity that is wielding control over our public school systems, which are paid for with our tax dollars, and this entity doesn’t really have to disclose the nature of its criteria or its standards, right? They don’t have to give us full answers as to why they would put unsuspecting school systems under an unscheduled review, and we believe that the children of Georgia and the taxpayers of Georgia deserve transparency, and they deserve accountability. Who is Cognia accountable to? No one.”
Ehrhart fully expects legislation to be filed next session that incorporates the input from the coming committee.
“Mark Elgart is not getting away with anything, not on my watch,” she said. “Nobody can hide from a study committee, right? We will turn over every rock. We will address every issue, every voice will be able to come to the table, every question will be asked, and that’s something that will be a huge benefit to those that are concerned about the accreditation in Georgia.”
She expressed appreciation for working with Tippins.
“His information and his knowledge, his historical perspective of education was invaluable to me as we worked on this, and I’m enormously grateful for his contribution by way of this legislation."
LAST FLIGHT: Last week, former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott made his final flight for Delta. The Federal Aviation Administration does not allow pilots to fly once they turn 65, a milestone Ott reached Monday.
Ott’s last flight was to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 1, where he did a layover, flying back on April 3. It marks 32 years of flying with Delta after eight and a half in the Air Force.
Normally, Delta gives a family member a seat on the flight, and Ott’s wife planned to make his last trip with him. But Germany’s COVID rules are so strict that she found out the day before she couldn’t go.
Unbeknownst to Ott, his daughter, Katie, had made a TikTok video the day of his flight. She rang to let him know about it, saying it already had 13,000 views and Delta's corporate office had called asking how to help. While they couldn’t work it out in time, the video went viral with 591,000 views, garnering comments from all over the world.
“So we got to Germany and the gate agent comes up and says, ‘Mr. Ott? We’ve seen the video. We’re going to make sure tomorrow is a great day.’”
Waiting with the passengers as he prepared for the return trip, someone sitting next to him asked who the retiree was.
“That would be me,” Ott said, to which the man introduced himself as an Army colonel who said he too had seen the video and spoken with Ott’s daughter, telling her he would take the photos on the return flight.
To see the TikTok video, click here or check out @ya_girl_katie's profile on the platform.
@ya_girl_katie Idk if this will do anything but tik tok help me out 💔✈️ #deltapilot #deltaairlines #fyp #GameTok ♬ original sound - Katie
“So then the gate agent had the captain make a PA and everyone’s clapping and they had the airplane decorated.”
Ott was met by the chief pilot back in Atlanta along with his wife and children. Ott said he plans to continue with Delta working as an instructor, training upcoming pilots on flight simulators, something he can do as much or as little as he wants.
The career of a pilot is something he recommends to anyone thinking about it.
“Absolutely. It will have its ups and downs. I don’t think anybody that hasn’t been in the airline industry hasn’t had cyclical things happening, because it’s so dependent on the state of the economy and everything, but I got to travel around the world. I like flying a lot. Matter of fact, I’m going to start taking lessons to get my private pilot license. I like flying. I’ve been flying airplanes for 40 years."
Does the former district commissioner have any desire to return to public life?
“No.”
And what about all those rumors about him serving in some capacity with the proposed city of East Cobb? Ott said he doesn't live in the boundaries.
“All these people that are like 'You are just going to run for mayor?' No. I was never in the boundaries,” he said.
Does he have a public opinion on the cityhood referendum?
“I’m not going to weigh in on it."
