It’s a syndrome that crosses party lines. Candidates for elected office are eager to meet you, kiss your baby and promise the world while on the campaign trail. But once safely elected, they pull up the drawbridge and are inaccessible, communicating through airbrushed press releases. Calls are ignored until the next time they're up for reelection.
Cobb County has quite a number of such people in governing positions.
Given Aaron Carman and Michael Owens are in an April 18 runoff to become the new mayor of Mableton, we asked both candidates what their policy would be to improve transparency between themselves and their constituents and media, should they be elected.
Carman said complete transparency is needed as mayor.
"Obviously all of the meetings are going to be available to the public. But one of the things that I've talked to residents (about) is … not all folks are going to have easy access to get there for those meetings and whatnot.”
Carman, an IT sales manager, proposed making livestreams of city meetings available not just online, but at community centers or churches in Mableton.
“We kind of have to look at it multi-pronged, right? Some people consume everything digitally and they have access to that technology and that's great. But we can't just rely on that and think we're going to get the messaging out to all the residents,” he said.
Carman said the city should use mailers and newsletters to reach residents. He also called for officials, once elected, to hold town hall meetings, in addition to the council meetings.
Carman added that communication must improve to avoid the confusion that residents have had heretofore. Some south Cobb residents have said they didn’t realize they were in the proposed boundaries of Mableton before the referendum, because they had an Austell or Smyrna postal address.
“In the business world we try to over-communicate very clearly so that everyone’s on the same page. When you're not on the same page, that's where people start feeling like there's distrust and things that are taking place that they are not empowered to be a part of,” Carman said.
The city and its leaders must be honest with the community about the challenges that arise with starting a government from scratch, Carman said.
“Once we peel back the layers … there's going to inevitably be some things we just haven't planned for … We need to be transparent about it,” Carman said.
Owens, the former head of the Cobb Democratic Party who works in cybersecurity, points to his record.
“So I have a long record I think with members in Cobb County, with people in Cobb County in general, and a level of transparency I bring whether it’s my personal cell phone, my email, open meetings that I’ve held for years, not just in Mableton but across Cobb.
“So history is the best teller of the future, and I think I have a long track record of being available to people whether I was chairman of the Cobb Dems or whether I was Michael Owens, the constituent or resident. I don’t see that changing,” Owens said.
As to specifics, Owens pledged not to hold any meetings during regular working hours.
“So with that said, we can look to have City Council meetings start at 6 or later, because I think it’s important that people be able to make these meetings. I want to make sure that we always have, where allowable, public comment at our City Council meetings, I think it’s important,” Owens said.
As for elected officials not being available to the public, Owens said in 2013 he started the group South Cobb Votes in Mableton to make them appear before constituents.
“The reason I started that was to bring elected officials into environments where they can meet with people,” he said. “So if they weren’t answering their phones or answering emails, I would literally host a meeting to invite them and bring them here where they could answer people’s questions. So not only have I shown transparency and availability, I’ve also worked to hold other elected officials accountable over the years, and as mayor that’s not going to change.”
CAMPBELL ON COGNIA: Last week, the House and Senate both passed, with overwhelming bipartisan support, a bill to regulate accreditation agencies such as Cognia.
Senate Bill 204 was written by Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Alpharetta, and championed in the House by Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb.
The bill governs the standards by which accrediting firms can evaluate districts and schools, and passed about a year after Cognia retracted its findings of a controversial review of the Cobb County School District, saying it was flawed work produced by volunteers. All but one member of the Cobb Legislative Delegation voted for the bill — Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, who was one of 10 House members to vote no.
We caught up with Campbell to see why.
“This bill is more about regulating the accrediting agencies than it is about the outcome of what I think we're hoping to achieve with accreditation, which is governance and accountability for our schools, our school boards, our school leadership, our superintendents,” Campbell told the MDJ.
Former state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, a Republican who represented west Cobb, had supported a similar bill last session before he retired from the Senate.
In Tippins’ bill, in the section defining accreditation agencies, it said the agencies should evaluate “quality of learning and teaching, financial efficiency, or effective governance.” The bill that passed this year, however, strikes the phrase “effective governance.”
“Good governance includes very important metrics, performance metrics, like financial oversight, purchasing protocols, it includes transparency, it includes responsiveness … participation of school leadership … ethics …” Campbell said.
Ehrhart had touted the fact that the bill requires accreditation agencies to make available to the public summaries of their evaluations and copies of complaints that lead to evaluations.
But Campbell takes issue with another section that she believes decreases transparency.
The bill states that if a school district appeals the findings and recommendations of an accreditation agency with the state Board of Education, “the accrediting agency's findings and recommendations which are the subject of such appeal shall be suspended from public access or disclosure during the pendency of such appeal and any mediation or appeal following therefrom.”
“That entire section was added in this Senate bill before we voted on it. So I've spent a lot of time digging into detail of this bill. I've reviewed all the iterations of the proposed legislation. It sounds good on the surface but it lacks specificity. … This bill I believe does more harm than good,” Campbell said.
Why then, did her fellow Cobb representatives, Democrats included, support the bill?
“I am not sure, you'll have to ask the other Reps … I will say we are in the last three days of the process … we don't have a lot of time in the moment to dig through a meaty bill like this sometimes,” Campbell said.
The representative said she hopes some of the problems she has with the bill can be resolved in the next session.
“I voted no and it was not an easy vote, I have to say, looking at the board. But I feel like it was the right thing to do.”
ON THE RIGHT: More than 100 people turned out for the Cobb County Republican Women's Club's Friday luncheon to hear about the future of energy in Georgia.
Energy independence begins with energy security, said Tricia Pridemore, Georgia Public Service Commission chair, at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
"The ability to serve reliable and affordable energy services for all members of the country is crucial," she said. "I want to make sure Georgians get a good bang for their buck."
Pridemore discussed how Georgia is the first state in 30 years to construct new nuclear technology.
"Georgia has led the way and will continue to lead the way as nuclear power comes online," Pridemore said.
Pridemore talked about the progress of Plant Vogtle just outside of Augusta, giving updates on what was going on at the nuclear facility. Plant Vogtle has suffered numerous delays and cost overruns since it was first approved in 2009. The price tag has more than doubled from the original $14 billion estimate, but the project is progressing.
Pridemore told her audience that hot functional testing for Unit 4 - the last series of tests making sure reactor components are safe before fuel is loaded - has begun.
"More than 7,000 workers are employed and this is the No. 1 job site in the entire country," Pridemore said.
